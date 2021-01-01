Topics
Reimbursement
OIG audit: CMS should improve hospital wage index adjustments for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare venture fundraising rises to a new high of $17 billion
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Parkland Health and Hospital System turns to online staff training
Operations
Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Surgical Care Affiliates indicted on charges of labor market collusion
Policy and Legislation
HHS invests $8 million to address gaps in rural telehealth through the Telehealth Broadband Pilot Program
Community Benefit
UPMC offers emergency medical training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim value-based arrangement yields cost savings for diabetes patients
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS approves first Medicaid block grant waiver in Tennessee
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Pharmacy
HHS releases $22 billion for testing and vaccinations 
Population Health
Connecticut nursing homes to get $31.2 million in additional COVID-19 aid
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth flexibilities continue and ACOs are held harmless under public health emergency extension
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen agree to $6.5B wholesale pharmacy sale
Jan 11 More on Policy and Legislation

HHS invests $8 million to address gaps in rural telehealth through the Telehealth Broadband Pilot Program

The program will be implemented in four state community locations, including in Alaska, Michigan, Texas and West Virginia.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $8 million to fund the Telehealth Broadband Pilot program, which assesses the broadband capacity available to rural healthcare providers and patient communities to improve their access to telehealth.

Through the new program, $6.5 million was awarded to the National Telehealth Technology Assessment Resource Center (TTAC), based out of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The TTAC works in the area of technology assessment and selecting appropriate technologies for a variety of telehealth services.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

TTAC will implement the TBP in four state community locations, including in Alaska, Michigan, Texas and West Virginia. TTAC will also work with the Rural Telehealth Initiative's federal partners to improve rural communities' access to broadband and telehealth services through existing funding opportunities and grant programs.

HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP) also awarded the Telehealth-Focused Rural Health Research Center through the University of Arkansas $1.5 million to evaluate the TBP program across all participating communities and to serve as a resource on telehealth for rural communities across the country.

The telehealth broadband pilot program is a three-year pilot and the result of the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed on September 1, 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

The memorandum also created the Rural Telehealth Initiative, a cross-cutting multi-department initiative that coordinates programs to expand broadband capacity and increase telehealth access to improve healthcare in rural areas.

THE LARGER TREND

Due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has evolved from an alternative means of care to one of the primary ways in which many patients seek treatment.

That's reflected in the numbers: In 2020, virtual care is expected to account for more than 20% of all medical visits in the U.S., a result that in turn is projected to drive $29 billion in total healthcare services.

Those numbers were revealed this past autumn in Doximity's 2020 State of Telemedicine Report, which also found that up to $106 billion of current U.S. healthcare spend could be virtualized by 2023. This highlights the high rates of adoption among both patients and physicians, and the impetus felt among providers to offer safe, secure and easy-to-use virtual services as demand for telehealth continues to grow.

In August, the National Poll on Healthy Aging found that patient comfort levels with telehealth have increased. Back in 2019, most older adults expressed at least one serious concern about trying a telehealth visit. But by mid-2020, the percentage with such concerns had eased, especially among those who had experienced a virtual visit between March and June of that year.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

