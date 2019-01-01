Topics
Reimbursement
More than half of rural hospitals could close under a public health option
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Accounting & Financial Management
Charity care spending among California hospitals is plunging
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Quality and Safety
Hospitals are demanding secure medical devices before they buy
Billing and Collections
Surprise medical bills in ER and inpatient settings are soaring, JAMA finds
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Up to 14% of internal medical residents have been bullied during training, Johns Hopkins found
Operations
Physicians looking to become small practice owners have many factors to consider before making the leap
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
Majority of providers fall short of compliance with HIPAA access requirements
Policy and Legislation
HHS proposes substance use disorder regulatory reforms to increase sharing of information
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Healthcare cloud computing growth due in part to curbing infrastructure costs
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Kidney transplants covered by Medicaid increased in states after Medicaid expansion
Patient Engagement
Bar is rising for consumerism in healthcare, but providers are still playing catch-up
Pharmacy
Drug price forecast projects 4.5 percent increase in hospital drug spending for 2020
Population Health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim to merge, creating large nonprofit insurer
Aug 22 More on Quality and Safety

Hospitals are demanding secure medical devices before they buy

The IoT: "Every something that comes on the market is in essence its own small computer with an ability to find its way into something."

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Medical devices such as pacemakers and infusion pumps are increasingly coming under scrutiny for being susceptible to cybersecurity attacks.

But how does a hospital know if it is buying a device at risk of being hacked?

Even if the device is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it's just about impossible for a hospital to be certain that it is secure, according to Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt, a company that builds security features into medical devices.

Because of this, more hospitals are demanding that devices include security requirements upfront, he said.

"We really see this becoming part of decision-making criteria," he said. "Sales are being made or lost based on security."

Case in point is a security researcher who in 2016 found vulnerabilities in St. Jude Medical pacemakers. A year later, the FDA and Homeland Security issued an alert for about 465,000 pacemakers from St. Jude, owned by Abbott, and a firmware update to close the security flaw of the radio frequency communication devices.

The company's stock value dropped.

"The most interesting thing, this was a great demonstration of how a company can suffer financially," Kijewski said.

Also in 2017, the FDA issued a recall of the St. Jude implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators due to premature battery depletion.

Lawsuits included one from Humana to recoup payments it made for the devices.

There have been a couple of cases of ransomware in which imaging equipment was the entry point, according to Kijewski. And then there the attack on a casino in which hackers got in by manipulating a fish tank thermometer.

"The biggest areas now of concern are medical devices," said Cheryl Martin, chief knowledge officer for the American Health Information Management Association. "The medical device industry is well aware, there is a good coordinated effort. Everything is just a small computer now."

The next target is just about anything that plugs in and is wireless, including smart fridges, printers, phones and, yes, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, all of the latter already under scrutiny for privacy concerns.

"With the IoT [internet of things], it's anybody's guess. Every something that comes on the market is in essence its own small computer with an ability to find its way into something," Martin said. "I guaranteed Alexa and Siri is on the horizon."

WHY THIS MATTERS

While there is no known case of a medical device being hacked to intentionally harm patients, HIPAA compliance mandates hospitals secure protected health information.

A hospital contains numerous connected devices, and interoperability demands the secure sharing of health information.

Breaches result in fines and other regulatory enforcement. This year has been a record breaker for the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services HIPAA enforcement.

"Medical device security is a big, important problem," Kijewski said.

THE LARGER TREND

Medical device security became a much larger issue after October 2018 when the FDA issued guidelines on strengthening the agency's medical device program to protect patients, according to Kijewski.

Before then, MedCrypt did a lot of client education, Kijewski said. After that, sales climbed.

Even when medical devices are not being deliberately targeted, if these products are connected to a hospital network, such as radiologic imaging equipment, they may be impacted, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in the release.

In coordination with the MITRE Corporation, the FDA announced the launch of a cybersecurity "playbook" for healthcare delivery organizations promoting cybersecurity readiness. Gottlieb also announced two significant memoranda of understanding to bring together stakeholders to allow for increased information sharing and transparency around cybersecurity risks.

The agency issued premarket guidance that manufacturers should consider in the design and development of their medical device to ensure their product adequately addresses cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Its postmarket guidance outlined a risk-based framework for manufacturers to use to ensure they could quickly and adequately respond to new cybersecurity threats once a device is in use.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

