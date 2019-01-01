Decision support can guide clinicians to prescribe lower cost alternatives

Topics
Reimbursement
CVS Caremark, Walmart reach agreement to continue in-network coverage
CVS Caremark, Walmart reach contract agreement
Revenue Cycle Management
Mid-revenue cycle management improvement market expected to grow over the coming years
Mid-rev cycle improvement market set to grow
Strategic Planning
Humana, Tenet Healthcare reach new deal restoring in-network access
Humana, Tenet Healthcare reach new deal restoring in-network access
Capital Finance
How capital for hospital renovations can be freed by unloading medical office buildings, other real estate
Need to pay for projects? Try dumping real estate
Supply Chain
Here's a big supply chain cost-savings opportunity: physician preference items
Why managing PPIs in your supply chain can save money
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare cost variations between regions attributed to price, usage
Price, usage lead to regional cost variation
Budgeting
How employers can improve cancer care and costs, based on a National Alliance roadmap
How employers can improve cancer care and costs
Quality and Safety
Surgeons under stress make more mistakes in the operating room, study finds
Stressed surgeons make more mistakes
Billing and Collections
Billing and payment tech becoming more responsive, survey finds
Responsive billing methods coming to the fore
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Change, TIBCO build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
Chance of depression in new doctors depends on where they train, research shows
Depressed docs? Depends on where they train
Operations
Rising drug costs are gut punch to hospital budgets, triggering staff and service cuts, other changes
Rising drug costs are gut punch to hospital budgets, triggering staff and service cuts
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Physicians employed by hospitals and corporations more dissatisfied than independent doctors
Hospital-employed physicians less satisfied, burnout prevalent
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
9 big healthcare construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Anonymous-affiliated hacker slapped with 10-year prison sentence for Boston Children's cyberattack
Infamous hacker gets 10 years for Boston Children's cyberattack
Policy and Legislation
Americans express growing concern over Texas ruling on Affordable Care Act
Americans concerned about ACA fate
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Groups call on CMS to push out Medicare Shared Savings Program application deadline
CMS should extend MSSP deadline, groups tell agency
Acute Care
New Mexico cuts readmissions, improves ED care with middleware that enables information sharing
How New Mexico cut readmissions, improved ED care with middleware technology
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Healthcare executives should invest in value-based care technologies now, Deloitte says
Deloitte: Invest in value-based care tech now
Business Intelligence
Here's the lineup of HIMSS19 keynote speakers
Here's the lineup of HIMSS19 keynote speakers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS considers ending silver-loading in 2020 proposed payment rule
CMS considers ending silver-loading
Patient Engagement
Patient-directed Utah Health Information Network increases engagement and care management
Patient-directed exchange boosts engagement in Utah HIE
Pharmacy
Decision support can guide clinicians to prescribe lower cost alternatives
Decision support leads to lower costs for drugs
Population Health
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics to overhaul care management program
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics
Risk Management
Do your CEO and CFO underinvest in cybersecurity? Here's why and what to do about it
Why CEOs and CFOs don't invest as much in cybersecurity as they should
Telehealth
How providers in South Carolina and Texas are overcoming telehealth obstacles
Expert tips for overcoming telemedicine barriers
Mergers & Acquisitions
Paladina Health acquires Activate Healthcare, creating large provider of value-based care
Paladina Health acquires Activate Healthcare
Minor differences in co-payments sometimes mask exponential differences between similar generic formulations.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

To curb costs in prescription drug spending, clinical decision support can help stop the upward trend of per capita spending that makes cost in this country higher than in any other industrialized nation.

Adam Szerencsy, Medical Director, Ambulatory Informatics, NYU Langone Health will discuss how the health system was able to reduce its medication costs, at HIMSS19.

NYU Langone drove clinicians to lower cost-equivalent medications in the ambulatory setting by first identifying medications that were contributing to its overall prescription drug spend across the ambulatory network.

"Data and analytics are key," Szerencsy said. "We analyzed the payor data and prescribing patterns from our shared savings programs to identify medications that were contributing to our overall prescription drug spend across the ambulatory network, including per member, per month costs and generic utilization rates. This helped us focus on which medications to target."

Once the interventions were deployed, monthly reports were used to track acceptance rates for lower cost alternatives.

"By developing clinical decision support tools coupled with behavioral economics principles we were able to recommend lower cost therapeutic alternatives to providers during order entry within the EHR," Szerencsy said.

This doesn't mean it was easy.

The prescription drug market and supply chain is extremely complex with a multitude of stakeholders, entangled relationships and very little transparency around true costs, Szerencsy said. 

It is also critical to ensure that alternative recommendations are carefully vetted, that similar dosing regimens are maintained and incentives are aligned to attain maximum benefit.

Most clinicians and patients have very little insight into medication costs other than minor differences in co-payments. But, in some cases, there are exponential differences even between similar generic formulations, according to Szerencsy.

Adam Szerencsy, medical director, Ambulatory Informatics, NYU Langone Medical Center, will speak from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, Romm W311A, at tee Orange County Convention Center, during HIMSS19 in Orlando, Florida.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

HIMSS19 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

