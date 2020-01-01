Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces two payment initiatives for COVID-19 drug treatment and counseling
CMS announces two payment initiatives for COVID-19 care
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis and post-pandemic predictions
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis, predictions
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Premier: National stockpiling standards are needed
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Mayo Clinic tops Best Hospitals list released by U.S. News & World report
U.S. News ranks Best Hospitals of 2020-21
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gaps
Practices with more women have smaller wage gap
Operations
HIMSS announces August date for 2021 annual global conference
HIMSS announces August date for 2021 annual global conference
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
New York City expected to significantly increase healthcare construction following pandemic
NYC expected to increase healthcare construction after pandemic
Compliance & Legal
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term limited duration insurance plans 
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term plans
Policy and Legislation
House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban
House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban
Community Benefit
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests to members
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests
Accountable Care
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
New Orleans hospitals shows coronavirus effects on ED
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in government COVID-19 response
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in COVID-19 response
Patient Engagement
A decline in emergent hospitalizations was found at BIDMC during the early phase of COVID-19
BIDMC saw a decline in emergent hospitalizations
Pharmacy
Drug price forecast estimates 3.29% increase in hospital drug spending for 2021
Hospital drug spending estimated to rise 3.29%
Population Health
HHS official says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests are faster than reported
HHS official says turnaround for tests is faster than reported
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth can help safety net providers expand access to medical specialists
Telehealth can help improve access to specialists
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions worth significantly less in Q2 compared to last year
M&A value for Q2 takes a downturn
Jul 31 More on Operations

HIMSS announces August date for 2021 annual global conference

Once its insurance claim is resolved, HIMSS intends to come forward with additional remedies for the cancelled HIMSS20, says CEO Hal Wolf.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

HIMSS has rescheduled its annual global conference from March 2021 to August 2021, due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is officially moving to August 9-13 in Las Vegas, making it about 29 months between the usual annual event, HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf said during a press call Friday afternoon. 

HIMSS20, at which President Donald Trump was to speak, was cancelled on March 5, days before the start of the March 9 global conference, as the pandemic began to infect large numbers of people in the United States. 

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"Our entire ecosystem has been turned upside down," Wolf said, calling the time around the cancellation of HIMSS20, "the most challenging and stressful time of my career." 

HIMSS immediately developed a HIMSS20 digital platform.

But the parent company of Healthcare Finance News received pushback from attendees and exhibitors who wanted full refunds for the cancelled event.

"The remedies with the exhibitors has been a tough story," Wolf acknowledged. "When the cancellation took place (for) HIMSS20, the contractual environment limited us to how we could respond because of two fundamental things."

One was the tremendous cost the company absorbed in cancelling the conference days before it was to begin. The other was over the insurance process. Those negotiations are ongoing.

"It's very complex and large," he said.

Wolf said the contract stipulates all costs and fees are held by HIMSS but the company turned around and gave exhibitors a 25% credit for HIMSS21 and HIMSS22, by applying 15% to HIMSS21 and 10% to HIMSS22.  The company spent a little over $7 million out-of-pocket.

Digital startups were given a 50% credit towards the two future conferences.

"Our intent, once we are resolved on our claim …. it is absolutely our intent to come forward with additional remedies at that time," Wolf said.

Anyone who registered for the cancelled HIMSS20 conference has access to HIMSS20 Digital and is automatically registered for HIMSS21 in Las Vegas. 

The odds of moving forward with an in-person conference are dramatically improved with moving HIMSS21 from March to August next year.

"We felt March was too much of a risk," Wolf said.

The company looked to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been guardedly optimistic about a vaccine by this winter, and other epidemiologists, in making the decision, while still looking at what safety protocols need to be in place.

Wolf did not release expected registration numbers but said so far, the response has been better than expected.

Details on the registration process are expected later this summer and hotel registration will open up in the fall.

The 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition will be held from August 9–13, in Las Vegas.

The venues are the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, Caesars Forum and the Wynn, connected by an air-conditioned elevated bridge. The bridge was built due to the necessity to have additional space to accommodate the estimated 40,000 people who attend each year, while still keeping to any necessary social distancing protocols. The bridge will make it cooler and easier to move between the halls when temperatures in Las Vegas can rise above 100 degrees.

HIMSS is honoring contracts to keep exhibitors in their spot in the exhibit hall and is currently going through a design to navigate the flow of foot traffic.

The past few months have seen an increase in telehealth and digital initiatives, innovations supported by HIMSS. What exhibitors want is connectivity, Wolf said. 

"We represent an incredible ecosystem across the healthcare environment," he said. "It is about innovation, it is about market leadership, it is about connectivity."

HIMSS22 is scheduled for March 14-18, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

