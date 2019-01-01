Topics
Reimbursement
More than half of rural hospitals could close under a public health option
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Strategic Planning
Healthcare cybersecurity market poised for growth over the coming years
Capital Finance
Hospital price increases for inpatient services will cost consumers and employers $250B over next decade
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Accounting & Financial Management
Charity care spending among California hospitals is plunging
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Quality and Safety
Medical devices pose cybersecurity and patient threat
Billing and Collections
Surprise medical bills in ER and inpatient settings are soaring, JAMA finds
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Burnout symptoms associated with racial bias in medical residents
Operations
Insurance linked to hospitals' decision to transfer kids with mental health emergencies
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Compliance & Legal
FTC's $5 billion penalty for Facebook security lapses includes new health privacy restrictions
Policy and Legislation
HHS and FDA propose plan for importation of prescription drugs from other countries
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare to cover expensive CAR T-cell cancer therapy, but questions remain on full cost to hospitals
Patient Engagement
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Sempre Health partner to influence prescription drug behavior
Pharmacy
Pharmacy benefit managers keep less than 1% percent of rebates for Medicare Part D drugs, GAO says
Population Health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim to merge, creating large nonprofit insurer
The rapid adoption of digital technologies is considered beneficial to providers, but it can lead to cybersecurity gaps.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

The healthcare cybersecurity market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018, and it's only expected to grow from there, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 19.1% from this year through 2025.

The cybersecurity market is in a good position to become an avenue of investment over the coming years, driven in part by the fast-paced digital transformation of the worldwide healthcare industry, according to data from Global Market Insights.

The rapid adoption of digital technologies by healthcare providers is considered beneficial to the industry, but it brings with it some unique challenges -- including cyberthreats, in which a system's vulnerabilities are exploited by malicious parties to steal or damage data for financial gain.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

Data breaches cost the healthcare industry more than $5.6 billion annually, the data showed. Consequently, many healthcare organizations in the U.S. and abroad have assigned greater importance to their respective digital security requirements, which is putting the cybersecurity market in a position for considerable growth.

The report predicts two trends: the migration to the cloud, and the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks.

Migrating data reserves to the cloud is increasingly common in healthcare, likely due to the financial and operational benefits. The problem is that many organizations are unaware of, or undereducated on the perils associated with cloud networks, and some start migrating their data without the proper preparation. Due to the nature of the process, organizations have to be several steps ahead of would-be attackers if they want to successfully keep their cloud data safe and ensure everything runs smoothly on the operations side.

Cyberattacks occur largely because of the high price of stolen healthcare records, which net about $50 per file on the black market. That would require most healthcare cloud services to be low-risk, but according to a McAfee survey, 93% of cloud services are medium- to high-risk, which makes it easier for cyberattackers to get their hands on patient records. Over the past year, roughly 94 million health records have been exposed to cyberattacks.

Part of the market outlook is due to this big cybersecurity gap, which is a big focus for providers over the next several years. The average healthcare organization uploads almost seven terabytes of data each month, but only 15.4% of services have multi-factorial authentication support, which is essential in preventing breaches.

THE LARGER TREND

Cybersecurity dashboards are an integral component of any successful health system, helping to stop breaches before they happen and quash threats that manage to slip past their safeguards. It's about protecting patient information, as well as the systems' own brands and reputations.

The components of a successful dashboard are largely dependent on the needs of an organization, but there are a few characteristics common to the most effective approaches.
 

