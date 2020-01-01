CVS Pharmacy allows contactless payments with Venmo QR codes and PayPal

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospital margin increases offset by expenses and uncertain future as COVID-19 and flu season collide
Revenue Cycle Management
Automating revenue cycle on the back end improves patient engagement on the front
Strategic Planning
Aetna president to take helm of CVS Health as CEO Larry Merlo steps down next year
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Premier joins 34 health systems in DeRoyal partnership for expanded domestic isolation gown production
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare executives fear for their organizations' viability without a COVID-19 vaccine
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
Efforts to better integrate family caregivers into healthcare teams can improve quality
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Brigham and Women's uses crowdsourcing tech to take aim at everyday problems
Operations
AMA promotes benefit design to mitigate cost of high-deductible plans
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court to hear oral arguments this morning to determine validity of Affordable Care Act
Policy and Legislation
More than 818,000 people select healthcare plans in first week of open enrollment
Community Benefit
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance joins initiative to improve maternal health
Accountable Care
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announces 51 direct contracting entities
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS is expected to release new rebate rule soon
Patient Engagement
Patients prefer doctors who share their same race/ethnicity
Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy allows contactless payments with Venmo QR codes and PayPal
Population Health
Provider groups urge Trump Administration to share COVID-19 information with Biden transition team
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth reduces cancellations for care during COVID-19 pandemic in large Ohio health center
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beth Israel Lahey Health to add Joslin Diabetes Center to its network
Nov 17 More on Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy allows contactless payments with Venmo QR codes and PayPal

Contactless payment is now being used by nearly 80% of consumers worldwide for health and safety reasons.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

CVS Pharmacy is now offering touch-free purchase options using third-party payment services PayPal and Venmo QR codes.

Customers will now be able to use their PayPal and Venmo wallets at 8,200 different CVS Pharmacy locations.

To use the new service, customers click the "Scan" button in their PayPal or Venmo mobile apps and then choose the "show to pay" option for the cashier to scan and for the purchase to be completed.

PayPal users are able to use their stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, account balance or PayPal Credit. Venmo customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card.

Those enrolled in ExtraCare Rewards Program will still be able to redeem and apply savings using their ExtraCare account when checking out with PayPal or Venmo QR codes, CVS said in the announcement.

WHY THIS MATTERS

This partnership allows customers to purchase pharmacy items without needing to touch the keypad or sign a receipt – an increasingly important option for consumers during the pandemic.

Contactless payment is now being used by nearly 80% of consumers worldwide, according to a survey by Mastercard. Most consumers say they've turned to this option for cleanliness and safety reasons.

CVS has also seen contactless payment increase by 43% since the beginning of the year.

"Putting our customer's safety at the forefront of our innovations, we've focused resources on finding new ways to make customers' lives easier and more convenient," said Jon Roberts, executive vice president and COO at CVS Health. "Introducing more digital options, including touch-free payments at the register, is in step with changing consumer preferences."

Additionally, 40% of consumers who prefer to pay with digital wallets would not purchase from merchants that do not allow customers to pay with them, while 34% of those who prefer paying with QR codes would not pay using any other method, according to a survey from PayPal and PYMNTS.

THE LARGER TREND

Health systems are moving towards digital payments, especially as in the new telehealth environment, cash makes no sense.

Digital payment systems for hospitals are offered by such companies as InstaMed, which has rolled out its Digital Wallet. Also, Revenue Integrity Management Services of Chicago partnered with InstaMed to offer a quick-pay online option, which increased online payment volume by 200% during COVID-19 shutdowns, the company said.

The pandemic has pushed CVS to transform its offerings to include more digital health services, according to CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo.

For instance, in July CVS Pharmacy rolled out Spoken Rx, a new feature to its app that can read a specific prescription label out loud for patients with visual impairments or who cannot read standard print labels.

It also rolled out a series of digital health apps to its  Point Solution Management service, including Big Health's Daylight, Vida Weight Loss +, Weight Watchers, Kurbo and Naturally Slim. These offerings joined others in CVS Health's lineup, which include Hello Heart, Hinge Health, Livongo Health, Torchlight and Whil.

CVS's competitor Walgreens has also begun work to become more digitally integrated. Earlier this year, the retailer expanded its partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to launch a digital shopping platform. More recently, its digital pharmacy AllianceRx Walgreens Prime began offering online oncology prescriptions refills.

ON THE RECORD

"The launch of PayPal and Venmo QR codes in CVS Pharmacy stores will not only provide health-conscious customers with a touch-free way to pay at checkout, but also brings the safety and security of PayPal and Venmo transactions into the store with shoppers," said Jeremy Jonker, the SVP and head of consumer in-store and digital commerce at PayPal. "We are thrilled that PayPal and Venmo QR codes will help to maintain the safety of CVS customers and employees, especially in the essential pharmacy retail environment as we go into the winter months."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

