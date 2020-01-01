Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces a new value-based payment model for rural healthcare providers
CMS announces new payment model for rural providers
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health systems need to be flexible to recoup lost finances, experts say
Health systems need to be flexible to recoup lost finances, experts say
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Trump orders agencies to purchase U.S. made drugs and medical supplies
Trump orders domestic purchase of drugs and supplies
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
HHS releases COVID-19 state testing plans
HHS releases COVID-19 state testing plans
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
COVID-19 is the likely cause of death for 922 healthcare workers to date
COVID-19 has likely caused 922 deaths in healthcare
Operations
Insurers are under fire for making large profits
Insurers are under fire for making large profits
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Arizona
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new IRF
Compliance & Legal
DOJ brings lawsuit against Cigna for allegedly submitting $1.4 billion in false Medicare Advantage claims
DOJ sues Cigna for allegedly submitting $1.4B worth of false MA claims
Policy and Legislation
AMA and others struggling to perform testing urge HHS to reprioritize COVID-19 guidelines
AMA urges HHS to reprioritize COVID-19 testing guidelines
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Henry Ford uses CarePort to improve care decisions during COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in government COVID-19 response
Medicare beneficiaries aren't confident in COVID-19 response
Patient Engagement
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
Pharmacy
Pharmaceutical companies are improving how they engage with healthcare providers
Pharma companies are improving provider engagement
Population Health
HHS official says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests are faster than reported
HHS official says turnaround for tests is faster than reported
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
To achieve healthcare equity, telehealth must be expanded to rural and underserved communities 
Telehealth must be expanded to rural and underserved areas
Mergers & Acquisitions
DOJ sues to block Geisinger Health's partial acquisition of Evangelical Community Hospital
DOJ sues to block Geisinger's partial acquisition of Evangelical
Aug 10 More on Acute Care

Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions

Through the platform, hospitals can communicate with post-acute care facilities about test results and bed availability to inform care transitions.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Henry Ford Health System has worked with CarePort's transition-of-care platform for over a year, but over the past several months as the system received a surge of COVID-19 patients, the platform has allowed the Michigan-based health system to prioritize patient and staff safety.

CarePort offers a care coordination platform where patients can be identified, tracked and managed across the continuum.

Through its partnership with CarePort, Henry Ford is able to communicate directly with post-acute care providers to share the COVID-19 testing status of patients. This allows the providers to take the necessary safety precautions, including deciding if the facility can admit the patient at all, triaging care and managing the use of personal protective equipment.

"It really helped optimize the care and helped expedite that patients transition from the hospital to the skilled nursing facility," said Gloria Rey, the post-acute care director for the Henry Ford Health System.

From there, post-acute care providers could update their bed availability daily and indicate their willingness and ability to accept COVID-19 patients within the CarePort platform.

"This really allowed the case managers to be able to try and filter their efforts to those facilities to be able to care for the patients," Rey said. "I think it really impacted the patients as well because they were able to see and had control over where they were going."

The platform allowed for increased communication and therefore better care decisions, according to Susan Craft, vice president of inpatient case management and post-acute care services at Henry Ford Health System.

"Given the unprecedented nature of this crisis, communication between our hospitals and skilled nursing and inpatient rehab facilities was critical to ensure the safety of patients as well as the staff at the receiving facilities," Craft said by statement. "This technology allowed us to provide information in real-time to our community partners so they would be prepared for patients upon their arrival."

WHY THIS MATTERS

Once a patients' condition improves enough to be discharged from the hospital, they are sometimes sent to a post-acute care facility to fully recover. These facilities offer rehabilitative care for patients as they regain the ability to feed, go to the toilet, dress and bathe themselves.

A surge in patients at hospitals also means a surge for rehabilitation centers and many are not equipped to handle that, according to a report from the JAMA Network.

"However, post-acute care facilities currently lack the capacity and capability to safely treat patients with COVID-19 as they transition from the hospital to other care settings or to their homes," the report says.

In fact, occupancy rates at skilled nursing facilities nationwide average 85%, "signaling that current capacity is inadequate for any surge," according to the report.

By using a service like CarePort, Henry Ford and the post-acute care centers near it were able to collaborate to place patients in the appropriate setting.

"By working in close collaboration with Henry Ford hospitals, we feel well-prepared to care for the patients transitioning from the hospital to our facility," said Joe Carpino, the senior administrator of the Heartland-Danto Health Care Center, in a statement. "Through CarePort we've gained complete visibility into a patient's COVID-19 status to help ensure the health and safety of not only our patients – who are most vulnerable during this time – but also our staff."

THE LARGER TREND

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released payment updates for 2021 across several categories, including inpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing facilities.

For IRFs, CMS upped payments by 2.4% and is increasing aggregate payments by 0.4% to maintain outlier payments at 3% of total payments, resulting in an overall update of 2.8% or $260 million for FY 2021.

CMS projects aggregate payments to skilled nursing facilities will increase by $750 million, or 2.2%, for 2021, compared to 2020.

Across the board, CMS is adopting the most recent Office of Management and Budget statistical area delineations and applies a 5% cap on wage index decreases from 2020 to 2021.

Beyond the pandemic, Henry Ford plans to continue to use CarePort, according to Rey. The system plans to use the platform to coordinate testing requirements across all of the different post-acute care facilities that it works with.

"That's one of our biggest barriers at this moment and what we plan on doing is working with CarePort for [the facilities] to be able to upload that information right into CarePort Guide and then Allscripts," she said. "That way, our case managers can see exactly what the needs are for them, so we can meet those needs before a patient is ready for discharge and so that we don't have any delays in discharge secondary to testing needs."

ON THE RECORD

"Giving that post-acute care facility as much information as we possibly could to enable them to prepare for that patient and receive them and transition them appropriately ultimately is what increases the care of the patient and that's what our main goal was," Rey said.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

