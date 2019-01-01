Healthcare industry adds close to 35,000 jobs in June

Topics
Reimbursement
Readmissions penalty doing little to slow the spinning of hospitals' revolving doors
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
Strategic Planning
UnitedHealth Group names Dirk McMahon CEO of UnitedHealthcare
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Group purchasing organizations reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
Accounting & Financial Management
Hospital margins positive, if not always sufficient, finds Kaufman Hall flash report
Budgeting
New clinical pathway for cancer patients leads to better outcomes, lower healthcare costs
Quality and Safety
Quality standards framework can improve both clinical and financial performance in healthcare
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Demand for specialists driving physician recruitment while primary care hiring is down
Operations
Humana to integrate IntelligentRx into Epic's e-prescribing workflow
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Affordable Care Act heads to appeals court on Tuesday
Policy and Legislation
Affordable Care Act gets day in court
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Downside risk contracts still less common for ACOs, study finds
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Joint replacement bundles saved almost $1,000 per year
Patient Engagement
Most consumers wary of AI giving healthcare advice, suggestions
Pharmacy
Some generics can cost Medicare recipients more than brand-name drugs
Population Health
Social determinants of health data can be difficult to collect and share, but it's imperative to success
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Telemedicine market expected to account for more than $38 billion by 2029
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midwest systems, Sanford and UnityPoint Health, announce merger
Jul 08 More on Workforce

Healthcare industry adds close to 35,000 jobs in June

While the unemployment rate remains relatively unchanged at 3.7 percent, the unemployment rate for hospitals stands at about 1.6 percent.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Healthcare added 34,900 jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in data released Friday.

The latest figures show about double the increase in healthcare jobs from May to June, than the 17,700 rise from April to May.

The bureau report a total of 16,387,800 healthcare jobs in June, compared to 16,352,900 in May and a jump over June 2018 figures of 15,985,000 employees. 

Ambulatory healthcare represented the largest increase, accounting for 18,500 jobs, compared to 11,000 for hospitals and 6,700 in physician's offices.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.4 million new jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in April.

Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any other occupational groups, due in large part to an aging population needing more healthcare services.

Health insurers are also facing a competitive market, with an unemployment rate of an estimated 1.7 percent.

Sixty-one percent of insurance companies polled, including those outside of healthcare, intend to increase staff in 2019, according to the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Outlook Study conducted by The Jacobson Group and Aon.

TREND

In 2018, healthcare accounted for 346,000 jobs created, an increase over the 2017 total of 284,000, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics' data. This was enough to account for one in seven new jobs in the U.S. in 2018.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com


