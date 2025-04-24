HHS rolls back reports of a national autism registry

Topics
Reimbursement
AHA backs bill revising reimbursement for long-term care
Revenue Cycle Management
Modernizing healthcare payment systems starts with reducing cash collections
Strategic Planning
26 rural hospitals launch the Ohio High Value Network 
Capital Finance
Orlando Health, Watson Clinic partnering on new hospital
Supply Chain
Tariffs will impact supply chain and balance sheet stability
Accounting & Financial Management
Crozer Health to close, laying off over 2,600 employees
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
AHA and Health-ISAC warn hospitals of a potential terrorist attack
Billing and Collections
Revenue cycle challenged by low collection rates, high denials
Claims Processing
Optum levying strict measures on Change outage loan repayment, AMA says
Workforce
Mass layoffs at HHS are underway
Operations
Chief growth officer on the competitiveness of home health market
Medical Devices
Payers have poor member digital experiences compared to other industries
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Construction & Facilities Management
UVA Health Children's expanding neonatal intensive care unit
Compliance & Legal
Walgreens to pay up to $350 million to settle opioid complaint
Policy and Legislation
NIH to integrate patient data for autism study
Community Benefit
Mobile Healthcare does house calls
Accountable Care
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models
Acute Care
CMS proposing 2.4% increase for hospice care
Ambulatory Care
Fewer clinicians entering primary care, data shows
Analytics
Yale New Haven Health data breach affects 5 million people
Business Intelligence
Centene pulls in $1.3 billion in Q1 earnings
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
HHS rolls back reports of a national autism registry
Patient Engagement
HIMSSCast: 'How do we grow again?'
Pharmacy
Reforms are needed in the 340B drug program, Senate report says
Population Health
Enrollment in ACA exchanges has exploded in recent years
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Alliance for Connected Care outlines policy requests to CMS
Mergers & Acquisitions
CareSource finalizes Commonwealth Care Alliance acquisition
Apr 28 More on Medicare & Medicaid

HHS rolls back reports of a national autism registry

NIH received backlash after the director announced last week that it would amass private medical records to give to HHS Secretary RFK Jr. 

Susan Morse, Executive Editor

Photo: C-SPAN

The Department of Health & Human Services is reportedly not creating a national autism registry, which seemingly contradicts statements made by the director of the National Institute of Health last week.

While HHS is not creating a new registry of Americans with autism, the agency is launching a $50 million research effort to understand the causes of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatments, an official told STAT on Thursday.

"We are not creating an autism registry. The real-world data platform will link existing datasets to support research into causes of autism and insights into improved treatment strategies," an official for the department told CBS News.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Last week, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya announced the NIH would launch an initiative to integrate patient medical record data for researchers to study the factors influencing autism.

Data would come from pharmacies, health organizations, clinical data, claims and billing, environmental, and sensors and wearables. The NIH site indicates the protection of patient confidentiality within researcher access.

CBS News reported that the NIH would amass private medical records from federal and commercial databases to give to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

The use of private electronic health records and other data that could expose personally identifiable information created a backlash.

"At present, it is unclear what data will be included in the announced autism database – what the sources of the data will be, how they will be connected, and, crucially, whether any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) about autistic people will be provided to researchers. If all PII is actually stripped out of the database, and individuals cannot be identified, then it is normal practice to distribute that information to researchers without individuals' specific consent," said ASAN, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, on Wednesday. 

ASAN said it supports the use of large federal healthcare datasets for research purposes.

THE LARGER TREND

Kennedy has long faced criticism for his views linking autism to vaccines.

Calling autism an "epidemic," Kennedy has reportedly vowed to find the cause of the neurodevelopmental condition by September. 

Kennedy, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, has said that cases in the United States have increased in recent years from 1 in 36 children to 1 in 31.

Email the writer: SMorse@himss.org

News
