Behavioral health should shift to value-based care despite challenges, Evernorth says
Modernizing healthcare payment systems starts with reducing cash collections
Advocate Health closing Illinois clinics inside of Walgreens
HIMSS25: ROI as the ultimate measure of value
Hospitals face rising costs, supply chain disruptions as tariff uncertainty continues
Ambulatory surgery centers drive Tenet's strong Q4 results
Health system operating margins declined in August
Senate report slams private equity's ownership of hospitals
Revenue cycle challenged by low collection rates, high denials
Sen. Grassley wants UnitedHealth to hand over MA billing records
Cedars-Sinai cancer director stepping down
Chief growth officer on the competitiveness of home health market
Logistics robots bringing Samsung Medical Center into the future
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Prisma Health opens $3.7 million behavioral health facility
Hospitals face deadline to opt out of BCBS settlement agreement
HIMSS25: What's happening nationally and globally with telehealth, AI and cybersecurity
Mobile Healthcare does house calls
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care, says UHG
Fewer clinicians entering primary care, data shows
Kentucky making data on foster children interoperable
Research funding cuts put healthcare in a 'shaky period,' says HIMSS CEO
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
AMA among organizations asking RFK Jr. to reschedule immunization meeting
HHS, Illinois reach agreement on disability rights laws
PBMs appeal FTC case over insulin costs 
Obesity rates driving up healthcare costs, report finds
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Philips partners for maternal remote patient monitoring in Georgia
Yale New Haven calls Prospect deal 'impossible'
More on Policy and Legislation

HIMSS25: What's happening nationally and globally with telehealth, AI and cybersecurity

Tom Leary, senior vice president and head of Government Relations at HIMSS, gives a rundown of healthcare priorities.

Susan Morse, Executive Editor

Tom Leary, senior vice president and head of Government Relations at HIMSS, talks to reporters during HIMSS25.

Photo: Susan Morse/Healthcare Finance News, HIMSS

LAS VEGAS - Republicans are expected to release the text of a spending bill as soon as this weekend, ahead of a March 14 deadline, according to Politico.

The stopgap measure would avoid a government shutdown.

A budget blueprint calls for $880 billion in spending cuts from the Energy and Commerce Committee. While it doesn't specifically mention Medicaid, cuts to the program are expected.

Tom Leary, senior vice president and head of Government Relations for HIMSS, said at HIMSS25 here that he's not expecting the cuts to be as drastic as what's been mentioned, which is up to the full $880 billion.

Also not known is whether the bill will include an extension of telehealth and remote patient monitoring flexibilities, which expire on March 31. HIMSS has supported a permanent extension for telehealth and remote patient monitoring for years, Leary said. 

Remote patient monitoring allows patient care to be done in the home. 

"We're hearing confidence telehealth will be extended," Leary said. 

There's support on both sides of the aisle, he said.

"There's a lot of uncertainty where the Trump administration is headed," Leary said.

Other key focus areas for HIMSS for the year, said Leary, include a global perspective on AI, responsible use of AI, cybersecurity, digital health transformation and workforce.

There's the bigger picture of what's happening in the rest of the world and how it affects the United States. The European Union passed an AI framework, which global companies will use, Leary said. Global corporations are not interested in building different frameworks for different countries, he said.

The same is true for cybersecurity. The EU has passed cybersecurity legislation.

Email the writer: SMorse@himss.org

