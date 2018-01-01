CVS Health defends merger and integration of Aetna

Topics
Reimbursement
Average outpatient visit in U.S. approaching $500, study finds
Revenue Cycle Management
Small percentage of uninsured patients generate most of hospitals' self-pay revenue
Strategic Planning
Amazon could be making move to broaden scope of PillPack services with spate of new licenses
Capital Finance
Struggles will continue for nonprofit hospitals in 2019, Fitch says
Supply Chain
Top 25 healthcare supply chains in 2018, as ranked by Gartner
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare cost variations between regions attributed to price, usage
Budgeting
Hospitals in one rural system have negative operating margins of $100 million a year, CEO says
Quality and Safety
Veterans' Affairs hospitals show quality equal to or greater than their private sector counterparts, data shows
Billing and Collections
Billing and payment tech becoming more responsive, survey finds
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
Nurses struggle with burnout, harassment and mental health issues, study finds
Operations
ACA enrollment drops by half a million
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Physicians employed by hospitals and corporations more dissatisfied than independent doctors
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Digital transformation demands a whole new level oversight to avoid healthcare fraud
Policy and Legislation
Texas judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
MSSP ACOs saved more money than CMS reported, says National Association of ACOs
Acute Care
Emergency responders to California wildfire used a patient lookup system to harness volunteer providers
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
With regulatory barriers falling, AI will see more clinical adoption in 2019
Business Intelligence
National healthcare spending growth slowed in 2017, CMS says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS extends enrollment deadline for consumers who are asked to leave a message
Patient Engagement
Hennepin Healthcare uses EHR data to identify patients at risk of homelessness
Pharmacy
CVS Health's new guaranteed net pricing PBM returns 100% of rebates to clients
Population Health
Social determinants of health pose challenges for most Americans, survey shows
Risk Management
(UPDATED)Camp Fire in Northern California damages Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, patients evacuated
Telehealth
What to know about the telehealth upsides of Medicare Advantage plans
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care acquires Golden Gate Urgent Care Centers in Bay Area
CVS Health defends merger and integration of Aetna

CVS Health defends merger and integration of Aetna

CVS Health said it is maintaining a firewall to prevent the exchange of competitively sensitive information with Aetna.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Ahead of a federal court hearing on Tuesday, CVS Health is defending its merger with Aetna, through briefs filed on Friday.

On Friday, the Department of Justice, which has approved the acquisition, also filed a brief which states the court has the authority to reject a proposed merger settlement, but not the entire deal.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

There are two questions here. One is whether U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon will rule against the merger settlement in the antitrust Tunney Act proceeding. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The other is Leon's authority. The judge wants the assets of CVS Health and Aetna to remain separate while he considered the case.

The Department of Justice determined it would not seek to keep CVS Health and Aetna from integrating pending the Tunney Act proceeding.

CVS Health and Aetna announced integration plans after they closed the deal on November 28.

A federal judge's authority to clear the deal is usually a procedural step and is unusual after the DOJ has approved it.

WHAT CVS HEALTH SAYS

For nearly a full year the merger and its competition and public-interest impacts were reviewed by the Department of Justice, and 19 state attorneys general. Congress held a public hearing on the competitive impact of the merger. 

"The resulting settlement reflected a thorough and informed process that considered the views of supporters and opponents (composed almost entirely of CVS's competitors) as well as consumer groups, physician groups, healthcare providers, and both firms' customers," CVS Health said in its brief. 

Aetna divested of its Medicare Part D plans, as required under the settlement. Its individual Part D plan business was the one market in which CVS and Aetna competed.

"The merger, as modified by the divestiture of Aetna's individual Part D business, does not increase concentration because it does not change CVS's share of Part D enrollment. There thus is nothing more for CVS to do to resolve the complaint's allegations."

INTEGRATION VERSUS SEPARATE BUSINESSES

A hold-separate order halting or delaying merger integration would stop benefits from moving forward, such as cost savings totaling more than $1 billion annually, which will create downward pressure on pricing, CVS Health said.

It would prevent new clinical programs, including readmission prevention services, improved medication adherence programs, emergency room avoidance programs, expansion of home infusion services, and increased vaccination and immunization rate programs.

Aetna's health insurance business is being operated separately from CVS retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark.

Under Karen Lynch, former Aetna president and now executive vice president of CVS Health, Aetna will maintain its control over pricing and product offerings. Aetna personnel will retain their current compensation and benefits.

CVS Health said it would maintain a firewall to prevent the exchange of competitively sensitive information between CVS Health and Aetna.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

