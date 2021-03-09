Innovative healthcare treatments require innovative payment models

Topics
Reimbursement
A large pay gap exists between independent and hospital-employed doctors
Large pay gap between independent and hospital-employed docs
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Hospitals will likely continue to have staffing shortages despite falling COVID-19 cases
Hospitals likely to have staff shortages despite falling COVID cases
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
NY nursing home staffing legislation set to save lives, money
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Former FDA commissioners prompt Biden to nominate permanent head
Former FDA chiefs prompt Biden to fill top post
Community Benefit
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Universal long-term care coverage may benefit providers
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
More than 200,000 sign up in ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
OCR extends comment period on HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart share how to navigate vaccinations at the local pharmacy
Pharmacy giants share how to navigate vaccinations
Population Health
New collaborative care model improves access to mental healthcare
Collaborative care model improves mental health access
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
Mergers & Acquisitions
Optum to acquire Massachusetts-based physician group Atrius Health
Optum to acquire physician group Atrius Health
View more
Mar 09 More on Reimbursement

Innovative healthcare treatments require innovative payment models

Because many payment strategies are as new as the treatments, the coming years will be a test for effectiveness in managing costs.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Following what was a year of revolutionary change in healthcare, many experts are attempting to predict what 2021 will have in store for the industry at large.

Among CVS Health's forecasts for the new year are two particularly pertinent forces – first, that innovative care services will continue accelerating and second, they will require equally innovative models for payment, according to its Health Trends Report 2021.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Focus on Health Equity

Expanding access, ending disparities, empowering communities. See our coverage >>

Throughout 2020, virtual care was king. Telehealth usage soared to new heights, as did the adoption of digital health apps and wearables.

"Among the many lessons we have learned from this pandemic, we now know care can be done in multiple ways, including online," Adam Pellegrini, SVP of enterprise virtual care and consumer health innovation at CVS Health, said in the report.

"We need to offer care in the ways that people are looking to receive it – through phones, through connected devices, through asynchronous conversations and, of course, through the telehealth visit."

Before virtual care can be utilized to its highest potential, hospitals and other healthcare facilities will need to smooth out integration, the report says. It cited a Medical Group Management Association survey that found only 5% of practices use patient data from wearable technologies.

Once patient-generated data is better connected with electronic health records, providers will be given greater insight into their patients' conditions with more accurate information, according to an evaluation from JMIR Human Factors.

Another challenge for these virtual care services, along with innovative gene therapy treatments, is how to pay for them.

Gene therapies can be particularly expensive. A recent CVS Health study found that therapies for 11 conditions alone could add $45 billion to healthcare costs over the next five years.

These new care options will require stakeholders from all sides, including payers, providers and drug manufacturers, to work together to get them to patients at an affordable price, according to the CVS Health report.

One option that has already seen success is value-based care contracting. With this, reimbursement for treatment is tied to patient outcomes.

As more of these contracts are created between manufacturers and providers, experts say the question is no longer if it works, but how it is best implemented.

Medical management partnerships are another way to keep innovative treatment prices down, according to the report. Here, case managers and providers work together to ensure that these therapies are administered in settings with the greatest chance of success over time.

For self-funded employers in smaller payment pools, the CVS Health report suggests setting up financial protection plans, such as stop-loss insurance. This strategy caps out-of-pocket expenses for plans at an agreed-upon amount. Other options include installment payment plans to spread the payment of high-cost therapies over several years.

"These strategies give plan sponsors an approach to prevent them from the alternative – not covering these therapies at all," Dr. Joanne Armstrong, the chief medical officer for Women's Health and Genomics at CVS Health, said in the report. "That just wouldn't be good for medicine."

Since many of these payment strategies are as new as the treatments they cover, the coming years will serve as a test for their effectiveness in managing costs, the report said.

THE LARGER TREND

Among the other trends highlighted in the CVS Health report are advancements in EHRs, a focus on mental health, care improvements for cardiac, cancer, diabetic and older patients, pharmacists taking on a more central role in healthcare, and new ways of leveraging data.

Other predictions for the future include wider use of automation within healthcare, especially for high-value tasks such as risk analysis and preventative care. And although healthcare mergers and acquisitions were down overall in 2020, analysts believe COVID-19 will be a catalyst for future deals.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis a year ago, with its widespread quarantines and lockdowns, offered telemedicine its moment to shine after years of under-fulfilled promise. As states look toward a post-pandemic world it's time to build on that promise.

News
HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April This action marks the fourth time HHS has extended the declaration that has paid parity for telehealth and continues reporting waivers.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...