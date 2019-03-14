Topics
Reimbursement
Getting paid for remote and virtual care services: CPT codes to know and understand
Getting paid for virtual care services: Codes to know
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Luke's revenue cycle benefits by offering patients a discounted price for paying upfront
St. Luke's benefits by offering discounted, upfront payments
Strategic Planning
Amazon health venture Haven hires Dr. Sandhya Rao from Partners as VP of Clinical Strategy
Amazon's Haven makes another strategic hire
Capital Finance
Investing in consumerism and technology requires scale, wise allocation of investments
Investing in consumerism requires scale, wisdom
Supply Chain
Nearly all hospital leaders say supply chain optimization improves margins, survey shows
98% say supply chain optimization boosts margins
Accounting & Financial Management
Community Health Systems sees major drop in net losses over 2017, reporting $328 million for Q4 2018
CHS reports major drop in net losses for Q4 2018
Budgeting
High healthcare use linked with lower prices, according to Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
High healthcare use linked with lower prices
Quality and Safety
Drug that prevents lung problems in older preemies also lowers costs
Drug for preemies could lower costs
Billing and Collections
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to halt
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital caught in uproar over "balance billing"
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Change, TIBCO build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
New York City nurses threaten strike over staffing, working conditions at Montefiore, Mount Sinai, New York Presbyterian
NYC nurses from 3 systems threaten major strike
Operations
Rush University Medical Center reveals data breach that may have compromised information of 45,000 patients
Rush University Medical Center reveals data breach
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
One more reason to focus on retaining physicians: They generate $2.4 million for their hospitals
Physicians generate $2.4M in net revenue for their hospitals
Construction & Facilities Management
Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals open new $47.7 million joint lab to help hospitals focus on emergency testing, cut costs
Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals open new $47.7M joint lab
Compliance & Legal
Capital Regional Medical Center hit with $1.1 million verdict after hospital visitor slips, falls on wet floor
Florida hospital slapped with $1.1M verdict after 2016 fall incident
Policy and Legislation
Physicians for Fair Coverage proposes ban on surprise medical bills for out-of- network care, creation of reimbursement standards
Physicians for Fair Coverage proposes ban on surprise medical bills
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Providers await drop-out numbers for BPCI Advanced
Providers await drop-out numbers for BPCI Advanced
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
University of Chicago Medicine study shows how to help patients rest for improved experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Using zip codes to find at-risk patients to determine the social determinants of health
Using zip codes to find at-risk patients
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Efficient hospitals operate on -2% margins in Medicare payments, MedPAC reports
Hospitals lose money on Medicare payments, MedPAC reports
Patient Engagement
How the 'A' in 'AI' can stand for 'Assistive,' and what that means for providers and patients
Should 'AI' stand for 'Assistive Technology?'
Pharmacy
Interdisciplinary education helps hospital patients better understand their medications, could reduce readmissions
Interdisciplinary education could cut readmissions
Population Health
Investment by health systems key to improving cancer outcomes in U.S., report says
Health system investment can better cancer outcomes
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
New ambulance payment model will reimburse for on-site treatment, use of telehealth
Ambulance payment model will allow on-site treatment, telehealth
Mergers & Acquisitions
Medical University of South Carolina completes acquisition of 4 hospitals from Community Health Systems
MUSC completes $176M acquisition of 4 CHS hospitals
View more
Mar 19 More on Reimbursement

Getting paid for remote and virtual care services: CPT codes to know and understand

Until November, reimbursement for remote patient monitoring services was a gray area for providers, but the picture is becoming clear.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Remote patient monitoring, home care and telehealth have been gaining traction as a healthcare offering due in no small part to an aging population, which increasingly views these kinds of options as a means of avoiding certain age-related hardships, such as transportation and receiving regular check-ups.

Until recently, though, reimbursement for remote patient monitoring services was something of a gray area for providers. It was only in November, after all, that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued its final 2019 Physician fee Schedule and Quality Payment Program, which opened the door to reimbursement for services that enable providers to manage and coordinate care at home.

There were a number of changes, one being the implementation of new CPT codes, according to a fact sheet released by CMS.

CPT code 99453 sets parameters on remote monitoring in regards to measuring weight, blood pressure, pulse oximetry and respiratory flow rate, as well as guidelines on patient education surrounding such equipment.

CPT code 99454 is similar, but focuses on the devices themselves and sets guidelines around daily recordings and programmed alerts.

For providers, though, perhaps the most impactful new CPT code is 99457. That's where the reimbursement picture becomes a little more clear.

THE CODE: 99457

CPT code 99547 went live in January. According to Health Care Law Today, it offers Medicare reimbursement for "remote physiologic monitoring treatment management services, 20 minutes or more of clinical staff/physician/other qualified healthcare professional time in a calendar month requiring interactive communication with the patient/caregiver during the month."

When CMS' final rule was published in November, CMS said code 99457 described professional time -- meaning it "cannot be furnished by auxiliary personnel incident to a practitioner's professional services."

But in a technical correction inspired by industry feedback, CMS removed that sentence entirely and confirmed that these services may be furnished by auxiliary personnel incident to a practitioner's professional service." Telehealth providers applauded the revision.

The change means that remote patient services are now more closely aligned with chronic care management services, the difference being that the default rule for incident to billing under Medicare requires direct, not general, supervision.

Direct supervision essentially means that the physician and all auxiliary personnel have to be in the same building at the same time, though not necessarily in the same room. General supervision, on the other hand, doesn't require all parties to be in the same building simultaneously. Instead, the physician could use telemedicine to facilitate general supervision over the auxiliary personnel.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The kind of technology covered under the codes remains a bit ambiguous, with CMS falling short on specifics. But according to the National Law Review, the agency plans to issue some guidance to help inform practitioners and stakeholders.

What's clearer is who can actually deliver these remote patient monitoring services. Physicians, qualified health professionals or clinical staff are all covered; clinical staff can encompass registered nurses and medical assistants depending on the scope of state law and requirements.

Under the new codes, Medicare pays for setting up the remote patient monitoring devices, as well as any patient education. Specifically, 99453 offers separate reimbursement for the initial work associated with onboarding a new patient, setting up the equipment, and patient education on use of the equipment.

Conveniently, a patient doesn't needs to be in a rural setting for the provider to quality for remote patient monitoring reimbursement. Remote patient monitoring is not considered a Medicare telehealth service. It involves the interpretation of of medical information without a direct interaction between the provider and the patient, and in this way it's similar to a physician interpretation of a radiological image or electrocardiogram. Medicare pays for remote patient monitoring services under the same conditions as in-person physicians' services -- there are no additional requirements.

Also, remote patient monitoring services are not expressly required to use interactive audio and video. CMS has not been prescriptive as to which technologies can be used to perform consultations; it could be anything from real-time video to a message delivered through a patient portal.

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

There's one catch, though: New patients, or patients who haven't been seen for one year, have to undergo a face-to-face visit with their provider, such as in an annual wellness visit or physical. Evaluation and management services levels 2 through 5, as well as transitional care management services, should qualify as a face-to-face visit. Online services, phone calls and other E/M services would not qualify.

Any practitioner is required to get the patient's consent for remote patient monitoring services, and document it in the patient's medical record. As a Medicare Part B service, the patient is responsible for  a 20 percent copayment for such services. Providers are advised to bill the patient, or their secondary insurer, as waivers of patient copayments puts the provider under fraud and abuse risk under the federal Civil Monetary Penalties Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Focus on: Aging and the Silver Tsunami

We are diving into one of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today – the baby-boom generation and its swelling demands on our system.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Show All Comments
News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Credible, Defensible Estimates Credible, Defensible Estimates In healthcare, every interaction with the patient matters. Especially in today’s environment of continuous improvement, efforts have been concentrated on coordination among providers, the patient care experience and quality outcomes – all laudable goals.