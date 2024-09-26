Topics
Reimbursement
J&J backs down from its planned 340B rebate model
Revenue Cycle Management
Claims denials on the rise, complicating revenue collection, survey finds
Strategic Planning
Walgreens considering selling all of its VillageMD business
Capital Finance
Risant Health to invest $1 billion in Cone Health
Supply Chain
FDA tells providers to prepare for supply chain disruptions
Accounting & Financial Management
Advocate Health forgives medical debt linked to real estate liens
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
Improving health equity could add $2.8 trillion to GDP by 2040
Billing and Collections
CMS reports over 12,000 No Surprises Act violations 
Claims Processing
Johns Hopkins Health Plans announces multi-payer portal
Workforce
Feds grant $100 million to grow healthcare workforce
Operations
UMC Health System hit with IT outage linked to ransomware
Medical Devices
Healthcare chatbots may promote racist misinformation
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Construction & Facilities Management
Christus Health to see $25 million expansion at Texas hospital
Compliance & Legal
Steward CEO steps down, sues Senate HELP Committee
Policy and Legislation
HHS investing $75 million in rural healthcare infrastructure
Community Benefit
Nonprofit hospitals' charity care falling behind tax breaks, report shows
Accountable Care
ACO REACH changes more negative than positive, says participant
Acute Care
CMS releases Acute Hospital Care at Home study
Ambulatory Care
Walmart announces closing of clinics and virtual care
Analytics
Interoperability in healthcare moving forward despite challenges
Business Intelligence
CVS Health mulls potential breakup in midst of strategic review
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
Humana is challenging lower Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2025
Patient Engagement
Patients see narrow networks in ACA marketplace plans, KFF finds
Pharmacy
HHS announces 54 drugs subject to rebates and lower coinsurance 
Population Health
Demand for age-friendly care soars as older population grows
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Patients less likely to seek virtual behavioral care when paying out-of-pocket
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cardinal Health to acquire Integrated Oncology Network for $1.1B
Sep 26 More on Policy and Legislation

HHS investing $75 million in rural healthcare infrastructure

The focus will be on ensuring rural communities have access to primary care, emergency services and specialty care.

Jeff Lagasse, Editor

Photo: Knaupe/Getty Images

In a move designed to strengthen healthcare access and infrastructure in underserved areas, the Department of Health and Human Services has announced a $75 million investment in rural healthcare.

This initiative aims to expand healthcare services and improve the quality of care for Americans living in rural communities.

The funding, distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration, will support the construction and renovation of rural healthcare facilities, with a particular focus on ensuring those communities have access to primary care, emergency services and specialty care.

The announcement comes as part of a broader federal effort to address healthcare disparities that have long affected rural areas, where residents often face limited access to medical care due to geographical and financial barriers.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

The $75 million will be distributed across several programs, including the HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy and the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP). These funds will be used for infrastructure improvements, such as updating aging facilities, expanding telehealth services, and integrating new technologies to enhance care delivery.

Additionally, the investment will help rural healthcare providers meet increasing demand while managing financial pressures.

As rural hospitals have historically struggled with financial instability, the funding is also expected to assist these facilities in navigating the transition to value-based care. The investment is geared to support ongoing efforts to prepare rural hospitals for future healthcare challenges, such as integrating electronic health records and meeting cybersecurity standards​.

A significant portion of the $75 million will be directed toward expanding telehealth services in rural areas, where broadband connectivity has historically been limited. By investing in telehealth infrastructure, HHS aims to close the digital divide in healthcare and ensure that rural patients can benefit from virtual care.

In addition to improving infrastructure and expanding telehealth, the $75 million investment will support workforce development programs aimed at addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in rural areas. 

According to the National Rural Health Association, 20% of the U.S. population lives in rural areas, but only 10% of physicians practice in these regions. This shortage has made it difficult for rural hospitals to recruit and retain the healthcare professionals needed to meet patient demand.

The funding will support initiatives to train healthcare workers in rural areas, with a focus on increasing the number of primary care physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists. The administration also plans to incentivize healthcare professionals to practice in rural communities through loan repayment and scholarship programs.

THE LARGER TREND

The investment builds on previous federal efforts to improve rural healthcare, including the American Rescue Plan, which allocated billions of dollars to support healthcare facilities in underserved areas. 

The latest funding also complements ongoing initiatives to improve mental health and substance use disorder treatment in rural communities, where access to these services has been particularly lacking​.
 

Jeff Lagasse is editor of Healthcare Finance News.
