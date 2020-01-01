Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult

Topics
Reimbursement
Trump Administration issues proposed rule to allow grandfathered plans to increase out-of-pocket costs
Proposed rule would allow grandfathered plans to increase enrollees' costs
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania to network
Health Plan Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Premier: National stockpiling standards are needed
Accounting & Financial Management
Hospitals have received most of the loans from the Paycheck Protection Program
Hospitals have received the most PPP loans
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Value-based payment penalties disproportionately impact safety net hospitals
Value-based payments impact safety net hospitals
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Hospitals see an increase in jobs for first time in two months, BLS reports
Hospital jobs see increase in June
Operations
Insurers remain profitable, but that could change in the long term
Insurers remain profitable, for now
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Court denies Sutter Health's request to delay $575M settlement
Court denies Sutter Health's request to delay $575M settlement
Policy and Legislation
Price transparency, still up in the air, not likely to reduce costs
Price transparency not likely to lower costs
Community Benefit
Harvard Pilgrim is providing $30 million in premium credits to all its fully-insured employer groups
Harvard Pilgrim is providing $30M in premium credits
Accountable Care
Blue Shield California's Health Reimagined ties provider pay to quality and patient satisfaction
Blue Shield California pilot includes value-based reimbursement 
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
New Orleans hospitals shows coronavirus effects on ED
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare's race, ethnic data often undercounts minority populations
Medicare race data undercounts minorities
Patient Engagement
Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult
Consumers avoiding care due to difficulty
Pharmacy
Compounded drug market needs transparency, more regulatory certainty, says Pew
Compounded drug market needs transparency
Population Health
HHS releases May and June COVID-19 testing plans
HHS releases May and June COVID-19 testing plans
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Chatbots can ease providers' burden, offer guidance to those with COVID-19
Chatbots ease providers' burden
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are down, but not as much as anticipated
M&A is down, but not as much as expected
Jul 13 More on Patient Engagement

Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult

People find multiple aspects of the healthcare system difficult to navigate, which suggests providers and plans should streamline.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Finding, accessing, and paying for healthcare in America requires so much work that half of consumers have avoided seeking care altogether, a new survey has found.

More than two-thirds of consumers said every step of the healthcare process is a chore. Most said they don't know how much a treatment or visit costs until months later, and nearly all said they want shopping for healthcare to be as easy as shopping for other common services – including using it as a fully connected digital experience.

The findings and more are detailed in the 2020Change Healthcare – Harris Poll Consumer Experience Index, a national survey of 1,945 consumers conducted by the Harris Poll and commissioned by Change Healthcare. Researchers asked consumers to rate the ease or difficulty required to find, access, and pay for care across 29 tasks, using an index of 1 to 200, with 200 being the "hardest" effort, 1 being "effortless," and anything above 100 being "difficult." 

The result: Not one healthcare activity was described by consumers as effortless. Rather, consumers ranked the difficulty of dealing with the healthcare system as high as 149, and the average across all tasks at 117.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

What this means, in effect, is that the effort required to access and pay for care has in itself become a social determinant of health. Consumers want a simpler system that's less fragmented, which opens up an opportunity for payers and providers. If they offer a more streamlined experience, they'll in turn gain a competitive market advantage.

The survey yielded a few specifics. For one, consumers want accurate cost estimates from payers and price transparency from providers. More than half (53%) said they avoided care because they weren't sure what it would cost; six in 10 have gone to an appointment without knowing if they could afford it; 68% reported they don't know how much a treatment or appointment will cost until months later; and an overwhelming 85% said it should be as easy to compare prices for healthcare as it is for other consumer services.

Consumers also find the healthcare system overwhelmingly and unnecessarily complex. A majority (62%) said the healthcare system feels like it's designed to be confusing, 61% reported their bills feel more complex than a mortgage payment, and two-thirds said they are asked to manage so many care-related tasks that they "feel like a general contractor" when it comes to addressing their healthcare needs.

Related to that, consumers want better, clearer, easier communications from health plans and providers, with a preference for digital channels. One chief request is for a simple, transparent Explanation of Benefits/explanation of charges. Only one in three consumers said their provider and health plan communicate too much. The vast majority said they want their health plan (71%) and provider (68%) to communicate using more modern platforms.

It's evident from the results that health plans and providers would do well to score points with the all-digital consumer. Patients overwhelmingly are seeking a retail-like e-commerce experience when it comes to shopping for care: 81% said shopping for healthcare should be as easy as shopping for other common services, 76% said they wish there was a single place they could shop for and buy healthcare, and 67% said they want to shop for healthcare entirely online.

Of course, no 2020 healthcare-related survey would be complete without taking into account COVID-19. A majority of consumers agreed COVID-19 will fundamentally change healthcare delivery (81%), with most believing the pandemic will speed digital adoption. Eight in 10 said COVID-19 made telehealth "an indispensable part of the healthcare system," 65% said they plan to use telehealth more after the pandemic, and 78% said COVID-19 has shown how badly the U.S. needs more telehealth options.

THE LARGER TREND

Avoiding care for various reasons has unfortunately become something of a running theme in 2020. In April, West Health and Gallup found that roughly one in seven Americans say they would avoid seeking medical care if they experienced key symptoms associated with COVID-19 out of fear of the potential cost.

When presented with a scenario in which they experience telltale signs of COVID-19 such as a fever and a dry cough, 14% of U.S. adults say they would avoid seeking medical attention due to cost. Even when asked to specifically suspect themselves infected with coronavirus, 9% would still avoid treatment, suggesting gaps in insurance coverage, poor finances or incomplete knowledge of the key symptoms of COVID-19.

More than 20% of adults under 30, non-whites, those with a high school education or less and those in households with incomes under $40,000 per year were the groups most likely to avoid care.
 

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

