How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts

Topics
Reimbursement
AHA wants HHS to issue waivers to 340B hospitals
AHA wants HHS to issue waivers to 340B hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Spread of coronavirus from lab is extremely unlikely, WHO report says
Spread of coronavirus from lab is extremely unlikely, WHO says
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game
Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game
Workforce
athenahealth attempts to tackle physician burnout through medical coding
athenahealth tackles physician burnout through medical coding
Operations
Strategies emerge for better managing healthcare systems during pandemics
Strategies emerge for better managing healthcare systems during pandemics
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920M hospital
Compliance & Legal
Most large hospitals are noncompliant with CMS price transparency rule
Most large hospitals are noncompliant with price transparency rule
Policy and Legislation
HIMSSCast: What the new info blocking rules mean for you -- with Deven McGraw
HIMSSCast: What the new info blocking rules mean for you -- with Deven McGraw
Community Benefit
Sanford Health begins $300 million initiative to improve rural healthcare access
Sanford Health begins $300 million initiative to improve rural access
Accountable Care
CMS delays ACO Track of the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation Model 
CMS delays ACO track of new rural model
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch 10-year quantum computing partnership
Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch 10-year quantum computing partnership
Business Intelligence
Cleveland Clinic teams with Lilly and Anthem on heart surgery option for Lilly health plan
Cleveland Clinic teams with Lilly, Anthem on heart surgery
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
American Hospital Association urges CMS to rescind mid-build denials
AHA urges CMS to rescind mid-build denials
Patient Engagement
UnitedHealthcare rolls out virtual option to help patients remotely access hearing care
UnitedHealthcare rolls out virtual hearing care option
Pharmacy
Uber expands prescription delivery with ScriptDrop
Uber expands prescription delivery with ScriptDrop
Population Health
How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts
How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
FCC moves ahead with relaunch of COVID-19 telehealth program
FCC moves ahead with relaunch of COVID-19 telehealth program
Mergers & Acquisitions
California hospitals sue attorney general over affiliation conditions
California hospitals sue AG over conditions for affiliation
View more
Apr 01 More on Population Health

How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts

Telehealth, mental health and racial inequality issues have put a spotlight on how to address the needs of underserved populations.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Photo by d3sign/Getty ImagesPhoto by d3sign/Getty Images

The COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted disparities in our healthcare system and is informing public policy decisions on everything from how the newly unemployed can gain access to health insurance to mental health needs – including those of physicians and nurses. It has also put the focus on funding for hospitals, access to telehealth, especially in underserved communities, and an equitable vaccine distribution.

This month, HIMSS Media looks at how public policy is influencing population health and what that means for the current public health emergency and beyond, as we begin to turn the corner.

Senate passes moratorium to Medicare sequester cuts

US capitol building

The 2% cut to Medicare reimbursement is delayed through the end of the year, to the relief of hospital and physician groups.

AHIP, others applaud House bill focused on audio-only telehealth for Medicare Advantage

Doctor on the phone

The organization says seniors, during the pandemic, increasingly relied on telehealth to safely access their care.

Special Affordable Care Act enrollment period is extended to August 15

Screenshot of Healthcare.gov website

The additional tax credits reduce premiums by an average of $50 per person, per month and $85 per policy, per month.

Medicare for All push resurrected by U.S. House of Representatives

US Capitol building

Two Democratic senators say the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for national healthcare coverage.

Biden administration invests in expanding COVID-19 testing and treatments

President Joe Biden

States will get $12 billion to increase testing, and vulnerable populations will get $150 million for monoclonal antibody treatments.

MedPAC recommends the continuation of telehealth for a limited time

President Joe Biden

During a study period, Medicare should pay for specified telehealth services regardless of a provider's location, MedPAC says.

Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults

President Biden addresses the American people.

The president promised rapid progress on vaccination in his first prime-time address to the American people.

New collaborative care model improves access to mental healthcare

Woman looking out of window

Penn Medicine's program uses a resource center to facilitate intake, triage and referral management.

New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money

Hospital workers in PPE treating patients

The cost of improving staffing would be offset by savings achieved through reducing readmissions and lengths of stay.

$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations

Doctor talking to patient in mask

The money is expected to fund about 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years.

News
HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April This action marks the fourth time HHS has extended the declaration that has paid parity for telehealth and continues reporting waivers.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...