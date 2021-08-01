HHS releases $22 billion for testing and vaccinations 

Topics
Reimbursement
OIG audit: CMS should improve hospital wage index adjustments for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare venture fundraising rises to a new high of $17 billion
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Northwell launches new app through Apple to deliver teaching tips to trainees and faculty
Operations
Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Surgical Care Affiliates indicted on charges of labor market collusion
Policy and Legislation
With Democrats winning both Georgia runoff elections, the Biden Administration could make substantial changes to healthcare
Community Benefit
UPMC offers emergency medical training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim value-based arrangement yields cost savings for diabetes patients
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS creates direct contracting model to serve individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Pharmacy
HHS releases $22 billion for testing and vaccinations 
Population Health
Connecticut nursing homes to get $31.2 million in additional COVID-19 aid
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Significant disparities found in telehealth use, especially among older patients
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen agree to $6.5B wholesale pharmacy sale
Jan 08 More on Pharmacy

HHS releases $22 billion for testing and vaccinations 

To get shots in arms faster, HHS has begun its partnership with 19 pharmacy chains.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are releasing more than $22 billion in funding to help states, territories and localities provide testing and vaccinations.

The money is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act recently passed by Congress. 

More than $19 billion will be allocated to jurisdictions through the existing CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity cooperative agreement to support testing, contract tracing, surveillance, containment, and mitigation to monitor and suppress the spread of COVID-19. 

Over $3 billion will be made available in an initial award to jurisdictions through the existing CDC Immunization and Vaccines for Children cooperative agreement. 
 
Award recipients will include 64 jurisdictions, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, five major cities, and U.S. territories/islands. The funds will be allocated by a population-based formula.  

OPERATION WARP SPEED

While vaccine doses are available, not as many shots are getting into arms as Operation Warp Speed would like to see.

"We've been examining the challenges that have slowed the ramp-up," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said this week.

To date, more than 20 million doses of vaccines have been allocated and more than 14 million delivered across states, territories and to five federal entities.  

An estimated 6 million people had received their first dose as of January 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Operation Warp Speed Chief Operation Officer Army General Gus Perna said efforts were hampered by the holiday season and three major snowstorms. But by the end of the quarter, he believes that both Pfizer and Moderna – the two companies currently approved for a vaccine – will meet the requirement of a 100 million doses each.

"We've seen the rate of vaccinations increase in recent days," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. 

To speed up the vaccination process, OWS announced an early launch of its distribution partnership with 19 pharmacy chains.  

The CDC is sending information to states on the partnership. Governors still oversee distribution. Azar advised governors not to be overly prescriptive about phase vaccine groups, so as not to waste any vials that are sitting in cold storage.

Operation Warp Speed Chief Science Advisor Dr. Moncef Slaoui said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, continues to be on track for emergency use authorization by the end of this month. 

AstraZeneca is on track with its Phase 3 trials, and Novavax announced the start of its Phase 3 study in the U.S. and Mexico. 
 
TESTING

The COVID-19 testing program will continue to operate into April 2021 as a result of a $550 million funding extension.

The Community Based Testing Site program works through a partnership with national pharmacy and retail chains CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Quest (through services at Walmart) and service provider eTrueNorth (through services at Health Mart and Topco locations). 

The partnership has resulted in establishing more than 3,300 COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. To date, more than 5.6 million tests have been conducted, HHS said. 

The Community Based Testing Site program began in the spring of 2020 and includes a large percentage – more than 70% – of testing sites located in communities with moderate-to-high social vulnerability, as evidenced by their racial and ethnic composition, their household composition, their socioeconomic status, and similar considerations.

THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT

As of Wednesday, the U.S. government had allocated over 530,000 monoclonal antibodies to the healthcare system. States and territories can allocate these drugs to a variety of settings: hospitals, alternate care facilities, infusion centers, long-term care facilities, and other outpatient facilities. About 80% of these treatment courses remain available.

ON THE RECORD

"Operation Warp Speed delivered by the end of 2020 two FDA-authorized antibody treatments, two FDA-authorized vaccines, five vaccine candidates in Phase 3 clinical trials, and 20 million first doses of vaccine allocated, with the second doses on hand ready to be shipped a few weeks later. This is unprecedented and historic," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
 
Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 
 

 

