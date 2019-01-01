Expanding biosimilars market holds potential for significant savings to state Medicaid programs

Topics
Reimbursement
Smoking cessation efforts may reduce avoidable hospital readmissions
Smoking linked to higher readmissions
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle, billing improvements trump lawsuits when it comes to collecting
Rev cycle, billing improvements boost collections
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
Half of healthcare leaders say artificial intelligence will yield positive return on investment in 3 years
Half of leaders say AI will yield ROI in 3 years
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Profitability declined in August as volumes begin to soften, says Kaufman Hall
Report: Profitability down, volumes soft
Budgeting
Pressures of value-based care reforms trigger sharp increase in clinical outsourcing partnerships
Value-based care pressures driving outsourcing
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Hospitals face rising risk of cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments
Poor digital billing associated with collections
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
2018 cohort of newly-certified physician assistants is the youngest and largest yet
Largest and youngest group of PAs now certified
Operations
Some ICU admissions may be preventable, saving money and improving care
Preventing some ICU admissions can save money
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Women: Fewer opportunities, lower wages
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Genetic testing company accused of Medicare fraud settles for $42.6 million
Medicare fraud: Company settles for $42.6M
Policy and Legislation
Federal requirements for sharing patient medical records pose challenges, opportunities
Many unfamiliar with law requiring access, interoperability
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
Coordinated care model leads to decreases in unscheduled, preventable hospitalizations
Coordinated care in OR decreases preventable hospitalizations
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8B a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medication adherence a big factor in Medicare Advantage star ratings
Medication adherence a big factor in MA star ratings
Patient Engagement
Online patient portal usage linked to higher rates of flu shots, blood pressure checks
Patient portals linked to more flu shots, blood pressure checks
Pharmacy
Expanding biosimilars market holds potential for significant savings to state Medicaid programs
Biosimilars: Saving money for state Medicaid programs
Population Health
Sentara Health partners on $100 million investment to improve housing in Virginia
Sentara Health partners to give $100M to improve housing
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS/Aetna
Oct 15 More on Pharmacy

Expanding biosimilars market holds potential for significant savings to state Medicaid programs

The anticipated savings would increase in a scenario in which biosimilars made up a larger portion of the total market share.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Not all drugs are created the same. Take generics and biologics: The former is a chemical-based medicine whose manufacture is easily replicated, while the latter is created using biological processes.

But there's another key difference between those two classes of drugs, and it pertains to the financial state of the healthcare industry and to U.S. taxpayer dollars. Stated plainly, biosimilars have the opportunity to bring significant savings to state Medicaid programs and consumers with commercial insurance. That gives them a leg up over their chemical-based counterparts.

That's the broad finding of a recent study from the Pacific Research Institute, but it goes deeper than that. It turns out that every state in the country would see significant savings in its Medicaid programs by expanding the use of biosimilars as opposed to the more expensive originator biologics.

Biologics have no meaningful difference in terms of safety or effectiveness compared to its originator biologic medication. This differentiates them from generic medications, which are chemically identical versions of a branded medication.

Biosimilars currently save the healthcare system more than $240.4 million, according to Wayne Winegarden, director of PRI's Center for Medical Economics and Innovation. Of these savings, 19.8% -- or $47.5 million -- is being realized by state Medicaid programs and 56.9% ($136.8 million) is being realized by the commercial market.

But greater use of biosimilars could create significantly more savings. If biosimilars obtained a 75 percent market share, less than the share of these medicines in many European Union nations, the resulting annual savings for the U.S. healthcare system could be nearly $7 billion, based on Winegarden's analysis.

It's all about introducing greater market competition.

"When we talk about the drug cost problem, what we're really talking about is biologics," said Winegarden. "Because we don't have that competitive process, we're spending too much. So if we can get that market up and running, that would be a market-based solution to the cost of drugs."

INCENTIVIZING REFORM

It's important to recognize that, as of the data evaluated, there was only approved biosimilar competition in nine drug classes. The potential annual savings for Medicaid, Medicare and the commercial market is even larger if even more biosimilar competition is introduced.

"Right now, in just the drug classes we have, you have a disproportionate benefit to the federal Medicare program because the strongest biosimilar is one where seniors don't disproportionately use it and others do," said Winegarden. "So when you initially get these up and running, and you have a disproportionately large savings to the federal government. Once you get to 50% market share, it evens out."

His projections show tens of millions in savings for smaller states, and hundreds of millions for some of the larger states -- particularly Florida, which has an outsized number of elderly citizens.

Despite the forecast, there are still some barriers to more widespread adoption of biologics -- chief among them the buy-and-bill system, in which a provider purchases a drug and then marks it up for profit.

"There's a bias toward more expensive drugs because a higher price has a higher cost," Winegarden said. "This is a systemic issue. People are trying to keep their heads above water. You're incentivizing organizations to use higher-price medicines because they get more money."

Winegarden said there should be greater regulatory guidance from the FDA to eliminate systemic biases against biologic medications. Under an ideal scenario, the initial, innovative product would have exclusivity to recover the cost of capital, but once that's achieved, the market would be opened up to competition.

And the estimated savings show that private sector firms and state governments have incentives to support reforms to the current system. The most effective reforms would correct the current regulatory policies, promote greater education of the benefits of biosimilars and eliminate the adverse market incentives that discourage more widespread use.

Winegarden expects biosimilar use will spread.

"I'm optimistic, because they are safe, they have the same efficacy, and it's a 40 to 50% discount off the most expensive medicines that are out there," he said. "This is the heart of the cost issue.

"Biosimilars offer the opportunity to significantly bend the cost curve on the most expensive products through a market-based mechanism," he said. "I think it's very likely we see more and more biosimilars, especially when you look at their success in the EU, where they're 80 to 90% of the market."

Focus on Reducing the Cost of Care

This month, Healthcare IT News, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance News take a look at what all of this means and how technology, as always, is spurring innovative solutions.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

