Topics
Reimbursement
CMS to pay hospitals millions in site neutral payments for 2019
Hospitals to get millions in back payments for site neutral cuts
Revenue Cycle Management
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle forum focuses on patient-centric solutions
Strategic Planning
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Healthcare R&D investments lag disease burden
Supply Chain
Reducing medical device life cycle costs an effective way to trim healthcare costs around the margins
Reducing medical device life cycle costs
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Paperwork cost U.S. $812B in 2017
Budgeting
Children frequently receive unnecessary medical care regardless of insurance type
Children get unnecessary care despite insurance type
Quality and Safety
HHS Secretary Alex Azar: No public health emergency declared in U.S. for coronavirus
No declaration of U.S. public health emergency over coronavirus
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Surprise billing: A $40B problem
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Gender pay disparities in healthcare pronounced at the beginning of careers
Gender pay disparities begin early
Operations
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare industry
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Payer payment integrity audits are a financial burden to providers
Payment integrity audits cost providers
Policy and Legislation
Among Democratic candidates' healthcare plans, Buttigieg's would save money, while Sanders, Warren plans would cost trillions
CRFB: Buttigieg plan would save money
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
ACOs and the MSSP model head into 2020
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS expands coverage of Next Generation Sequencing for patients with breast and ovarian cancer
CMS expands NGS coverage for breast and ovarian cancer
Patient Engagement
Humana, Validic partnership to focus on accessibility of health incentive programs
Humana, Validic partner up on Go360
Pharmacy
Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations and Civica Rx partner on lower cost generic drugs
BCBS organizations, Civica Rx partner on lower cost drugs
Population Health
Surgeon General releases smoking cessation report outlining strategies for healthcare systems, individuals
Surgeon General issues smoking cessation report
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four South Chicago hospitals pursuing $1.1 billion merger into one healthcare system
Four Chicago systems to merge in $1.1B deal
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions

What's important to the patient is a care plan that integrates shared decision-making on both treatment and cost, speaker says.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Each year during its Global Health Conference, HIMSS hosts a day-long forum on all things revenue cycle.

This year, the 2020 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum is being held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, in the Rosen Centre Junior Ballroom in Orlando, Florida.

The importance of having a patient-centric revenue cycle is again dominating the conversation, but this year there is the added urgency of price transparency in rules released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

One rule which has gone into effect requires hospitals to post their chargemaster prices. The other more controversial rule, which is being fought by hospital organizations, is for providers to post their negotiated rates with payers.

The goal is for patients to know the price of the services they're getting, and to choose the provider which offers the least expensive option.

But will these rules work in giving patients real price transparency? Neither gives insured patients the exact cost of what they will end up paying for a service.

"There's a mixed feeling on this master list of costs," said Revenue Cycle speaker Rebekah Angove. "At the end of the day, it's not super helpful to patients. It doesn't tell them what their portion will be."

Also, she said, pricing information that comes with a large price tag can be a barrier to seeking care due to sticker shock.

Angove knows the patient experience first-hand from her work with the Patient Advocate Foundation in Virginia. The vice president for Patient Experience and Program Evaluation is speaking at two of the forum's sessions, Revenue in the Age of Shifting Payer Landscape and Experiences with Financial Distress.

"Increasingly patients are being burdened with more of the costs of healthcare," Angove said. "They have bills they can't read. The general population doesn't have the training to understand the billing. Many times decisions are being made about treatment without costs being brought up."

What patients really need, she said, is a discussion with their physician, or nurse practitioner or someone else at the practice, about an estimate of their particular out-of-pocket costs at the time of care.

"What we're not really capturing," she said, "is did your doctor have a conversation around cost and was that integrated in your decision-making?"

This can be as simple as the physician asking if the patient has any financial concerns. If the answer is "yes," there should be a staff person available in real time who can address payment plans or other solutions. There may also be lower cost treatment options available.

To get to the real cost of care to the patient, what's needed is an interoperable system that connects provider, payer and patient information.

Current data systems are not designed to interface with the consumer, though work is being done to make interoperability a reality.

"In the age of technology and information, we can make an app that can do it. We can connect the insurance information with the diagnosis code," Angove said. "We can do this."

The cost to healthcare from the lack of a unified care and cost plan can be measured from the number of readmissions due to patients getting sicker because they haven't filled an expensive prescription, or have put off care they can't afford; and from unpaid medical bills.

Hospitals do a good job at patient satisfaction from the hospitality standpoint, Angove said. They have reduced wait times, made check-in easier and even made bill paying more convenient through digital solutions.

"We're really looking at what truly is important to patients and integrating those conversations into shared decision-making," Angove said. "We'd really like to see this integrated into shared decision making at the point of care."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

