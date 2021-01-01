CVS Health, Lyft and YMCA team for equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccination site

CVS Health has teamed with Lyft, the YMCA and other nonprofit partners to address inequities related to COVID-19 vaccine access in vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on Black and Hispanic populations.

CVS and partners are providing rides for those in need to vaccination appointments. In addition to directly funding rides, corporate partners will leverage their customers and member networks to promote individual contributions to the campaign as well as provide social media and marketing resources to connect people in need with community partners.

They will work using Lyft's transportation platform. Community partners will then route ride credits to those in need.

CVS Health is working with an extensive network of community-based leaders and nonprofit organizations, including free and charitable clinics, faith-based organizations and others, to reach these vulnerable patients and help them make an appointment. Additional partners are wanted and may email Lyft at supportlyftup@lyft.com.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Millions of people lack access to essential resources -- including healthcare -- simply because they can't get a ride. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this problem, as tens of millions of Americans will face transportation barriers getting to vaccination sites.

Forty-six percent of Lyft rides start or stop in low income communities, according to John Zimmer, Co-Founder and President, Lyft.

THE LARGER TREND

The universal vaccine access campaign is part of the company's LyftUp initiative, a partnership of companies, community organizations and individuals working together to make sure everyone has access to affordable, reliable transportation to get where they need to go.

ON THE RECORD

"We are committed to reaching people of color and underserved communities to ensure health equity as we work to vaccinate all Americans," said Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO, CVS Health. "Our presence in communities across the country uniquely positions CVS Health to educate vulnerable populations and connect them with vaccine administration services."

