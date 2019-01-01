How providers in South Carolina and Texas are overcoming telehealth obstacles

Topics
Reimbursement
CVS Caremark, Walmart reach agreement to continue in-network coverage
CVS Caremark, Walmart reach contract agreement
Revenue Cycle Management
Mid-revenue cycle management improvement market expected to grow over the coming years
Mid-rev cycle improvement market set to grow
Strategic Planning
Humana, Tenet Healthcare reach new deal restoring in-network access
Humana, Tenet Healthcare reach new deal restoring in-network access
Capital Finance
How capital for hospital renovations can be freed by unloading medical office buildings, other real estate
Need to pay for projects? Try dumping real estate
Supply Chain
Here's a big supply chain cost-savings opportunity: physician preference items
Why managing PPIs in your supply chain can save money
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare cost variations between regions attributed to price, usage
Price, usage lead to regional cost variation
Budgeting
How employers can improve cancer care and costs, based on a National Alliance roadmap
How employers can improve cancer care and costs
Quality and Safety
Surgeons under stress make more mistakes in the operating room, study finds
Stressed surgeons make more mistakes
Billing and Collections
Billing and payment tech becoming more responsive, survey finds
Responsive billing methods coming to the fore
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Change, TIBCO build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
Chance of depression in new doctors depends on where they train, research shows
Depressed docs? Depends on where they train
Operations
Rising drug costs are gut punch to hospital budgets, triggering staff and service cuts, other changes
Rising drug costs are gut punch to hospital budgets, triggering staff and service cuts
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Physicians employed by hospitals and corporations more dissatisfied than independent doctors
Hospital-employed physicians less satisfied, burnout prevalent
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
9 big healthcare construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Anonymous-affiliated hacker slapped with 10-year prison sentence for Boston Children's cyberattack
Infamous hacker gets 10 years for Boston Children's cyberattack
Policy and Legislation
Americans express growing concern over Texas ruling on Affordable Care Act
Americans concerned about ACA fate
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Groups call on CMS to push out Medicare Shared Savings Program application deadline
CMS should extend MSSP deadline, groups tell agency
Acute Care
New Mexico cuts readmissions, improves ED care with middleware that enables information sharing
How New Mexico cut readmissions, improved ED care with middleware technology
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Healthcare executives should invest in value-based care technologies now, Deloitte says
Deloitte: Invest in value-based care tech now
Business Intelligence
Here's the lineup of HIMSS19 keynote speakers
Here's the lineup of HIMSS19 keynote speakers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS considers ending silver-loading in 2020 proposed payment rule
CMS considers ending silver-loading
Patient Engagement
Patient-directed Utah Health Information Network increases engagement and care management
Patient-directed exchange boosts engagement in Utah HIE
Pharmacy
Decision support can guide clinicians to prescribe lower cost alternatives
Decision support leads to lower costs for drugs
Population Health
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics to overhaul care management program
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics
Risk Management
Do your CEO and CFO underinvest in cybersecurity? Here's why and what to do about it
Why CEOs and CFOs don't invest as much in cybersecurity as they should
Telehealth
How providers in South Carolina and Texas are overcoming telehealth obstacles
Expert tips for overcoming telemedicine barriers
Mergers & Acquisitions
Paladina Health acquires Activate Healthcare, creating large provider of value-based care
Paladina Health acquires Activate Healthcare
Jan 18 More on Telehealth

How providers in South Carolina and Texas are overcoming telehealth obstacles

The two main challenges are proving the value of telehealth and promoting practice change.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

David McSwain, Julie Hall-Barrow, will speak at HIMSS19.David McSwain, Julie Hall-Barrow, will speak at HIMSS19.

The use of telehealth is growing as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services continues to expand reimbursement for its use.

But there are still some under-recognized challenges to telehealth adoption, according to Dr. David McSwain, chief medical information officer of the Medical University of South Carolina.

McSwain and Dr. Julie Hall-Barrow, senior vice president of Network Development and Innovation at Children's Health in Dallas, Texas, both have extensive experience in the clinical, academic, administrative, financial, technical and payer settings. 

Consumers are already onboard to the convenience of telehealth and many large healthcare systems and payers have invested millions in the space, McSwain said.

The greater challenges lie in getting buy-in from healthcare providers. Many remain skeptical or even opposed to the growth of telehealth, and some large professional societies have publicly expressed concern over its widespread adoption due to the risk of fragmented care and a lack of adequate data demonstrating effectiveness, McSwain said. Many payers are restricting payment for services due to concerns about over-utilization without evidence of decreased costs.

The two main challenges to breaking down these barriers are in proving the value of telehealth and promoting practice change. Telehealth advocates often promote theoretical future benefits that have yet to be demonstrated through rigorous evaluation of processes and outcomes, McSwain said. 

The benefits are held up by inefficient, ineffective, or inconsistent workflows, poorly implemented technology, disinterested providers, political or competitive factors and a lack of reliable outcomes data. Organizational inertia, opportunity costs, liability concerns, and a general lack of reliable information on telehealth implementation can also get in the way, he said.

Hall-Barrow found that getting there requires much work and more than a little push.

About five years ago, Children's Health wanted to look at telemedicine as a strategy to keep patients healthy, and for overall population health.

"If we can get kids diagnosed quicker, the long-term outcome has a much better chance," Hall-Barrow said.

In a school-based telemedicine program, the school nurse could deliver low acuity care through connection to a provider, but that primary care physician had to be the PCP of record for the patient.

"We worked hard with the government." she said, "Now, any provider can bill a school-based program and Medicare will pay for it."

Another hospital program connects a specialist to a provider. In pediatric emergency medicine, a telehealth ER program allows 60 percent of patients to get care from their local provider, reducing transportation costs and allowing more parents and children to stay together at home.

Hall-Barrow is still fighting to get the home deemed a billable site for Medicaid.

Telehealth is being used in the children's hospital for remote patient monitoring programs, such as digital sensors that measure medication compliance.

"We set the stage knowing it's covered," Hall-Barrow said. "I think anytime we reduce barriers for how to deliver care, it's a win for everybody. It offers the ability for us to provide high quality care at any delivery point."

For older Americans, this past October, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services came out with a new rule expanding the ways providers can use telehealth and get paid by Medicare Advantage plans.

Once the rule goes into effect in 2020, providers will be able to keep track of a patient's health through remote monitoring and consumers will be able to connect to their physicians through telehealth from their homes.

CMS is also being more flexible in reimbursing for traditional Medicare telehealth services, allowing for more codes for telehealth in the home, for a broader range of conditions.

Previously, consumers had to be in a provider's office or another designated place, or live in a rural area, to use telehealth, at least from the standpoint of reimbursement.

All of these changes can cut down on the amount of ER visits and improve the management of patients with complex conditions, McSwain said.

McSwain, who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Telehealth Care, said CMS's new flexibilities "sent a serious wave of excitement around the country."

McSwain and Hall-Barrow will discuss this during a HIMSS19 session titled "The real challenges of telehealth adoption," scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m., in room W307A.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

