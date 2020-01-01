House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces two payment initiatives for COVID-19 drug treatment and counseling
CMS announces two payment initiatives for COVID-19 care
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis and post-pandemic predictions
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis, predictions
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Premier: National stockpiling standards are needed
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Mayo Clinic tops Best Hospitals list released by U.S. News & World report
U.S. News ranks Best Hospitals of 2020-21
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gaps
Practices with more women have smaller wage gap
Operations
HIMSS announces August date for 2021 annual global conference
HIMSS announces August date for 2021 annual global conference
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
New York City expected to significantly increase healthcare construction following pandemic
NYC expected to increase healthcare construction after pandemic
Compliance & Legal
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term limited duration insurance plans 
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term plans
Policy and Legislation
House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban
House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban
Community Benefit
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests to members
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests
Accountable Care
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
New Orleans hospitals shows coronavirus effects on ED
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in government COVID-19 response
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in COVID-19 response
Patient Engagement
A decline in emergent hospitalizations was found at BIDMC during the early phase of COVID-19
BIDMC saw a decline in emergent hospitalizations
Pharmacy
Drug price forecast estimates 3.29% increase in hospital drug spending for 2021
Hospital drug spending estimated to rise 3.29%
Population Health
HHS official says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests are faster than reported
HHS official says turnaround for tests is faster than reported
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth can help safety net providers expand access to medical specialists
Telehealth can help improve access to specialists
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions worth significantly less in Q2 compared to last year
M&A value for Q2 takes a downturn
Jul 31 More on Policy and Legislation

House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban

The voice vote approves the Foster-Kelly Amendment, which removes language that prohibits federal funding for the adoption of a unique patient ID.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

The House of Representatives today approved the bipartisan Foster-Kelly Amendment as a part of the six-bill FY2021 minibus package that includes the Labor-HHS appropriations bill, which also passed today.

The Foster-Kelly Amendment, led by representatives Bill Foster, D-Ill., and Mike Kelly, R-Pa., removes Section 510 of the Labor-HHS bill, which prohibits federal funds for the promulgation or adoption of a unique patient identifier.

With this amendment, the Department of Health and Human Services could work with the healthcare community to develop a nationwide patient-matching strategy.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The Senate must still OK the policy change, which an array of healthcare stakeholders have been pushing for more than two decades.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The ECRI Institute defines patient identification as "the process of correctly matching a patient to appropriately intended interventions and communicating information about the patient's identity accurately and reliably throughout the continuum of care."

Identifiers can include factors such as name, date of birth, phone number, address, photo and social security number.

Despite all of those ways to identify a patient, mismatches still occur – which pose a major hurdle to more seamless nationwide interoperability and data sharing.

Patient ID Now, a coalition of healthcare organizations, including HIMSS, advocates for better patient identification methods through legislation and regulations. The group cites a number of cases of wrongful identification involving situations of duplicated patient records, false identification and mislabeled lab results.

Each case of misidentification costs at least $1,200, and some cases have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and taken months to resolve, according to a report from the Mayo Clinic.

"A misidentified patient in the hospital is the most costly because of the potential for treatment errors and/or an extended stay," the report states.

THE LARGER TREND

Last year, the same amendment made it through the House but didn't end up making it all the way into law.

This time around, however, things could be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Pew Charitable Trusts sent Congress a letter urging it to address the issues around patient identification.

"As Congress looks to enhance the nation's capacity to respond to this pandemic, improving patient matching will be critical. Congress should work with federal agencies – such as the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the U.S. Postal Service – to ensure that they are using all the available tools they have so that public health entities can effectively trace contacts and track immunizations," the letter states.

Despite having long-standing support from many healthcare organizations, the amendment has received criticism.

When it was up for a vote last year, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the House imploring members to vote no.

"By striking Section 510, the amendment could provide the foundations for a national medical I.D. system and permit inadequate unique health identifier regulations. This system would not only threaten individuals' privacy rights but also raise significant concerns regarding the protection of sensitive medical information," the letter states.

ON THE RECORD

HIMSS, the parent company of Healthcare Finance News, is a longtime proponent of unique patient ID and was among the organizations cheering today's vote.

"HIMSS applauds the House of Representatives for taking decisive action to eliminate the outdated and harmful appropriations ban on a unique patient identifier and permit HHS to actively engage in developing a national patient matching strategy," said Hal Wolf, HIMSS president and CEO, in a statement. "We encourage the Senate to include similar language in their appropriations bill, so the healthcare community can take action to advance patient safety through interoperable digital health information exchange."

"Accurately matching patients to their health information is critical to delivering safe, efficient and high-quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," added Blair Childs, senior VP of public affairs at Premier healthcare alliance. "Today, the House took an important step to removing a major impediment to patient matching and identification, which is putting patients at risk, increasing healthcare costs, perpetuating inefficiencies in care delivery and coordination, and undermining efforts to achieve nationwide interoperability."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org
 

