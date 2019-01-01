Topics
Reimbursement
UnitedHealthcare to start covering medical implant for sleep apnea
UHC to start covering medical implant for sleep apnea
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
CEOs are focused on revenue over cost
Strategic Planning
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway will take strategic job with Anthem
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway to take job with Anthem
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Group purchasing organizations reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
GPOs reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
Accounting & Financial Management
Finding unconventional sources of capital in the face of revenue pressures
Finding hidden sources of capital
Budgeting
New clinical pathway for cancer patients leads to better outcomes, lower healthcare costs
New clinical pathway lowers healthcare costs
Quality and Safety
Majority of U.S. hospitals not meeting surgical safety standards
Most hospitals not meeting surgical safety standards
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Medical costs a hardship for most Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Health insurers must get creative with benefits to fill critical vacancies
Insurers must get creative to fill critical vacancies
Operations
UnitedHealth to roll out interoperable personal health record to 20 million members
UnitedHealth to roll out interoperable personal health record
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Kaiser Permanente building $900M HQ in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Affordable Care Act heads to appeals court on Tuesday
ACA heads to appeals court on Tuesday
Policy and Legislation
Insurers applaud end of Cadillac tax
Insurers praise end of Cadillac tax
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Intermountain launches new spinoff with focus on value-based care
Intermountain launches new spinoff with focus on value-based care
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
University of Chicago Medicine study shows how to help patients rest for improved experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
New CMS resources help states waive ACA requirements
New CMS resources help states waive ACA requirements
Patient Engagement
Age, race disparities found in the use of hospital patient portals
Age disparities found in patient portal use
Pharmacy
Trump administration withdraws drug rebate rule
Trump administration withdraws drug rebate rule
Population Health
Social determinants of health data can be difficult to collect and share, but it's imperative to success
SDOH data hard to share, but necessary
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Telemedicine market expected to account for more than $38 billion by 2029
Telemedicine worth $38 billion by 2029
Mergers & Acquisitions
Five states to speak in support of CVS\Aetna merger on Friday
Five states to speak in support of CVS\Aetna
View more
Jul 19 More on Workforce

Health insurers must get creative with benefits to fill critical vacancies

Competition, an aging workforce, an outdated image contribute to staffing shortages for the health insurance industry.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

In the healthcare labor market, there is a shortage of talented staff and a critical need to fill data, analytics and other administrative positions outside the roles of physicians and nurses.

The nation is operating under an overall low unemployment rate of about 3.7%, while the rate for hospitals stands at 1.6 percent and for health insurers, 1.7 percent, according to the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Outlook Study conducted by The Jacobson Group.

Getting healthcare talent and HR departments together is the job of Abbe Sodikoff, senior vice president of The Jacobson Group, who works mostly with payer clients.

It takes more than money to attract data-savvy individuals to a field that, in the past, has lacked the edge and attractiveness of going to work for an Apple, Amazon, Google or Microsoft.

Job seekers fresh out of college may still have expectations of both a stodgy office building and future career.

"The old stereotype, the 55-year old underwriter," Sodikoff said. "We're trying to turn that image around, trying to show how insurance can be sexy. Now if you look at their websites, you can't tell it's an insurance company right away."

Health insurance is built on data and analytics and is increasing turning consumer-centric to compete with the likes of Amazon.

Insurers need to fill positions in data analytics, business intelligence, report governance and population health. The other large area where staff is needed is care management such as  medical directors and also medical coders.

The staffing crunch is further aggravated by an aging workforce. About a quarter of the insurance industry, about 25%, is staffed by workers over the age of 55.

GETTING STAFF IN THE DOOR

"It's getting people in the door where we spend a lot of our time," Sodikoff said.

The old formula was to hire staff for the claims operation center, customer service center and for other departments on a temporary basis, and if that worked out, to hire them full time.

Temp to perm no longer works because the employees don't want to wait the 8-10 weeks at a lower pay scale to see if the job pans out. There's so many other full-time offers at a better pay.

Though using temporary staffing as a method to fill full-time slots is no longer a viable method for recruitment, more insurers than ever are dependent on a less permanent workforce. The percent of insurers filling vacancies with temps currently stands at 18 percent, up from 5 percent just a few years ago.

"A lot of that is driven is because it's become so competitive to hire," Sodikoff said.

WHAT WORKS

Salary is just one factor for attracting talent. Getting creative with more non-traditional benefits is another.

Flexibility has become key. Workers want flexible work schedules, the ability to work from home, reimbursement of student loans and unlimited paid time off. Also big is the availability of personal and professional development.

"People want their employer to invest in them," she said.

Also, insurers need to look outside of insurance for talent. In seeking someone to fill an analytics role, Sodikoff advises companies to look for someone with that level of talent in another industry.

"There's the raw DNA and potential; what is transferable and what can be learned on the job," Sodikoff said.

And salaries must be competitive.

"We're getting there," she said. "We still struggle with salaries not being market competitive."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

Focus on Workforce Development

In July, we'll speak to experts about how they're managing their workforces – not just clinicians, but IT departments, data scientists, care managers, back office staff and others.

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...