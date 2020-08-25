Topics
Reimbursement
CMS provides reimbursement flexibility options for nursing homes
CMS provides reimbursement options for nursing homes
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
COVID-19 vaccine is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
HHS distributes $117 million to health centers in quality improvement awards
HHS awards $117M to health centers
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
HAP and Henry Ford collaboration creates new health plan for Michigan businesses
HAP and Henry Ford collaboration creates new health plan
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Ohio State University is poised to build a $1.79 billion inpatient hospital
OSU is poised to build a $1.79B hospital
Compliance & Legal
National Nurses United seeks OSHA sanctions on HCA Healthcare
National Nurses United seeks OSHA sanctions on HCA
Policy and Legislation
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form ACO
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Henry Ford uses CarePort to improve care decisions during COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Nursing homes are now required to test staff for COVID-19
Nursing homes are required to test staff
Patient Engagement
Deloitte survey shows consumers are more engaged with their health through technology
Consumers are more engaged with their health, Deloitte survey shows
Pharmacy
Mail delays may affect medication supply for nearly 1 in 4 Americans over 50
Mail delays affecting medication supply for seniors
Population Health
HHS allows health plans to contact recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations
HHS issues plasma donation guidance for health plans
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19
AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prime Healthcare completes $350M acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center from Verity
Prime completes $350M St. Francis acquisition
View more
Aug 25 More on Workforce

COVID-19 highlights need for more efficient and safer hospital communications

Communication technology should be viewed as part of personal protection equipment, says Vocera president and CEO Brent Lang. 

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

COVID-19 has put a focus on the need for a more expedient and safer way for hospital staff to talk to one another, according to executives for Vocera, which provides hands-free communications technology.

A Vocera wearable badge can be worn under personal protection equipment. Caregivers don't have to leave a room and remove their PPE to talk to other staff, according to the HIMSS20 Digital session, Protect the Safety & Well-Being of Your Staff and Patients.

More effective communication is needed to move information more quickly about a patient who is in the emergency room to the electronic health record and to the proper caregiver, in order to know what level of care is required and if an isolation room is necessary.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

If a patient is positive for COVID-19, numerous staff members are dealing with the information on one call, according to Dr. M. Bridget Duffy, chief medical officer for Vocera.

Caregivers and patients in surge areas could be in makeshift hotels or tents, Duffy said. 

"No one has the time to sit at a computer and pull the information out," she said.

COVID-19 has added to staff and patient anxiety, so that reducing delays becomes a paramount issue, said Rhonda Collins, Vocera's chief nursing officer. 

Also, the communication devices keep hands away from the face.

"We really view the communication technology as part of the personal protection equipment," Vocera president and CEO Brent Lang said. "It's not enough just to have a gown or a mask, you really have to have a lifeline to communicate with the other team members."

Cell phone communication can be bogged down during emergencies if there is an onslaught of calls that overwhelms cell towers, Lang said.

This happened during and after Hurricane Katrina, during the California wildfires, and in July, when a bridge in Halifax, Nova Scotia, collapsed, he said. 

Halifax Health was able to keep communications open because Vocera runs over WiFi, Lang said. A staffer told him the device saved her from running around looking for people and equipment.

Another communication concern in hospitals is workplace violence.

Statistics show workplace violence is four times more likely in hospitals. One in four nurses have been assaulted, according to the executives. 

The ER has historically had the highest incidents for workplace violence and now it's the first point of entry for COVID-19, Duffy said.

While those responding to a poll question during the session put a priority on strict visitor protocols, Lang said panic buttons can alert other caregivers and police.

On-the-job stress can be seen in cognitive overload. Beeps, alarms and the nagging worry over getting COVID-19 or infecting a family member can lead to cognitive overload and impact patient safety. An estimated 250,000 to 440,000 people die each year from medical errors. 

Cognitive overload manifests in forgetfulness, lack of sleep and impaired emotional response. 

"All of those things can lead to mistakes," Duffy said.

Having a better way to communicate means less shouting and a quieter room.

Another outcome of COVID-19 has been the loneliness, both for patients and for staff. 

A Code Lavender on the communications device reaches out to others to help provide emotional and spiritual healing, Lang said.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...