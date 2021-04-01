How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts
Telehealth, mental health and racial inequality issues have put a spotlight on how to address the needs of underserved populations.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted disparities in our healthcare system and is informing public policy decisions on everything from how the newly unemployed can gain access to health insurance to mental health needs – including those of physicians and nurses. It has also put the focus on funding for hospitals, access to telehealth, especially in underserved communities, and an equitable vaccine distribution.
This month, HIMSS Media looks at how public policy is influencing population health and what that means for the current public health emergency and beyond, as we begin to turn the corner.
Senate passes moratorium to Medicare sequester cuts
The 2% cut to Medicare reimbursement is delayed through the end of the year, to the relief of hospital and physician groups.
AHIP, others applaud House bill focused on audio-only telehealth for Medicare Advantage
The organization says seniors, during the pandemic, increasingly relied on telehealth to safely access their care.
Special Affordable Care Act enrollment period is extended to August 15
The additional tax credits reduce premiums by an average of $50 per person, per month and $85 per policy, per month.
Medicare for All push resurrected by U.S. House of Representatives
Two Democratic senators say the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for national healthcare coverage.
Biden administration invests in expanding COVID-19 testing and treatments
States will get $12 billion to increase testing, and vulnerable populations will get $150 million for monoclonal antibody treatments.
MedPAC recommends the continuation of telehealth for a limited time
During a study period, Medicare should pay for specified telehealth services regardless of a provider's location, MedPAC says.
Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
The president promised rapid progress on vaccination in his first prime-time address to the American people.
New collaborative care model improves access to mental healthcare
Penn Medicine's program uses a resource center to facilitate intake, triage and referral management.
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
The cost of improving staffing would be offset by savings achieved through reducing readmissions and lengths of stay.
$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations
The money is expected to fund about 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years.