HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals furlough staff, reduce physician salaries waiting for CARES Act funds
Hospitals furlough staff, reduce physician salaries
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Managed care, rev cycle strategies can boost payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients
COVID-19: Ventilators in short supply, but so are drugs
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit stress continues to rise in healthcare sector as maturities loom, social risks rise
Moody's: Credit stress is rising in healthcare
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
COVID-19: Shortages of protective equipment, insufficient tests plague hospitals, OIG finds
PPE, testing shortages plague hospitals, HHS finds
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Some COVID-19 patients still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, possibly endangering health workers
Some COVID-19 patients are still infectious after symptoms abate
Operations
Retrospective denials, prior authorization may be straining hospital and patient finances
Prior authorization may be straining hospital finances
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment for MA plans
Policy and Legislation
AHA wants federal stimulus funds to go directly to hospitals
AHA wants federal stimulus funds to go directly to hospitals
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
NAACOS urges CMMI to release more information on new payment model
NAACOS wants more information on new payment model
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the supply chain
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS announces 1.66% rate hike for Medicare Advantage plans
CMS announces 1.66% rate hike for MA plans
Patient Engagement
Better data sharing between payers, providers can move the needle on social determinants of health
How data sharing can improve SDOH
Pharmacy
AHIP supports federal regulation of PBMs in Supreme Court case
AHIP supports federal PBM regulation in Supreme Court
Population Health
Small hospitals get a hand with population health management
Small hospitals get a hand with population health management
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Virtual health: From Camp Fire to coronavirus
Virtual health: From Camp Fire to coronavirus
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center
Apr 07 More on Analytics

HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain

Healthcare organizations should enter into smart contracts with their eyes open and take steps to ensure the mitigation of risk.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

From a technological standpoint, supply chain data and processes are undergoing an evolution. They are making the transition from enterprise and manufacturing resource planning systems to the cloud.

Smart contracts, which have received a lot of renewed focus due to their integration into specific blockchain technologies, provide vehicles for organizations to augment their existing data exchange while utilizing it to provide even more business value.

But in a digital HIMSS20 session, Mitchell Parker, Chief Information Security Officer for Indiana University Health, cautioned that healthcare organizations should enter into smart contracts with their eyes wide open, and take steps to ensure the mitigation of risk and the integrity of their data.

Currently, supply chains depend heavily on electronic data exchange, or EDI, to automate and run their businesses. What smart contracts do is encompass both the data and the workflow in a viable, integratable manner that supply chains are now beginning to leverage.

"This is an evolution, not a revolution," Parker said.

With EDI workflows there's a lot of variability in the data, because they don't provide for the automation of workflow data itself – and they don't address security or process concerns. The move toward smart contracts stems from the need to evaluate the entire process, not just the data.

The shifts in the data and contracting realms are happening simultaneously, moving from traditional legal practices to automation and self-service. This shift can trace its roots to the 21st Century Cures Act final rule, which placed a lot of workload on legal teams. With EDI, there's a lack of automated enforceability.

"Our current contracts, due to the lack of resources, are a leap of faith," said Parker. "And that's not a place we want to be in."

The 21st Century Cures Act final rule prompted a move from EDI to an application program interface, or API-based mode of communication. That means customizations have to be rebuilt every time an organization upgrades. Because this means hacking the system, they don't really allow for effective patch management, and upgrades can break the customization.

That means healthcare organizations keep old systems around to maintain business functionality, which in turn increases the risk of ransomware or other kinds of attacks. Electronic health records systems also tend to resist customizations.

EDI, the means by which organizations interchange data, are characterized by manual processes that often come with significant customization to determine of contracts are being performed effectively. Now, instead of just data, organizations are being asked to prove data flow integrity from source to destination, which has led to decreased security and a dependence on legacy systems that can't be touched.

"There's no provenance or auditability with these hacks," said Parker. "There's no way to comply with regulations, and there's an increased risk from having to operate these systems. This leads to significantly increased risk."

Smart contracts – commonly known as "contracts as code" – feature intelligent programmable workflows, and can be legally binding, since blockchain qualifies as an electronic record-keeping system.

Under this framework, automated EDI and contracting transactions act as a hybrid of master agreements and smart contracts. They allow organizations to do as much as possible electronically, and also perform better analyses on the data that needs to be improved.

"This is an evolution of technology," said Parker.

The risks of EDI are tied to their running on old, outdated software that opens itself up to ransomware attacks. With mobile and 5G technology making the communications picture more complex, there's a need to improve security to reduce the potential for legacy systems to be attacked by hackers. Vendors offering blockchain-based smart-contract solutions for EDI include Oracle, SAP, IBM Hyperledger and Salesforce.

The benefits of blockchain-enabled technologies is that the data is decoupled from the source systems. It often uses triggers to execute contracts and the code contained within them.

The key to successfully implementing this model, said Parker, is to interview, not one, but many potential business partners, and get their firms a security risk assessment from a business partner skilled in ERP. Organizations should develop a plan to remediate any issues that arise, and also develop a plan to comply with NIST requirements for ID management.

Contracts, said Parker, need a master agreement covering usage terms and conditions as part of the contract language needed to perform testing to ensure intended behaviors.

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

