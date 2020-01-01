Intermountain Healthcare to merge with Sanford Health in 2021

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS delays start date of radiation oncology payment program after industry criticism
CMS delays start date of radiation oncology value-based payment program
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital and health system financial leaders want automation tools for revenue cycle management
Financial leaders want automated tools for revenue cycle
Strategic Planning
Cigna renews partnership with Envision Healthcare to give in-network access in Florida
Cigna renews partnership with Envision Healthcare
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare executives fear for their organizations' viability without a COVID-19 vaccine
Executives fear for their hospitals' financial viability without a vaccine
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Hospitals in new or resurgent COVID-19 hotspots enact stricter visitation policies
Health systems tweak visitation policies in response to COVID-19
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center closes after more than 70 years
Rural Georgia hospital closes after 70-plus years
Operations
COVID-19 pandemic driving increased focus on healthcare consumerism
Pandemic driving focus on consumerism
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $4.5 billion in telehealth fraud
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $45B in telehealth fraud
Policy and Legislation
Trump, Biden make final healthcare pitches to American people
Trump, Biden make final healthcare pitches to American people
Community Benefit
CareFirst acquires University of Maryland's health plans and begins partnership
CareFirst acquires University of Maryland's health plans
Accountable Care
Health leaders question how, not if, value-based care should be implemented
Health leaders question how value-based care should be implemented
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Health insurance disruptions linked to access issues
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS approves Nebraska Medicaid waiver with work requirements
CMS approves Nebraska Medicaid work requirements
Patient Engagement
Baptist Health uses digital technology for improved patient follow-through
Digital tools improve Baptist Health's patient follow-through
Pharmacy
FDA approves first remdesivir treatment for COVID-19
FDA approves remdesivir treatment for COVID-19
Population Health
CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo says pandemic has pushed transformation to digital health
CVS Health CEO says pandemic has pushed transformation to digital health
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
COVID-19 pandemic is shifting health systems' innovation priorities
COVID-19 shifting health systems' innovation priorities
Mergers & Acquisitions
Intermountain Healthcare to merge with Sanford Health in 2021
Intermountain Healthcare to merge with Sanford Health in 2021
Oct 26 More on Mergers & Acquisitions

Intermountain Healthcare to merge with Sanford Health in 2021

Despite a dip in M&A activity in 2020, analysts predict the pent-up activity from the pandemic will "very likely" cause a surge in deals in 2021.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Photo provided by Intermountain HealthcarePhoto provided by Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare and Sanford Health, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have signed a letter of intent to merge.

Combined, the two health systems will have 70 hospitals in these states: Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The two health systems plan to bring their organizations together under one system to expand access to value-based care, they said in a statement.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Intermountain Healthcare is an integrated not-for-profit health system that has a team of more than 41,000 caregivers. Sanford Health is made up of 48,000 employees spanning 24 states.

Pending federal and state approvals, the merger will close in 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

Once merged, the combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people across its 70 hospitals, 435 clinics and 366 senior care facilities. It will also insure over one million people.

The new organization will be headquartered in Salt Lake City and have corporate offices in Sioux Falls. Dr. Marc Harrison, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, will be the president and CEO of the combined organization. Meanwhile, Kelby Krabbenhoft, the president and CEO of Sanford Health, will serve as president emeritus.

The board of trustees from the two systems will also merge to create one, combined board. Gail Miller, the current chair of the Intermountain board, will be the board chair for the new organization.

Until further notice, the two organizations will continue to operate under their current names.

THE LARGER TREND

So far this year, healthcare merger and acquisition activity has been down, primarily as a result of COVID-19. The second quarter of 2020 saw M&A activity drop 20% from the first quarter and 34% when compared to Q2 of 2019, according to Irving Levin Associates.

Not only were there fewer mergers and acquisitions in Q2, but the ones that did occur were worth less than those in Q1 2020 and Q2 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The aggregate transaction value of the M&As in Q2 was $12.26 billion compared to $29.31 billion in Q1 and $137.29 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Despite Q2 being the lowest quarter as far as M&A activity in five years, analysts at Waller and Kaufman Hall predict that the pent-up M&A activity from the pandemic will "very likely" cause a surge of M&As moving into 2021. They predict that M&As will be particularly active among small and independent hospitals looking to partner to stay afloat.

Intermountain recently acquired Saltzer Health, a physician group in Idaho, in October. Last year, the system also acquired HealthCare Partners Nevada.

ON THE RECORD

"Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation," said Dr. Marc Harrison, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. "This merger enables our organizations to move more quickly to further implement value-based strategies and realize economies of scale. Through coordinated care, increased use of telehealth and digital health services, we will make healthcare more affordable for our communities."

"For more than two decades, we've been focused on good growth, with the goal of driving innovation and bringing more affordable and accessible healthcare to the communities we serve," said Kelby Krabbenhoft, the president and CEO of Sanford Health. "Today we're marking another major milestone in our long history of working to change the course of healthcare across the globe. By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen our impact in healthcare delivery and value."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org
 

