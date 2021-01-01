HIMSSCast: Nurses are leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy

Topics
Reimbursement
Biden opens up the Affordable Care Act for a special enrollment period
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
Strategic Planning
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare venture fundraising rises to a new high of $17 billion
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
Pediatrician shot and killed at medical office in Austin
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Efficient staffing can combat healthcare workforce shortages brought about by COVID-19
Operations
Parkland Health and Hospital System turns to online staff training
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
UPDATED: Trump-era rebate rule for Medicare Part D on hold until 2023
Community Benefit
Onyx Technology and AMA Innovations partner to build interoperability tool
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Hospitals benefit from Federal Medical Assistance Percentage extension under PHE
Patient Engagement
Innovation is needed for the patient payment experience
Pharmacy
COVID-19 variant that was first detected in South Africa has been found in 29 states
Population Health
HIMSSCast: Nurses are leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth has improved behavioral healthcare, but policy changes are needed for access
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare M&A among medical device and diagnostics firms primed for increase
Jan 29 More on Population Health

HIMSSCast: Nurses are leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy

Nurses and advocates Shawna Butler and Melody Butler speak out about how to reassure people who might be unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine.

HFN Staff

Podcast guests Shawna Butler and Melody ButlerPodcast guests Shawna Butler and Melody Butler

Right now, COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the United States is facing supply chain and volume problems. But there's another, thornier challenge lurking beneath the surface once those challenges are addressed: a significant portion of Americans who may choose not to get the vaccine.

In today's episode, host Jonah Comstock welcomes Shawna Butler, host of the See You Now podcast, and Melody Butler, founder of the nonprofit Nurses Who Vaccinate (no relation), two nurses who discuss vaccine resistance and vaccine hesitancy, and how we can get ahead of them to address the current crisis. They also touch on the role of nurses in the healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or Google Play!

Talking points:

  • Why Melody founded "Nurses who Vaccinate."
  • Vaccine hesitancy vs. vaccine resistance: reaching the people who can be reached.
  • What is (and isn't) unique with the COVID vaccines.
  • mRNA vaccines aren't a brand-new technology.
  • Vaccine development was an optimized process – not a truncated one.
  • How COVID has worsened under-vaccination in other conditions.
  • How could innovators help address under-vaccination?
  • Addressing hesitancy in communities of color.
  • What can you do to help the vaccination effort?
  • The importance of including nurses in the conversation.

More about this episode:

Overcoming vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, especially for those at higher risk for COVID-19

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Google takes on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Epic, Cerner and other health IT heavy hitters join forces for Vaccine Credential Initiative

AHIP launches resource page dedicated to COVID-19 vaccines

Confusion about flu shot, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines may slow adoption

Shawna Butler's SEE YOU NOW podcast

Two relevant episodes: Frontiers in Public Health Nursing and Nurses Who Vax

Nurses Who Vaccinate

Additional vaccine education resources from NWV

