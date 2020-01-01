Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence holds promise in improving revenue cycle management in healthcare
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients.
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
The future of work in an age of digital transformation
Operations
UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty to join WHO vaccine efforts
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors case
Policy and Legislation
Hospitals get additional $20 billion infusion of CARES Act funds
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
Acute Care
Hospitals need a contingency plan to meet COVID-19 surge in urban areas
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Providers may earn MIPS credit for COVID-19 data reporting
Patient Engagement
Health system boosts patient engagement for strong clinical, financial results
Pharmacy
Healthcare interoperability expanded significantly in 2019, with more than 19 billion secure transactions
Population Health
The most promising strategies for defeating coronavirus are vaccines and antivirals, review shows
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
COVID-19 may permanently alter the telehealth landscape, from reimbursement to utilization
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
Apr 24 More on Accounting & Financial Management

HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems

Advisory Board's Christopher Kerns joins the HFN staff to talk about hospitals' current financial struggles and how they can weather them.

HFN Staff

Christopher Kerns, Advisory Board's vice president for Executive Insights, joins Jonah Comstock, director of content development, and the Healthcare Finance News team, Managing editor Susan Morse and associate editor Jeff Lagasse, for a conversation about what this pandemic means for hospital bottom lines, how they're surviving, and how they should be preparing for a reopening of elective and nonessential procedures.

 

Articles mentioned in this episode:

Hospitals furlough staff, reduce physician salaries waiting for CARES Act funds

Hospitals get additional $20 billion infusion of CARES Act funds

U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds

COVID-19 may permanently alter the telehealth landscape, from reimbursement to utilization

And be sure to check out Advisory Board's weekly webcast here.

