Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care that prevents readmissions

Topics
Reimbursement
Trinity Heath anticipates $2 billion in losses and further layoffs as COVID-19 continues
Trinity health is expecting $2B in losses
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania to network
Health Plan Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Premier: National stockpiling standards are needed
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit downgrades aren't attributable to COVID-19, but cash flow will be a challenge
COVID-19 is not causing credit downgrades
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Behavioral health is an overlooked need for healthcare workers during COVID-19
Health workers need behavioral health during pandemic
Operations
Bright Health Plan to expand into new markets in 2021
Bright Health Plan to expand in 2021
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
American Hospital Association to appeal ruling on price transparency lawsuit
AHA to appeal ruling on price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end ACA as COVID-19 cases rise
Trump asks Supreme Court to end ACA
Community Benefit
Parkview Medical Center is leveraging community partnerships to tackle SDOH
Program at Parkview is tackling SDOH
Accountable Care
Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care that prevents readmissions
Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
New Orleans hospitals shows coronavirus effects on ED
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
HHS has reduced backlog of Medicare appeals by almost half
HHS has reduced Medicare appeals by 43%
Patient Engagement
Loneliness is an issue for COVID-19 patients that tech alone can't solve, says former HIMSS employee
Loneliness is an issue for COVID-19 patients that tech alone can't solve
Pharmacy
Compounded drug market needs transparency, more regulatory certainty, says Pew
Compounded drug market needs transparency
Population Health
In an open letter, Chicago hospitals called systemic racism a public health crisis
Chicago hospitals call out racism
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
340 organizations tell Congress to make telehealth permanent 
340 organizations tell Congress to make telehealth permanent
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advocate Aurora Health, Beaumont Health explore merger
Advocate Aurora, Beaumont explore merger
Jul 01 More on Accountable Care

Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care that prevents readmissions

Providers can reduce liability, avoid readmissions, prevent costs, and have greater patient satisfaction through a transition of care protocol.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The transition of care is a critical time for patient intervention to prevent readmissions and emergency room visits, according to Dr. Holly Dahlman, CEO and lead physician of Green Spring Internal Medicine in Maryland.

"Transition of care visits are vital to the healthcare system," Dahlman said, speaking during the HIMSS20 Digital session, Using Encounter Notification to Optimize Transitions of Care. "We know that patients do not oftentimes understand their medication instructions at the time of discharge."
 
Also, patients may have post-hospital delirium, which runs the risk of medication confusion.

In addition, at the time of transition there can be pending test results such as biopsies that can affect care.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Green Springs set out to determine what the practice could do to improve readmission rates and lower costs. At this time, around 2016, the cost of a readmission was estimated at $14,400 for a total national cost of up to $40 billion annually.

In one year, about one in four patients over the age 65 will experience a transition of care, Dahlman said, with the risk being four times higher for those over 65. About half of these transitions involve hospitals.

The cost associated with a readmission is typically more than the initial visit, she said.

Hospitals can reduce liability, avoid readmissions and its penalties, prevent costs -- especially in accountable care organization models -- and give higher patient satisfaction through connecting with patients shortly after they leave the hospital or other care facility.

Green Springs is part of Maryland Primary Care Program or MDPCP program, a Comprehensive Primary Care Plus pilot started in January 2019. 

It set goals to reduce readmissions, unnecessary hospitalizations and ER visits. It successfully did all three.

In 2018, the practice showed a 14% readmission rate. By 2019 the practice managed to drop that rate to 8.9%.

Green Springs got there through several initiatives.

First, the practice set up appointments to get patients into the office for a transition of care visit to clear up any confusion over medications and decrease the risk of a therapeutic disruption. For instance, Dahlman said, a patient who had been hospitalized with pneumonia went home and stopped taking what she thought were her acid reflux blockers, but instead, she had stopped taking her antibiotics.

Green Springs worked with the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients, or CRISP, a health information exchange in Maryland that provides discharge data on patients in Maryland, the District of Columbia and West Virginia.

Hospitals provide a patient roster to CRISP, which sets up notifications for the providers to receive real time notifications whenever a patient is admitted, discharged or transferred to or from a hospital and also whether the patient was in the ER.

Green Springs places these encounter notifications on a unified landing page to create a transition of care protocol. 

The care coordinator receives a discharge summary and gets labs and test results from the unified landing page or the hospital medical records system.

Armed with this information, the care care coordinator will reach a patient by phone to reconcile medications. The patients can schedule a follow up visit within 14 days and ideally, within seven days. 

However, several issues arose that needed to be resolved.

First, the practice needed to decide who would be responsible for getting the information and contacting the patients. Early on, Green Springs had two different nurse practitioners on the job and after that, other qualified personnel.

Staff turnover, vacations and competing priorities meant a lot of new training.

Beyond allocating the time for someone to do the outreach, there were issues and time delays in reaching patients or their caregivers.

And then, patient buy-in could be a challenge.

"Some patients said, 'I'm getting too many calls from care teams and the hospital,'" Dahlman said.

There were challenges in how the practice received the encounter notifications. Sometimes it was by fax.

Getting ahold of the appropriate person at the hospital level was also an issue. Very few hospitals call the practice upon a patient's discharge, Dahlman said.

But getting the information was necessary because of a three-month time lag in getting claims data.

"We also once upon a time were lacking the discharge status in the encounter notification," Dahlman said. "This resulted in calls to patients at their discharge to find out some of them had died. We reported it to CRISP and they were able to fix this problem."

In the future, Dahlman would like to see greater interoperability between  hospitals, practices and care managers and having a single sign-on for the EHR.

What hasn't been an issue is reimbursement.

In 2013, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began reimbursing primary care teams one to two weeks after hospital discharge. Performing medication reconciliation and getting early test results were found to be key steps in stopping readmissions. 

There is good reimbursement for the transitions of care visit, Dahlman said. 

Billing codes are 99495, for a visit within 7-14 days. This pays $220. Another billing code is 99496 when a visit occurs within seven days and pays $265. These codes must be filled with a level four or five visit code

"Truly this is our best paid visit in primary care," Dahlman said. "And the reason why Medicare is invested in it is, of course, the high cost of hospital readmission."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

