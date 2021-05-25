Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases

Topics
Reimbursement
HIMSSCast: How Oscar Health is taking on legacy players to bring innovation to health insurance
How Oscar Health is bringing innovation to health insurance
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle directors deal with a competitive market for staff as elective care returns
Revenue cycle directors deal with a competitive market for staff
Strategic Planning
A study in collaboration: 24 hospitals, one health record
HIMSS21: 24 hospitals, one health record
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
White House says data is one key to improving pharma supply chain resilience
White House says data is one key to improving pharma supply chain resilience
Accounting & Financial Management
Employer health costs projected to rise 6.5% in 2022 due in part to COVID-19
Health costs projected to rise 6.5% in 2022
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Atrium Health's quick turnaround allowed for digital innovation during the pandemic
Atrium Health's quick turnaround allowed for digital innovation during the pandemic
Billing and Collections
Cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 patients had substantial financial impact
Cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 patients had substantial impact
Claims Processing
Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights 
Anthem collaborates with Epic on provider data-driven insights 
Workforce
COVID-19 having an impact on physicians' salaries, though pay remains high
COVID-19 having an impact on physicians' salaries
Operations
Hospitals saw gains in volume, revenue and margin in April, finds Kaufman Hall
Hospitals saw gains in volume, revenue and margin in April
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Providence, Kaiser Permanente announce plans to build new hospital in Southern California
Providence, Kaiser announce plans to build new hospital in SoCal
Compliance & Legal
Federal judge dismisses anti-vax lawsuit brought by Houston Methodist employees
Federal judge dismisses anti-vax lawsuit by Houston Methodist employees
Policy and Legislation
HHS giving hospitals more leeway in using COVID-19 relief funds
HHS giving hospitals more leeway in using COVID-19 relief funds
Community Benefit
UnitedHealthcare introduces community-based collaborative to improve health outcomes, equity
UnitedHealthcare introduces community-based collaborative
Accountable Care
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay ACO reporting requirements
Acute Care
Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente invest in at-home acute level care 
Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente invest in at-home acute level care 
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it
Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it
Business Intelligence
AHIP updates mission in bid to rebrand, commits to mental health and chronic care
AHIP updates mission in bid to rebrand
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead CMS
Patient Engagement
To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person
To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person
Pharmacy
Biogen teaming with Cigna, CVS Health to increase access to its Alzheimer's drug
Biogen teams with Cigna, CVS Health on Alzheimer's drug
Population Health
Young people drove ER utilization for suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic
Young people drove ER utilization for suicide attempts during pandemic
Risk Management
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform
Telehealth
The importance of engaging health plan members in virtual care
The importance of engaging health plan members in virtual care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Humana acquiring onehome in effort to expand value-based home care
Humana acquiring onehome in bid to expand value-based home care
View more
May 25 More on Risk Management

Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases

Newly launched ConnectedCare365 offers remote patient monitoring, AI and data analysis tools.

Emma Murphy

Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Geisinger has announced the launch of ConnectedCare365, a virtual care delivery platform for remote patient monitoring, artificial intelligence and data analysis tools.

The new virtual care delivery system is aimed at tracking the health of patients with chronic diseases to improve outcomes. 

Clinicians will also be able to triage and prioritize care for high-risk patients because of the system's ability to analyze patient-generated data and relevant information from the electronic health record. Geisinger care teams can use the platform to transition patient care after discharge from the hospital.

Patients using ConnectedCare365 will be able to monitor their weight, blood pressure, glucose, and other metrics using a smartphone app. The platform's direct messaging will allow patients to communicate with care teams. 

Geisinger is offering ConnectedCare365 in partnership with digital health startup Noteworth. The collaboration includes plans to address other key clinical initiatives for diabetes, heart failure, history of stroke risk and post-stroke care, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, case management, behavioral health, COVID-19, and substance use disorders. 

WHY THIS MATTERS

Chronic diseases such as heart failure, hypertension and diabetes are managed by primary care physicians and take up a majority of healthcare spending, accounting for 17% of U.S. GDP.

With the looming threat of a shortage of PCPs by 2033, pressure is building to find ways to consistently make patient care more algorithmic, scalable and cost-effective, while improving patient outcomes.

Karen Murphy, chief innovation officer and founding director of Geisinger's Steele Institute for Health Innovation, called ConnectedCare365 a "fundamentally different approach to chronic disease management."

"Using predictive analytics, as well as real-time analysis of clinical and patient-generated data, ConnectedCare365 will help our patients achieve their health goals and better manage chronic conditions," Murphy said. "Our partnership with Noteworth strengthens our ongoing commitment to making better health easier by developing digital solutions to provide better care to our patients and ultimately drive down healthcare costs."

THE LARGER TREND

Hospitals, insurers and digital innovators are taking on the challenge of improving care and cutting costs through new resources aimed at high-risk patients. 

UnitedHealthcare recently announced a community-based initiative called Community Catalyst that convenes a broad range of community stakeholders to identify and address specific healthcare needs of community members and residents of publicly assisted housing, who are often difficult to reach and serve.

Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente have invested in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based technology company that allows patients to receive acute-level care and recovery services at home.

"With the advent of digital health platforms, we are there when people need us," said Dr. Cynthia Castro Sweet, senior director of clinical research and policy at Omada Health, ahead of the 2019 Connected Health Conference. "So as they're making their next meal, or as they're checking their glucose, or as they're looking at their medications, they can access their coaches and their own information to start to put together how their behavior patterns influence how they are feeling and how well they feel they are doing with their conditions."

In August of 2020, Cecelia Health, a virtual diabetes and chronic disease management startup, raised $13 million in Series B funding. 

bymurphreports@gmail.com
@MurphReports
 

News
Ending racism in healthcare often begins with medical education - and is the target of a new national project Ending racism in healthcare often begins with medical education - and is the target of a new national project Inequities can be found in every facet of the industry, but targeting medical students and residents can help stem the tide.