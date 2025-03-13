Topics
Reimbursement
Physicians 'outraged' that spending bill fails to avert pay cut
Revenue Cycle Management
Modernizing healthcare payment systems starts with reducing cash collections
Strategic Planning
Advocate Health closing Illinois clinics inside of Walgreens
Capital Finance
HIMSS25: ROI as the ultimate measure of value
Supply Chain
Hospitals face rising costs, supply chain disruptions as tariff uncertainty continues
Accounting & Financial Management
Johns Hopkins to lay off over 200 after federal grant funding cuts
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
Senate report slams private equity's ownership of hospitals
Billing and Collections
Revenue cycle challenged by low collection rates, high denials
Claims Processing
Sen. Grassley wants UnitedHealth to hand over MA billing records
Workforce
Cedars-Sinai cancer director stepping down
Operations
Chief growth officer on the competitiveness of home health market
Medical Devices
Logistics robots bringing Samsung Medical Center into the future
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Construction & Facilities Management
Prisma Health opens $3.7 million behavioral health facility
Compliance & Legal
Ransomware developer who targeted healthcare extradited to U.S.
Policy and Legislation
CMS cutting four Medicare payment models
Community Benefit
Mobile Healthcare does house calls
Accountable Care
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models
Acute Care
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care, says UHG
Ambulatory Care
Fewer clinicians entering primary care, data shows
Analytics
Hazel Hawkins discovers ransomware threat is a hoax
Business Intelligence
Tampa General, Mass General Brigham teaming on radiation oncology
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
Dr. Oz makes no commitment to not cut Medicaid
Patient Engagement
HHS, Illinois reach agreement on disability rights laws
Pharmacy
Weight loss drugs not cost effective at current prices, study finds
Population Health
Teladoc partnering with Eli Lilly on self-pay GLP-1 access
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Philips partners for maternal remote patient monitoring in Georgia
Mergers & Acquisitions
HCSC acquires Cigna's Medicare Advantage, CareAllies businesses
Mar 17 More on Compliance & Legal

HHS layoffs temporarily reversed by federal judge

The judge took issue with the way the mass terminations were executed, saying employees should be brought back onto the job.

Jeff Lagasse, Editor

Photo: Chris Ryan/Getty Images

A federal judge in Baltimore has instructed the Trump administration to temporarily reinstate probationary employees at several agencies who had been terminated during President Donald Trump's efforts to pare down the federal government workforce.

Ruling on a lawsuit filed by a group of state attorneys general, the judge said late last week that probationary employees in all federal departments must be reinstated by Monday.

The judge took issue with the way the mass terminations were executed, and said employees should be brought back onto the job, at least temporarily.

The order occurred soon after another federal judge, this time in San Francisco, found that terminations across six agencies were overseen by Charles Ezell, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, who lacked the authority to issue the firings, according to the Associated Press.

That particular order instructs the departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Agriculture, Treasury and the Interior to reinstate jobs for employees who were terminated in mid-February.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling, but it was upheld Monday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, according to The Hill.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

More than 24,000 probationary employees have been terminated since Trump took office, the Maryland lawsuit alleges. The government has not confirmed that number. The Maryland lawsuit listed 16 agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS lost about 5,200 probationary employees during the first round of firings in February, according to an audio recording of a National Institutes of Health department meeting reported by the AP. The job cuts came one day after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in to oversee HHS.

Probationary workers are being let go as part of efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, task force headed by billionaire Elon Musk, to shrink government spending.

Politico reported that more firings could be expected soon – at the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for Health Information Technology, the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Administration for Children and Families, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Politico said the ONC could see its department cut from 180 to 30 people and folded into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

THE LARGER TREND

Around the time of the mass terminations, in mid-February, CMS announced that funds for the Affordable Care Act Navigator Program would be slashed from $98 million in 2024 to $10 million. This means that the pay for people performing the function of helping consumers choose an ACA plan is being cut, as is likely their navigator jobs. Funding for the navigator program was also slashed under the first Trump administration.

Earlier that month, a federal judge ordered HHS, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to restore access to their web pages after removing information to comply with a Trump executive order. 

Jeff Lagasse is editor of Healthcare Finance News.
Email: jlagasse@himss.org
Healthcare Finance News is a HIMSS Media publication.

