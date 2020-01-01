Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals furlough staff, reduce physician salaries waiting for CARES Act funds
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit stress continues to rise in healthcare sector as maturities loom, social risks rise
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
COVID-19: Shortages of protective equipment, insufficient tests plague hospitals, OIG finds
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
Some COVID-19 patients still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, possibly endangering health workers
Operations
Retrospective denials, prior authorization may be straining hospital and patient finances
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
Policy and Legislation
AHA wants federal stimulus funds to go directly to hospitals
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
NAACOS urges CMMI to release more information on new payment model
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS announces 1.66% rate hike for Medicare Advantage plans
Patient Engagement
Better data sharing between payers, providers can move the needle on social determinants of health
Pharmacy
AHIP supports federal regulation of PBMs in Supreme Court case
Population Health
Small hospitals get a hand with population health management
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Virtual health: From Camp Fire to coronavirus
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
Apr 06 More on Quality and Safety

COVID-19: Shortages of protective equipment, insufficient tests plague hospitals, OIG finds

Various hospital challenges are feeding off each other as three out of four hospitals treat patients with coronavirus symptoms, OIG report says.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Hospitals and health systems are wrestling with a host of problems related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This is widely known, but a new Office of the Inspector General report shows a new wrinkle: The problems – including insufficient tests, slow results, shortages of personal protective equipment and a shortage of ventilators for critically ill patients – are interconnected, and are making each other worse in a toxic cycle.

These various challenges are playing off of each other and exacerbating the situation through a kind of domino effect, according to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General.

And this phenomenon is widespread. The report claims three out of four hospitals that responded to its survey are already treating patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

The report is based on brief telephone interviews, conducted March 23-27, with hospital administrators from 323 hospitals across 46 States, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

Hospitals said their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with COVID-19 and keeping staff safe. Severe shortages of testing supplies and extended waits for test results limited hospitals' ability to monitor the health of patients and staff, and widespread shortages of PPE are putting both staff and patients at risk. Hospitals also said they were not always able to maintain adequate staffing levels or to offer staff adequate support.

They also described substantial challenges maintaining and expanding capacity to care for patients. Capacity concerns emerged as hospitals anticipated being overwhelmed if they experience a surge of patients who would need specialty beds and isolated areas for effective treatment.

In addition to widespread shortages of critical supplies, ventilators and logistic support, hospitals also described increasing costs and decreasing revenues as a threat to their financial viability, and said that sometimes inconsistent guidance from federal, state and local authorities posed challenges and confused both hospitals and the public.

Hospitals reported using a range of strategies to maintain or expand their capacity to care for patients and keep staff safe. To secure the necessary PPE, equipment and supplies, hospital administrators reported turning to new, sometimes un-vetted and nontraditional sources of supplies and medical equipment.

To ensure adequate staffing to treat patients with COVID-19, hospitals were training medical staff like anesthesiologists, hospitalists and nursing staff to help care for patients on ventilators. To support staff, some hospitals reported providing services such as childcare, laundry, grocery services and hotel accommodations that promote separation from elderly family members.

To manage patient flow and hospital capacity, some hospitals were providing ambulatory care for patients with less severe symptoms and telehealth services when possible. Some are setting up alternate facilities such as fairgrounds, non-operating college dorms and closed correctional facilities as additional space for patient care.

THE LARGER TREND

Healthcare workers face another risk: burnout due to overstress in an increasingly burdened healthcare system. A paper published in JAMA in mid-March found the combination of stress and possible exposure puts healthcare professionals, from physicians, to nurses, to specialists, at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, and potentially spreading it to others.

It's the classic rock-and-a-hard-place scenario – healthcare workers and caregivers are desperately needed during the global response to the outbreak, but represent one of the most vulnerable populations in terms of contracting the highly virulent disease.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

