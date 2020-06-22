Geisinger chooses VisitPay as its new digital financial platform

Topics
Reimbursement
Drug payment cuts to 340B hospitals spur debate on best path forward
Drug payment cuts to 340B hospitals spur debate
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
COVID-19 vaccine is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Amid close to 46,000 resident deaths, nursing homes face more than $15 million in fines
CMS issues more than $15M in fines to nursing homes during pandemic
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Wide nurse staffing variation across hospitals poses a threat to the public's health
Low nurse staffing poses a public health threat
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Arizona
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new IRF
Compliance & Legal
DOJ brings lawsuit against Cigna for allegedly submitting $1.4 billion in false Medicare Advantage claims
DOJ sues Cigna for allegedly submitting $1.4B worth of false MA claims
Policy and Legislation
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form ACO
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Henry Ford uses CarePort to improve care decisions during COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Report shows Medicare spent more than $1.4 billion on discarded drugs during 2017 and 2018
Medicare spent more than $1.4B on discarded drugs during 2017 and 2018
Patient Engagement
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
Pharmacy
Pharmaceutical companies are improving how they engage with healthcare providers
Pharma companies are improving provider engagement
Population Health
HHS official says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests are faster than reported
HHS official says turnaround for tests is faster than reported
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth visits have skyrocketed for older adults, but concerns remain
Telehealth visits skyrocket for older adults
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prime Healthcare completes $350M acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center from Verity
Prime completes $350M St. Francis acquisition
View more
Aug 19 More on Billing and Collections

Geisinger chooses VisitPay as its new digital financial platform

The partnership will give Geisinger's 1.5 million customers and 13 hospitals a consolidated and personalized healthcare billing experience.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Geisinger, a health system serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey, announced this week a new partnership with the digital financial service platform VisitPay.

The partnership will give Geisinger's 1.5 million customers and 13 hospitals a consolidated and personalized healthcare billing experience through VisitPay.

Its financial services integrate within existing electronic medical record systems and can equip internal revenue cycle teams with a customer service portal for employees to manage patient obligations, customer requests and internal workflow.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Additionally, VisitPay's system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to give patient payment recommendations. It also offers point-of-service devices to collect payments and co-pays up front.

For patients who are offline, the platform provides the option to choose between electronic or paper billing statements.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic has created "historic financial pressures for America's hospitals and health systems," according to the American Hospital Association.

The AHA estimated a financial impact of $202.6 billion in losses for hospitals and health systems between March and June as a result of COVID-19.

As a result, many hospitals and health systems are looking for ways to turn around their finances.

VisitPay has found that using greater price transparency and more personalized and convenient payment options may be the way to do so. The company conducted research showing that while healthcare providers experienced a 47% decline and daily total patient payments between March and May, those who used VisitPay's platform saw a 10% increase in patient payments.

The platform uses a five-point plan designed to give patients the flexibility they need while keeping them engaged in the financial cycle, ensuring providers sustain revenue.

The plan's points are to maximize self-service, communicate purposefully, make precise offers, target relief appropriately, and balance patient satisfaction and payment rate.

THE LARGER TREND

To help health systems recover financially from the pandemic, Congress allocated $175 million in the Provider Relief Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and in the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act.

However, many hospitals are still feeling financial burdens and have asked for more assistance.

As they wait for aid, many hospitals have needed to reduce expenses through layoffs and furloughs. Others have created new strategies to recoup lost revenue, some of which include relying on telehealth to continue seeing patients, creating flexible workflows and ensuring positive patient engagements.

ON THE RECORD

"At Geisinger our sole focus is to make health easier for the communities we serve -- it is our North Star and guides all of our strategic decisions," said Kevin Roberts, the executive vice president and CFO at Geisinger. "Partnering with VisitPay is the latest step in that direction and highlights our mission to make healthcare more accessible for our patients, especially given the financial challenges caused by COVID-19. We are thrilled to roll out VisitPay's solutions as we feel they will be extremely beneficial to our communities."

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...