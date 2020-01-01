Topics
Reimbursement
How population health gaps can be filled using analytics
How pop health gaps can be filled through analytics
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
PCPs are adapting to financial realities of coronavirus
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
COVID-19: How hospitals can recover
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
FCC grants GE Healthcare waiver to expedite medical equipment during COVID-19 pandemic
FCC grants GE waiver to expedite equipment
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Operations
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Change Healthcare gives away APIs to help health plans comply with CMS rules
Change Healthcare gives away APIs to help health plans comply with CMS rules
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Stroke evaluations drop 40% during pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS proposes 1.6% inpatient increase and new CAR-T cell therapy payment
CMS proposes 1.6% inpatient increase
Patient Engagement
Hardin Memorial Health improved communications in its ED, and patient satisfaction is soaring
How Hardin Memorial improved ED communications
Pharmacy
New triple antiviral drug combination shows early promise for treating COVID-19 in phase 2 randomized trial
New drug combo shows promise for COVID-19
Population Health
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Humana is waiving costs for primary and behavioral healthcare
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Optum expands the number of behavioral telehealth providers
Optum expands number of behavioral telehealth providers
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
View more
May 13 More on Reimbursement

How population health gaps can be filled using analytics

Potential benefits to robust analytics and real-time reporting capabilities include more reimbursement dollars and better patient care.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Making headway on population health initiatives is an integral part of care delivery in the switch to value-based care models, but it requires real-time, actionable data. The lack of it can cause frustration when it comes to gauging the effectiveness of various pop health efforts.

For example, data that was available to the University of Texas Medical Branch, a safety net organization with 125,000 Medicaid patients, was often typically delayed by at least six weeks, which naturally slowed the improvement process. The data also didn't convey the scope of potential opportunities, which hindered chances for improvement on Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP), a value-based care reimbursement model for Medicaid and low-income uninsured patients.

But with the help of data analytics, UTMB Health was able to focus on improvement efforts for these populations and boost reimbursement based on DSRIP performance.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Craig Kovacevich, associate vice president of community and population health at UTMB at Galveston, said in a HIMSS20 digital presentation that data has allowed the organization to look at patient health in a more holistic manner, and spurred it to do things it hadn't done previously, such as pre-visit planning, and following up with certain patients for specific, targeted conditions. This ability to clearly see its patient population allowed UTMB to drill down and focus on specific population health initiatives.

Analytics on its own, however, wouldn't have done the trick; the key was pairing analytics with dynamic reporting, which allows people on the care teams to study the data and determine how they could do a better job at treating their patients.

"There's a lot of data," said Kovacevich. "We can all get our hands on reports and statistics, but having data is not good on its own. You have to take that data and understand what it means and how to use it."

Trend modeling was also very useful in UTMB's case since it serves both rural and urban areas. With a dynamic patient mix, Patient X may be in UTMB's patient panel but receives a certain care service somewhere outside of the network. Rarely would that patient have the wherewithal to notify care teams that their chart should be updated. UTMB needed to have a way to pull that data in to create a complete picture of the patient.

"At-risk contracting and pay-for-performance arrangements are providing enhanced financial incentives for delivering preventative services, and tracking patients across the care continuum," said Kovacevich. That's where data becomes key for managing patients, especially in light of UTBM's participation in Texas' DSRIP, which adds more than 32 measures in five areas of care, worth more than $57 million in incentive dollars per year.

"We are paid for performance through metrics, and that is where the data becomes very important," he said.

UTMB's DSRIP measure portfolio includes adult diabetes, adult cancer screening, adult heart disease, adult prevention and pediatric primary care. The organization honed in on those measures and determined who should review the metrics, what data is needed and how the data could be relayed to the right people.

To facilitate this, the organization established UTMB Health Population Metrics, a proprietary Discover application that takes scores of data and translates it into something that's measurable in real time. It generates on-demand reporting that allows staff to dive down into the metrics they're trying to meet. Staff can view the performance of a specific clinic in UTMB's system, see how a specific provider is doing and track how Patient X is faring health-wise over a period of time.

Through the application, staff can select a specific measure, apply filters and export lists of potential actions they can take.

"Dynamic reporting is giving us data on demand," said Kovacevich. "That has always been there, but it wasn't there in a way that we could best use it to navigate the health of patients. Now we have that data at hand. We can get proactive and reactive with it, planning for long-term and short-term solutions to a topic like diabetes care. We can drill down to patients' long- and short-term goals, and communicate that to the care team to deliver the best care."

Wellness teams now perform pre-visit planning, so if Patient X comes in for one thing but he or she also needs attention in other areas, the care team can address those other issues in the same visit, augmenting the impact each visit can have. The team puts their notes into the electronic health record -- Epic, in this case -- to facilitate a conversation between Patient X and the nurse. Enhanced data is included in the chart before the patient even walks into the office.

In addition to enabling a boost in DSRIP-related reimbursement, UTMB Health also earned $2.1 million in pay-for-performance dollars, achieved after the analytics application was implemented, and demonstrated improvement on 23 of 32 performance measures -- nearly 72%.

In 2018, the organization realized 85.4% of its performance dollars. In 2019, that number grew to 91.7%.

Kovacevich said his key recommendations to organizations looking to implement a similar approach include knowing who the stakeholders are, knowing the unique analytics reporting needs that come into play, measure often, and implement real-time analytics for value-based care.

"The work we're doing could be replicated in any setting," he said. "It's something that will grow and continue to be part of the culture at our organization for the foreseeable future."
 

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...