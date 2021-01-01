HIMSSCast: Nurses are leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy

Podcast guests Shawna Butler and Melody Butler

Right now, COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the United States is facing supply chain and volume problems. But there's another, thornier challenge lurking beneath the surface once those challenges are addressed: a significant portion of Americans who may choose not to get the vaccine.

In today's episode, host Jonah Comstock welcomes Shawna Butler, host of the See You Now podcast, and Melody Butler, founder of the nonprofit Nurses Who Vaccinate (no relation), two nurses who discuss vaccine resistance and vaccine hesitancy, and how we can get ahead of them to address the current crisis. They also touch on the role of nurses in the healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Talking points:

Why Melody founded "Nurses who Vaccinate."

Vaccine hesitancy vs. vaccine resistance: reaching the people who can be reached.

What is (and isn't) unique with the COVID vaccines.

mRNA vaccines aren't a brand-new technology.

Vaccine development was an optimized process – not a truncated one.

How COVID has worsened under-vaccination in other conditions.

How could innovators help address under-vaccination?

Addressing hesitancy in communities of color.

What can you do to help the vaccination effort?

The importance of including nurses in the conversation.

More about this episode:

Overcoming vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, especially for those at higher risk for COVID-19

Shawna Butler's SEE YOU NOW podcast

Two relevant episodes: Frontiers in Public Health Nursing and Nurses Who Vax

Nurses Who Vaccinate

Additional vaccine education resources from NWV