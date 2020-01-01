Topics
Reimbursement
Healthcare professional revenue falls nearly 50% during COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare professional revenue down by half
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare personal protective equipment market poised for significant growth
PPE market poised for significant growth
Accounting & Financial Management
Physician and hospital spending sink to lowest point in more than 10 years
Physician, hospital spending hit 10-year low
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Behavioral health is an overlooked need for healthcare workers during COVID-19
Health workers need behavioral health during pandemic
Operations
Projected payer spending for COVID-19 is lower, but report came out before a rise in cases
Estimated COVID-19 costs decrease
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Blues plans sue CVS for allegedly inflating generic drug prices
Blues plans sue CVS over drug prices
Policy and Legislation
HHS says vaccine likely by January as it supports speedier development and distribution
HHS: Vaccine is likely by January
Community Benefit
Florida Blue pledges $7 million in community COVID-19 relief
Florida Blue pledges $7M in COVID-19 relief
Accountable Care
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends, with MoneyBall Medicine's Harry Glorikian
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends
Acute Care
Emergency department visits are down 42% across U.S. due to COVID-19
ED visits are down 42% across U.S.
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS provides flexibility on medical loss ratio deadline and rebates due to COVID-19
CMS relaxes MLR reporting, rebates
Patient Engagement
New contact center model helped Dana-Farber improve the patient experience
Dana-Farber improved the patient experience
Pharmacy
Nation must prepare for COVID-19 related drug shortages
U.S. should prepare for drug shortages
Population Health
HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care
HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool
Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
Jun 15 More on Patient Engagement

New contact center model helped Dana-Farber improve the patient experience

Staff, not vendors, answer calls and have available the patient's EHR information.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, recently underwent a change to its contact center in order to improve how it connects with patients.

"One of our goals was to figure out a way to improve the patient experience so that we could really contain and capture all of these different points of contact for patients," Kathleen Keavany, the vice president of Ambulatory Clinical Operations at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said during a HIMSS20 Digital session.

Starting in 2017, Dana-Farber began changing how it manages patient calls and messages to improve the customer experience.

Prior to this, the institute used outsourced vendors to support the overflow of patient calls.It had complex call-routing, with multiple entry points and variations across 19 different disease centers. It also lacked the technology architecture to support an efficient operation, Keavany said in the webinar.

"It turned into a lot of inefficiencies and led to patients not having a streamlined experience any time that they reached out to us," she said.

To address these shortcomings, Dana-Farber decided to change its patient-contact model to include improved organizational and technological advancements.

It did so through the creation of its Welcome Center, which is like "the virtual front door for Dana-Farber," Keavany said.

With the implementation of the Welcome Center and the addition of more staff members to support it, Dana-Farber created a new process flow for each patient call type. Instead of an outside vendor taking patient calls, actual staff members are able to assist callers.

"By reaching someone at Dana-Farber, it helped to improve the experience for patients and also greatly increased staff satisfaction in being able to help patients as they were calling in real-time," Keavany said.

Dana-Farber also introduced a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform from Evariant to assist with its new model.

The platform integrates information from the institute's electronic health records into the CRM so that, when a patient calls in, the staff member has all of the information in one place.

Since it began this implementation, Dana-Farber has reported that the new model eliminates redundancies from patients having to call back multiple times to get information. It allows staff to automate some of their tasks so they can spend more time with their patients, reduces reliance on external answering services and enhances documentation of patient calls.

After only a few months, it also saw a 71% increase in calls answered by Dana-Farber staff per day and a 38% increase in new patient intake per day since taking on the new model.

"This was actually within the first six to ten months where people started to see significant efficiencies," said Naomi Lenane, the CIO at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

