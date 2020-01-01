Topics
Reimbursement
COVID-19 pandemic driving steep volume and revenue declines as margins suffer
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
Advocate Aurora Health partners with Premier to ramp up domestic PPE production
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
Primary care physicians pushed to breaking point as more than half report no payments
Operations
CareMount Medical uses telehealth now to avoid health crisis later
Medical Devices
New standards will help advance medical device connectivity
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
The future of APIs first depends on building value for patient access
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends, with MoneyBall Medicine's Harry Glorikian
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Deciding what to measure can make all the difference in patient experience, outcomes
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS announces pharma partnership to cap insulin copay at $35
Patient Engagement
Most consumers have changed healthcare usage since COVID-19 pandemic, survey shows
Pharmacy
HHS expands U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing to get drugs to hospitals faster
Population Health
With more children showing severe COVID-19 symptoms, pediatricians outline critical steps
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
In final rule, CMS makes telehealth more widely available in Medicare Advantage plans
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Chicago hospitals call off merger due to lack of state help, with service cuts predicted
The future of APIs first depends on building value for patient access

Patients want access to everything, according to focus groups interviewed by the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The final interoperability rules released in March are expected to be implemented over the next two years, to boost the exchange of data through new Application Program Interfaces and FHIR standards.

The Pew Charitable Trusts set out to learn how ready patients, providers and vendors are to use the new standards and what they expect from them.

The public policy organization held focus sessions with patient, provider and vendor groups and released the results in a HIMSS20 Digital session, The Future of APIs: Patient, Provider, and Vendor Perspectives.

Health information technology project director Ben Moscovitch and senior associate Ashley Ashworth said they conducted nine focus groups.

Patients want everything, according to Ashworth.

"There wasn't anything patients didn't want access to," she said. "Patients want access to everything."

Reasons given include the ability to verify their medical record records and to track results from past procedures.

Patients want providers to exchange the same information other than data related to their social determinants of health, such as whether they are housing insecure, have an unpaid bill or are in an abusive relationship, because they are skeptical as to how that information will be used.

They also don't want their insurance-billing information shared.

They want providers to have access to their records for reasons of continuity of care, to avoid mistakes and in the event of an emergency if they are brought to the ER unconscious.

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information finalized eight different types of clinical notes for access, which patients also want to see.

WHY THIS MATTERS

As much as patients want access to their records, few ask for them and fewer still understand APIs.

On average about 10% of patients use their provider portal, according to Ashworth.

Hospital executives interviewed cited low utilization by patients asking for their records and said they've done little marketing to promote access.

"They weren't necessarily telling patients they had this information," Ashworth said.

One hospital staffer told her that patients are not even asking for apps and most do not understand apps through API technology.

The numbers shouldn't be discouraging because this technology is still so new, Ashworth said.

Hospitals want provider-to-provider exchange for improved clinician exchange of information.

But this provider-to-provider exchange is not seen "in the wild," Ashworth said.

They already have direct messaging and see issues there in sending information to a doctor who has multiple offices, sending the same message to multiple clinicians or in sending an attachment.

There's not a lot of excitement for provider-to-provider exchange, because what they have already doesn't seem to be working well, Ashworth said.

For the most part, vendors have yet to try it out, but vendors said they plan on investing in additional FHIR-based clinical-decision support.

Pilot programs are probably needed to demonstrate feasibility, and the ONC is taking steps towards that, Moscovitch said.

THE LARGER TREND

The path to accelerate standards for data exchange started in 2015 with a common clinical data set.

In 2016, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, and allowed access to all data elements in the record.

In March, the ONC released final regulations and made some critical and important changes to build on the 2015 edition, Moscovitch said.

Despite the recent final regulation, there are still additional opportunities for API use that have not been implemented, he said: for instance, write access for providers to write information back into the EHR, and extracting information through current APIs.

Also, there's the need for expanding information to include images such as X-rays.

One of the biggest barriers is cost. Patient access is required to be free, and call rates range from 9 cents to 75 cents per call.

Only the large health systems are developing their own apps. For the most part, hospitals are waiting for what the EHR is going to offer, he said.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

