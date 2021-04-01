How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts

Photo by d3sign/Getty Images

The COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted disparities in our healthcare system and is informing public policy decisions on everything from how the newly unemployed can gain access to health insurance to mental health needs – including those of physicians and nurses. It has also put the focus on funding for hospitals, access to telehealth, especially in underserved communities, and an equitable vaccine distribution.

This month, HIMSS Media looks at how public policy is influencing population health and what that means for the current public health emergency and beyond, as we begin to turn the corner.

The 2% cut to Medicare reimbursement is delayed through the end of the year, to the relief of hospital and physician groups.

The organization says seniors, during the pandemic, increasingly relied on telehealth to safely access their care.

The additional tax credits reduce premiums by an average of $50 per person, per month and $85 per policy, per month.

Two Democratic senators say the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for national healthcare coverage.

States will get $12 billion to increase testing, and vulnerable populations will get $150 million for monoclonal antibody treatments.

During a study period, Medicare should pay for specified telehealth services regardless of a provider's location, MedPAC says.

The president promised rapid progress on vaccination in his first prime-time address to the American people.

Penn Medicine's program uses a resource center to facilitate intake, triage and referral management.

The cost of improving staffing would be offset by savings achieved through reducing readmissions and lengths of stay.

The money is expected to fund about 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years.