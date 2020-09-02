Humana taps Salesforce Health Cloud to launch coordinated care platform

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS' requirement of a positive COVID-19 test for 20% bonus may be burdensome for hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Abbott gets $760 million to deploy 150 million COVID-19 tests
Billing and Collections
Dramatic procedure price differences in Ohio relate to larger price issues
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
HAP and Henry Ford collaboration creates new health plan for Michigan businesses
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Digital health adoption stalled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent momentum signals change
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Ohio State University is poised to build a $1.79 billion inpatient hospital
Compliance & Legal
National Nurses United seeks OSHA sanctions on HCA Healthcare
Policy and Legislation
California passes nation's first bill requiring hospitals to keep a 45-day supply of PPE
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Allina Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota form value-based agreement
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Low-spending Medicaid managed care plans lead to negative health outcomes, research suggests
Patient Engagement
Humana taps Salesforce Health Cloud to launch coordinated care platform
Pharmacy
Mail delays may affect medication supply for nearly 1 in 4 Americans over 50
Population Health
Operation Warp Speed clinical trials have robust participation from diverse subjects, officials say
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Healthcare execs say telehealth is their No. 1 pandemic tech problem
Mergers & Acquisitions
M&A activity expected to surge as independent health systems look for partners
Sep 02 More on Patient Engagement

Humana taps Salesforce Health Cloud to launch coordinated care platform

Humana and Salesforce also plan to develop healthcare solutions using the Healthcare Innovation Lab, based in Humana's studio_h in Boston.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Humana announced today a multi-year partnership to launch its new care coordination platform, the Enterprise Clinical Operating Model, using the Salesforce Health Cloud.

The Humana platform will facilitate integrated care coordination between its members, care teams and provider communities wherever people receive care.

Salesforce's software integrates into electronic health record systems to connect members to their providers and health plans by providing insight into patient clinical histories, treatment plans and patient preferences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Humana to power its digital transformation and connect the healthcare ecosystem across members, providers and caregivers," said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, the chief medical officer and SVP of healthcare and life sciences at Salesforce, in a statement. "With Salesforce, Humana will transform the member care experience and support the health and wellness for millions of its members."

In addition to collaborating on the ECOM, Humana and Salesforce plan to develop healthcare solutions using a Healthcare Innovation Lab, based in Humana's studio_h in Boston.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Coordinated care allows for a patient's needs and preferences to be known in advance and communicated to the appropriate people to give the patient the best possible care.

When used correctly, it can improve the outcomes for everyone involved, including patients, providers and payers, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The care becomes more effective, safe and efficient when coordination occurs between stakeholders.

THE LARGER TREND

Humana has enlisted the help of other tech companies to help launch healthcare solutions for its members. Specifically, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft last year to give care teams real-time access to health information using Microsoft's Azure cloud, Azure AI, and Microsoft 365 collaboration technologies.

Salesforce has also been involved in its share of partnerships for its customer relationship management services. Deloitte launched its ConvergeHEALTH Connect using the Health Cloud platform last year, and Mount Sinai Health System tapped Salesforce in 2017 to coordinate and manage care of Medicaid members within its Performing Provider System.

ON THE RECORD

"Humana's journey towards integrated care is so important to delivering the best possible health outcomes for our members," said William Fleming, the president of clinical and pharmacy solutions at Humana, in a statement. "As part of this important work, we're advancing interoperability so providers and participants in a member's care team have connected, simplified healthcare experiences that inherently gives them the freedom to serve the member. By improving team collaboration and helping to coordinate the care of our members, we can allow them to focus on their health, instead of updating each doctor and clinician they see."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

