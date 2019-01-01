CVS Health launches HealthHub services within its pharmacies

Topics
Reimbursement
Providing follow-up care after heart attack helps reduce readmissions, reimbursement penalties
Revenue Cycle Management
Providers aren't talking to patients about costs and it's affecting patient satisfaction, VisitPay study shows
Strategic Planning
Ascension Healthcare CEO Pat Maryland, two other key executives, are leaving health system
Capital Finance
Massachusetts General Hospital receives record $50 million gift to fund capital projects
Supply Chain
Looking to slash hospital supply chain costs? Centralizing operations is one way to do it
Accounting & Financial Management
Growth in hospital prices outpaces that of physicians by nearly 20 percent, Health Affairs shows
Budgeting
Orthopedic surgery spending increased 44 percent since 2010
Quality and Safety
Security expert says don't forget the 'physical side of things' when mapping out your cybersecurity plans
Billing and Collections
Billing and payment tech becoming more responsive, survey finds
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
Is the primary care talent shortage decreasing American's lifespan?
Operations
Healthcare has so much data but we're 'probing in the dark,' expert says at HIMSS19
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Physicians employed by hospitals and corporations more dissatisfied than independent doctors
Construction & Facilities Management
Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals open new $47.7 million joint lab to help hospitals focus on emergency testing, cut costs
Compliance & Legal
Aetna to pay $935,000 in settlement with California in envelope data breach case
Policy and Legislation
HHS unwraps long-awaited new information blocking rule
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
CMS Administrator Seema Verma lays out plan for 'digital data revolution'
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Analytics taking a front-and-center role in the transition to value-based care
Business Intelligence
Aetna, Anthem, Health Care Service Corporation, PNC Bank and IBM announce blockchain network
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare rules increase out-of-pocket costs of multiple sclerosis drugs
Patient Engagement
How poor provider communication can result in negative Yelp reviews
Pharmacy
CVS Health launches HealthHub services within its pharmacies
Population Health
Younger patients dissatisfied with healthcare's status quo, more willing to try nontraditional services
Risk Management
Do your CEO and CFO underinvest in cybersecurity? Here's why and what to do about it
Telehealth
New ambulance payment model will reimburse for on-site treatment, use of telehealth
Mergers & Acquisitions
DOJ stands by decision in CVS Health and Aetna merger
Feb 19 More on Pharmacy

CVS Health launches HealthHub services within its pharmacies

The pilot program for expanded services and medical equipment is being tested at three locations in Houston.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

David Fitzgerald of CVS Health and Bill Fox of MarkLogic, take part in a lively discussion on healthcare during lunch at HIMSS19. Photo by Jann Hendry PhotographyDavid Fitzgerald of CVS Health and Bill Fox of MarkLogic, take part in a lively discussion on healthcare during lunch at HIMSS19. Photo by Jann Hendry Photography

As the industry awaits CVS Health's earnings call on Wednesday - the first after acquiring Aetna - the pharmacy healthcare provider has announced a pilot project for three HealthHUB locations within retail stores in Houston.

Under the new format, over 20 percent of these stores are now dedicated to health services, including durable medical equipment and new products such as for sleep apnea and diabetes care, CVS Health announced last week.

Each HealthHUB has "Learning Tables" that include iPads for customers to explore health and wellness apps, and the ability to shop CVS's expanded product selection online. On-demand health kiosks help customers measure and track their blood pressure, weight and BMI. There's wellness rooms and a care concierge service for customer engagement.

This is on top of expanded wellness options already being offered for minor injuries and illnesses and other services through CVS's walk-in MinuteClinics.

"With personalized pharmacy support programs and MinuteClinic services, the HUB team is improving care for patients managing chronic conditions, with a focus on recommending next best clinical actions and driving medical costs savings," CVS said.

THE IMPACT

The focus on health and well-being shows that CVS has amped up its position in joining the trend towards consumerism. CVS has an estimated 9,800 stores across the country, which can now conveniently offer many of the same services being provided by urgent care clinics associated with health systems.

"CVS is not there to take patients away from primary care," said David Fitzgerald, enterprise planning architect, Office of the CTO at CVS Health.

Fitzgerald made his comment during at a lunch during HIMSS19, where the conversation was more focused on data for better patient care coordination.

"The silver bullet is the longitudinal patient record," Fitzgerald said.

The combination of CVS\Aetna is really about harnessing data to do a better job of caring for patients, said Bill Fox, vice president of MarkLogic, who also attended the lunch.

THE TREND

Pharmacies have been expanding their reach, especially as they feel competition from Amazon, which last year bought online pharmacy company PillPack for prescription deliveries.

Walgreens recently partnered with FedEx for next day delivery of prescription drugs.

CVS Health last summer also announced next-day delivery service.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

