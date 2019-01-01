Go365 wellness program reduces healthcare costs, Humana says

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals are fighting DSH payment cuts
Hospitals fight DSH payment cuts
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle, billing improvements trump lawsuits when it comes to collecting
Rev cycle, billing improvements boost collections
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Higher social spending linked to higher healthcare spending
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Profitability declined in August as volumes begin to soften, says Kaufman Hall
Report: Profitability down, volumes soft
Budgeting
Healthcare costs for employers are coming in below projections, survey finds
Employer costs coming in below projections
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Hospitals face rising risk of cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
AHIP supports California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Complex ethical issues can be a contributor to nurse burnout, says bioethicist
Ethics a possible contributor to nurse burnout
Operations
Some ICU admissions may be preventable, saving money and improving care
Preventing some ICU admissions can save money
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Women: Fewer opportunities, lower wages
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
DOJ breaks up alleged genetic testing fraud scheme estimated at $2.1 billion
DOJ breaks up alleged $2.1B genetic testing scheme
Policy and Legislation
President Trump signs executive order to protect traditional Medicare and MA plans
President Trump signs executive order to protect Medicare
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
Medicare Shared Savings Program saves ACOs, Medicare money
ACOs, Medicare saved money under MSSP
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Expanding Medicaid means chronic health problems get found and health improves, study finds
Medicaid expansion pinpoints chronic health issues
Patient Engagement
Go365 wellness program reduces healthcare costs, Humana says
Go365 wellness program reduces healthcare costs, Humana says
Pharmacy
Room for improvement in drug dosage timing in hospitals uncovered at Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Drug dosage timing could be improved
Population Health
Improving healthcare access in the Pacific Northwest requires better planning, infrastructure
Better planning needed to improve access
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
California bill may have ramifications for telehealth reimbursement
How CA bill could affect telehealth reimbursement
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS/Aetna
Oct 07 More on Patient Engagement

Go365 wellness program reduces healthcare costs, Humana says

Members are given financial and other rewards for participating.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Go365, which gives members rewards for achieving wellness goals, is working to lower healthcare costs and usage, Humana said.

An analysis of data from more than 10,000 Humana employees enrolled in the program demonstrated a link between long-term engagement and employees' health, productivity and costs, according to a five-year study by the insurer.

Highly engaged members had 35% fewer emergency room visits and 30% fewer hospital admissions than low-engaged members.

In year five, highly engaged members paid a per member per month average of $116 (or 22%) less in healthcare than low-engaged members.

Go365 members earn rewards including e-gift cards, fitness devices and apparel, product discounts and charitable donations for completing healthy activities such as health assessments, preventive screenings and fitness activities.

But those who refuse to participate incur fees, according to Associations Now and The New Republic, which reported fees of $25 a month.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Managing healthcare costs is a high priority for employers.

Those actively engaged in Go365 had lower healthcare costs and usage over time and had more "healthy days," which reflects on productivity at work.

Humana said the findings show promising results, especially in light of an aging workforce. Biometric data found notable improvements in lowering risk for heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and other conditions over five years. Overall, there was an increase in members who ate healthier food, exercised more, and had reduced stress and tobacco use.

In January, Humana announced new resources available through Go365 including a Fitbit Coach, which gives users workout videos and audio coaching services designed to meet their fitness level.

Many organizations offer their employees at least one kind of wellness benefit and have dedicated wellness budgets. The incentives are improved health, lower healthcare costs and greater productivity.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a pilot wellness program in 10 states for Affordable Care Act members.

THE LARGER TREND

Recent studies have shown that offering a wellness program may not produce all of the desired results.

A recent JAMA study of over 30,000 employees at a U.S. warehouse found that workplace wellness programs had no significant impact on absenteeism, healthcare spending or job performance, but did show greater rates of some positive health behaviors, such as engaging in regular exercise.

THE FINDINGS

Humana members who exercised for at least 150 minutes each week rose by 25%;

Members who ate five or more servings of fruits and vegetables daily rose by nearly 12%;

Members experiencing low stress increased by 5%;

Members were 2.3% more likely to be non-smokers;

7% more men and nearly 3% more women had healthy ranges of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) "good" cholesterol;

Members were likelier to have somewhat healthier ranges of blood glucose, blood pressure and triglycerides;

Highly engaged members reported 55% fewer "unhealthy days" than low-engaged members. Unhealthy days reflect productivity, absenteeism and days when employees are physically present at work but not working at full performance.

ON THE RECORD

"Managing healthcare costs is a priority for employers who strive to offer competitive benefits while fostering a healthier, more productive workforce," said Jeff Reid, senior vice president, Wellness Solutions for Humana. "Based on the strength of the findings of the Go365 study in showing that long-term employee participation in our wellness program results in a healthier, more productive work force and reduced healthcare costs, Go365 is a proven partner in realizing these positive outcomes."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

