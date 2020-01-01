Topics
Reimbursement
Appeals court sides with HHS on site neutral payments
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania to network
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Accounting & Financial Management
Hospitals have received most of the loans from the Paycheck Protection Program
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Value-based payment penalties disproportionately impact safety net hospitals
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
COVID-19 is reducing physician compensation, job options
Operations
Boulder Community Health remains independent with Optum partnership
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term limited duration insurance plans 
Policy and Legislation
HHS is releasing additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots
Community Benefit
UnitedHealthcare donates $12.3M to help community-based organizations recover from the pandemic
Accountable Care
Blue Shield California's Health Reimagined ties provider pay to quality and patient satisfaction
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare's race, ethnic data often undercounts minority populations
Patient Engagement
Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult
Pharmacy
Compounded drug market needs transparency, more regulatory certainty, says Pew
Population Health
HHS to provide COVID-19 tests to every nursing home in the US starting with hotspot facilities
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Health system leaders attribute telehealth, communication and planning to financial recovery
Mergers & Acquisitions
Molina Healthcare to acquire certain assets of Passport Health Plan for $20M
Jul 17 More on Policy and Legislation

HHS is releasing additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots

These funds are from the $175 billion relief package from Congress.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

The Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration will next week start distributing an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to hospitals in high impact areas.

At the beginning of June, HHS asked hospitals across the country to submit data on their COVID-19-positive inpatient admissions between January 1 and June 10. The data they sent in was used to determine eligibility and the amount allocated to each hospital.

To be eligible, hospitals had to have over 161 COVID-19 admissions or one admission per day during that time frame. They could have also been eligible if they had an average ratio of more COVID-19 admissions than beds.

Based on the hospital data, payments will be made to over 1,000 hospitals and will equal $50,000 per eligible admission.

WHY THIS MATTERS

These funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which allocated $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers, including those disproportionately impacted by this pandemic.

The additional funds follow the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.

THE LARGER TREND

In May, HHS completed its first round of high impact funding. The department distributed $12 billion to 395 hospitals.

For that round, HHS distributed funds based on COVID-19 admissions between January 1 and April 10. To be eligible, hospitals needed to have over 100 COVID-19 admissions during that time period. HHS paid eligible hospitals $76,975 per admission.

ON THE RECORD

"The top priority for HHS's administration of the Provider Relief Fund has been getting support as quickly as possible to providers who have been hit hard by COVID-19," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. "Because we've carefully targeted support, we can make payments to areas most in need as the pandemic evolves, like we are doing with this round of funds."

"The AHA thanks HHS for distributing additional CARES Act emergency relief funds to 'hot spot' hospitals and health systems on the frontlines in the fight against this pandemic," said Rick Pollack in a statement, the president and CEO of the American Hospital Association. "As we have urged, hospitals with high numbers of COVID-19 admissions need help immediately to help offset the significant costs incurred in treating COVID patients, along with managing financial losses due to lower patient visits for non-COVID care. However, since this distribution of funding for 'hot spots' does not take into account the latest spike in cases and hospitalizations in some parts of the country, we look forward to working with the Administration to ensure that additional relief will be distributed to 'hot spots' and all hospitals."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

