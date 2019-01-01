HHS and CMS are offering safe harbor to Stark Law to promote value-based, coordinated care

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals are fighting DSH payment cuts
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle, billing improvements trump lawsuits when it comes to collecting
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Accounting & Financial Management
Profitability declined in August as volumes begin to soften, says Kaufman Hall
Budgeting
Healthcare costs for employers are coming in below projections, survey finds
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Complex ethical issues can be a contributor to nurse burnout, says bioethicist
Operations
Some ICU admissions may be preventable, saving money and improving care
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
DOJ breaks up alleged genetic testing fraud scheme estimated at $2.1 billion
Policy and Legislation
President Trump signs executive order to protect traditional Medicare and MA plans
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
Coordinated care model leads to decreases in unscheduled, preventable hospitalizations
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
HHS and CMS are offering safe harbor to Stark Law to promote value-based, coordinated care
Patient Engagement
Online patient portal usage linked to higher rates of flu shots, blood pressure checks
Pharmacy
Room for improvement in drug dosage timing in hospitals uncovered at Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Population Health
Sentara Health partners on $100 million investment to improve housing in Virginia
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
California bill may have ramifications for telehealth reimbursement
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Oct 09 More on Medicare & Medicaid

HHS and CMS are offering safe harbor to Stark Law to promote value-based, coordinated care

Example of change is allowing a hospital to donate free cybersecurity software to each physician that refers patients to its hospital.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

The Department of Health and Human Services is proposing changes to the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute to allow providers to coordinate care for  a more value-based approach without running afoul of the law.

The proposed rule issued Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services acknowledges that incentives are different in a healthcare system that pays for value rather than volume of services.

WHY THIS MATTERS

There's been a longstanding concern that the current laws unnecessarily limits the way providers coordinate care. The changes would allow for flexibility for innovation through outcome-based payment arrangements that reward improvements in patient health.

The Stark Law would continue to protect against overutilization and other harms, but the changes would offer specific safe harbors for coordinated care, value-based care, data sharing and patient engagement activities.

For instance, a specialty physician practice could share data analytics services with a primary care physician practice.

A local hospital could improve its cybersecurity and the cybersecurity of nearby providers that it works with frequently.  To do so, it could donate, for free, cybersecurity software to each physician that refers patients to its hospital. The software would help ensure that hackers cannot attack the physician's computers. Improving each physician's cybersecurity would help prevent hackers from spreading the attack to other physicians and the hospital.

Hospitals and physicians could work together in new ways to coordinate care for patients being discharged from the hospital. The hospital might provide the discharged patients' physicians with care coordinators for follow-up care, data analytics systems and remote monitoring technology to alert physicians or caregivers when a patient needs an intervention to prevent unnecessary ER visits and readmissions.

A physician practice could provide smart pillboxes to patients without charge to help them remember to take their medications, and also provide a home health aide to teach the patient and the patient's caregiver how to use the pillbox. The pillbox could automatically alert the physician practice and caregiver when a patient misses a dose so they could follow up promptly with the patient. 

To improve health outcomes for patients with end-stage kidney disease, a nephrologist, dialysis facility or other provider could furnish the patients with technology that is capable of monitoring the patient's health and two-way, real-time interactive communication between the patient, facility, and physician. In addition, the facility could equip the physicians with data analytics software to help them monitor patients' health outcomes.

THE LARGER TREND

The proposed rules are part of HHS's Regulatory Sprint to Coordinated Care, which seeks to promote value-based care by examining federal regulations that impede efforts among providers to better coordinate care for patients.

The proposed rule supports the agency's "Patients over Paperwork" initiative by reducing regulatory burden.

The Stark Law has not been significantly updated since it was enacted in 1989, CMS said. At that time, healthcare was paid primarily on a fee-for-service basis.

The Stark Law recognizes that a profit motive could influence some physician behavior, CMS said. For this reason, the law prohibits a physician from making referrals for certain services paid by Medicare if the physician has a financial relationship with the other entity performing the service.

But since the law was enacted 30 years ago, Medicare and the private market have implemented many value-based healthcare delivery and payment systems to address unsustainable cost growth in the current volume-based system. The Stark Law has not evolved to keep pace with this transition.

CMS published a request for information on June 25, 2018, seeking input from stakeholders about how to address regulatory barriers to a value-based healthcare payment and delivery system under the Stark Law.

Commenters said regulations have not kept up with the evolution to a value-based system.

ON THE RECORD

"President Trump has promised American patients a healthcare system with affordable, personalized care, a system that puts you in control, provides peace of mind, and treats you like a human being, not a number. But too often, government regulations have stood in the way of delivering that kind of care," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Regulatory reform has been a key piece of President Trump's agenda not just for faster innovation and economic growth, but also better, higher-value healthcare. Our proposed rules would be an unprecedented opportunity for providers to work together to deliver the kind of high-value, coordinated care that patients deserve."

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said, "Administrative costs are driving up the cost of healthcare in America -- to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars. The Stark proposed rule is an important next step in President Trump's healthcare agenda for Americans. We are updating our antiquated regulations to decrease burden for providers and helping bring down these increasingly escalating costs."

"This proposed rule would help patients to focus on their health, enable providers to better coordinate high-quality healthcare, and empower both to achieve improved health outcomes," said Acting Inspector General Joanne M. Chiedi.
 

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

