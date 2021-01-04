Topics
Reimbursement
OIG audit: CMS should improve hospital wage index adjustments for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
Optum to acquire Change Healthcare
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Medical groups generated a profit in 2019, while health system-affiliated groups took losses
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Northwell launches new app through Apple to deliver teaching tips to trainees and faculty
Operations
Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Decision Diagnostics CEO indicted on charges of securities fraud and making false statements
Policy and Legislation
CMS names an e-prescribing standard for prior authorization to expedite access to medications
Community Benefit
UPMC offers emergency medical training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim value-based arrangement yields cost savings for diabetes patients
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS creates direct contracting model to serve individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Pharmacy
CVS Health administering COVID-19 vaccine at skilled nursing facilities in 49 states
Population Health
Connecticut nursing homes to get $31.2 million in additional COVID-19 aid
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Significant disparities found in telehealth use, especially among older patients
Mergers & Acquisitions
VCU Health System finalizes acquisition of Riverside Tappahannock Hospital
Jan 04 More on Operations

Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do

When formed in January 2018, the joint venture was expected to upend the healthcare industry.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was one of the founders of Haven, which is calling it quits after a 3-year run. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was one of the founders of Haven, which is calling it quits after a 3-year run. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Haven, the healthcare company formed three years ago by finance and tech giants Amazon, Berkshire-Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, will end its independent operations at the end of February, according to a statement from the company.

The disbanding ends speculation as to what an innovative healthcare delivery system driven by an Amazon-like experience would look like at scale, starting with insurance coverage for thousands of its combined company employees.

"In the past three years, Haven explored a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloted new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable," Haven said by statement.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"Moving forward, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will leverage these insights and continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations. Haven will end its independent operations at the end of February 2021."

Haven began informing employees Monday that it would shut down by the end of next month, according to CNBC. Many of the Boston-based firm's 57 workers are expected to be placed at Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway or JPMorgan Chase, sources told CNBC.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

When formed in January 2018, the joint venture was expected to upend the healthcare industry. 

But despite the company's high profile and deep pockets, nothing really emerged from the collaboration except for a few pilot programs, such as one announced in November 2019 and offered to about 30,000 JP Morgan Chase employees in Ohio and Arizona. Under the program, the workers would have the choice of two health plans for 2020 to be run by Cigna and Aetna.

Last May, doubt about the success of the joint venture increased after company CEO Atul Gawande, a surgeon, Harvard professor, author and New Yorker writer who was hired in July 2018, stepped down.

Haven also hired such high-profile employees as former Comcast and Optum executive Jack Stoddard, as chief operating officer.

When it was created, Haven founders Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the company was created to have better outcomes and take cost out of the healthcare system. Moving forward, each business will leverage the insights gained in their own employee populations, Haven said in its statement on closing.
 
THE LARGER TREND

Healthcare and, specifically, its cost have been a large part of the political debate this past year as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. 

The failure of such a large, innovative effort as Haven may show just how challenging upending the current healthcare system can be.

ON THE RECORD

"A real possibility is that the entrenched complexity of the American healthcare business model proved too daunting to change," said Lyndean Brick, president and CEO of healthcare consulting firm Advis.

"As large as these parent organizations are, they still don't possess the economies of scale to tip the balance when it comes to healthcare. Moreover, no reported efforts at joint contracting or procedural integration were ever announced by Haven. Those deals would have been key markers of Haven's success and there are none to point to. They never got ahead of the industry as a leading voice for change."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

