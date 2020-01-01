Hospital mergers and acquisitions not linked to better care, study finds

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS to pay hospitals millions in site neutral payments for 2019
Revenue Cycle Management
Referral process going digital as healthcare providers look to stem revenue leakage
Strategic Planning
Healthcare in 2020: Progress continues, but challenges remain
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Supply Chain
Unnecessary healthcare supply chain spending reaches almost $26 billion; savings opportunities remain
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare spending rises to $3.6 trillion in the U.S., driven partly by health insurance tax
Budgeting
'Care cascades,' or unwarranted tests, show hidden costs
Quality and Safety
Hospitals given latitude to select transplant candidates don't prioritize sickest patients
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Nurses sleep less before a scheduled shift, hindering patient care and safety
Operations
Americans going to the doctor less often than they were at the start of the century
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
Omnicare and parent company CVS Health accused of prescription drug fraud
Policy and Legislation
HHS issues new vaping enforcement policy targeting e-cigarettes with kid-friendly flavors
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
Physician-led accountable care organizations outperform hospital-led counterparts
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Affordable Care Act numbers stabilize at enrollment deadline
Patient Engagement
Partners HealthCare aims to bring care closer to home, lower costs
Pharmacy
Fewer than half of California pharmacies provide correct drug disposal info
Population Health
Healthy diet could save $50 billion in healthcare costs
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospital mergers and acquisitions not linked to better care, study finds
Jan 02 More on Mergers & Acquisitions

Hospital mergers and acquisitions not linked to better care, study finds

What's more, 30-day mortality and readmission rates stayed largely the same at acquired facilities.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

When a merger or acquisition occurs in healthcare, the conjoining providers often say that patient experience will benefit as a result. But new findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that may not be the case.

In fact, the study found just the opposite: Acquired hospitals actually actually saw a patient experience that was moderately worse, on average. What's more, 30-day mortality and readmission rates stayed largely the same at such facilities.

The only real improvement that was found among the majority of acquired entities was in the realm of clinical process, which improved modestly. But the improvement was so incremental that it couldn't be linked to the actual acquisition, and prices for commercially insured patients tended to be higher.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

The research looked at 250 hospitals acquired in deals between 2009 and 2013. In addition to patient satisfaction and 30-day mortality and readmission rates, the data also looked at the frequency with which heart, pneumonia and surgery patients received the recommended care. The study looked at results three years before and after the acquisition, and compared those results to nearby hospitals not involved in M&A transactions.

Patient satisfaction scores at acquired hospitals tended to be worse, on average. Such scores take into account what rating a patient would give a hospital, and how likely they would be to recommend it to someone else.

Acquiring entities that had lower patient satisfaction scores to begin with tended to see the steepest drops post-transaction, suggesting that organizations with already-low scores could inspire a similar drop at their acquired facilities.

THE LARGER TREND

The findings mirror research published in February 2019 finding mergers and acquisitions may negatively impact patient satisfaction and the perception of their care.

The Rice University Baker Institute of Public Policy research team expected that integrated hospital and physician groups would deliver better care coordination, but after looking at factors such as process care measures and readmissions rates, the group determined that simply wasn't the case. It was in looking at 10 patient satisfaction measures that researchers found some differences.

Of the 10 patient satisfaction measures, six of them declined following a merger or acquisition of a hospital or physician group. The current working hypothesis is that such acquisition activity consolidates the market, resulting in decreased market competition between providers.

With a relative lack of competition, there's less pressure to keep patients satisfied, and providers are more likely to slacken their efforts in explaining medications to patients, for example, which was one of the 10 satisfaction measures considered.

In time that could translate to decreased clinical quality, especially if patients don't understand their care recommendations, or lack the knowledge to satisfactorily adhere to their medication plans.

For now, though, it's patient perceptions that are hurting, largely driven by non-clinical, external factors. Vertical integration improves quality for only a limited set of care processes, and that's more than offset by increased market concentration, the research found.
 

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

