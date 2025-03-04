Colorado recognizes data sovereignty for tribes

Topics
Reimbursement
Behavioral health should shift to value-based care despite challenges, Evernorth says
Evernorth: Behavioral health should shift to value-based care
Revenue Cycle Management
Modernizing healthcare payment systems starts with reducing cash collections
Modernizing healthcare payment systems starts with reducing cash collections
Strategic Planning
Advocate Health closing Illinois clinics inside of Walgreens
Advocate Health closing Illinois clinics inside of Walgreens
Capital Finance
HIMSS25: ROI as the ultimate measure of value
HIMSS25: ROI as the ultimate measure of value
Supply Chain
Hospitals face rising costs, supply chain disruptions as tariff uncertainty continues
Hospitals face rising costs as tariff uncertainty continues
Accounting & Financial Management
Ambulatory surgery centers drive Tenet's strong Q4 results
Ambulatory surgery centers drive Tenet's strong Q4 results
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
Senate report slams private equity's ownership of hospitals
Senate report slams private equity's ownership of hospitals
Billing and Collections
Revenue cycle challenged by low collection rates, high denials
Revenue cycle challenged by low collection rates, high denials
Claims Processing
Sen. Grassley wants UnitedHealth to hand over MA billing records
Sen. Grassley wants UnitedHealth to hand over MA billing records
Workforce
Cedars-Sinai cancer director stepping down
Cedars-Sinai cancer director stepping down
Operations
Chief growth officer on the competitiveness of home health market
Chief growth officer on the competitiveness of home health market
Medical Devices
Logistics robots bringing Samsung Medical Center into the future
Logistics robots bringing Samsung Medical into the future
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling
Construction & Facilities Management
Prisma Health opens $3.7 million behavioral health facility
Prisma Health opens $3.7 million behavioral health facility
Compliance & Legal
Hospitals face deadline to opt out of BCBS settlement agreement
Hospitals face deadline to opt out of BCBS settlement agreement
Policy and Legislation
Trump issues executive order on healthcare price transparency
Trump issues executive order on healthcare price transparency
Community Benefit
Mobile Healthcare does house calls
Mobile Healthcare does house calls
Accountable Care
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in APMs
Acute Care
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care, says UHG
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care
Ambulatory Care
Fewer clinicians entering primary care, data shows
Fewer clinicians entering primary care
Analytics
Kentucky making data on foster children interoperable
Kentucky making data on foster children interoperable
Business Intelligence
Cigna taps Paul Virtell to lead supplemental health business
Cigna taps Virtell to lead supplemental health business
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
AMA among organizations asking RFK Jr. to reschedule immunization meeting
AMA among organizations asking RFK Jr. to reschedule immunization meeting
Patient Engagement
HHS, Illinois reach agreement on disability rights laws
HHS, Illinois reach agreement on disability rights
Pharmacy
PBMs appeal FTC case over insulin costs 
PBMs appeal FTC case over insulin costs 
Population Health
Obesity rates driving up healthcare costs, report finds
Obesity rates driving up healthcare costs
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
UPMC for You offers Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Philips partners for maternal remote patient monitoring in Georgia
Philips partners for maternal remote patient monitoring in Georgia
Mergers & Acquisitions
Yale New Haven calls Prospect deal 'impossible'
Yale New Haven calls Prospect deal 'impossible'
View more
Mar 04 More on Digital Health

Colorado recognizes data sovereignty for tribes

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says tribes are independent nations that should have control over their data.

Jeff Lagasse, Editor

Kimberly Blackhorse, tribal health data specialist, Office of Health Equity, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, speaks Monday at HIMSS25 in Las Vegas.

Photo: Jeff Lagasse/Healthcare Finance News

LAS VEGAS – When promoting health in tribal communities, it's important for public health departments to respect and understand tribal sovereignty – including when it comes to healthcare data.

That was the message Monday from Kimberly Blackhorse, tribal health data specialist, Office of Health Equity, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At HIMSS25 in Las Vegas, Blackhorse said tribal nations and federally recognized nations should have access to healthcare funding.

"They are their own government, and with that comes unique identifiers and deliverables, and we have created an entire team to allow them to have access to those funds that come from the federal government," she said.

Data sovereignty specifically means the right for tribes to control their own data – data that's gathered by them, for them and about them, said Blackhorse. This, she said, should be shared and should be transferable to the various tribes, she said.

"My team has focused on working with tribal data sovereignty, and making it accessible at the state level, and having internal programs understand it and the uniqueness and importance that it carries," said Blackhorse. "When we work with data sharing agreements, we implement and put into action tribal data sovereignty principles."

Those principles include the notion that tribal governments have the right to determine how their data is viewed, stored and accessed, and Blackhorse and her team have formed partnerships locally, including with tribal epidemiology centers, to make sure the partnership recognizes the uniqueness of tribal sovereignty.

According to Kiteworks, it has become more difficult to maintain data sovereignty since data is now stored, transmitted and processed across multiple countries and jurisdictions. Because data is a valuable asset, it can be exploited for economic, political and social gain. 

Since data sovereignty ensures data is subject to the laws and regulations of the country from which it's generated, people and organizations have greater control over their data and how it's used.

That's especially critical when it comes to historically underserved tribal nations, said Blackhorse.

"We need ownership over our data," she said.

Jeff Lagasse is editor of Healthcare Finance News.
Email: jlagasse@himss.org
Healthcare Finance News is a HIMSS Media publication.

News
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs The American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are among the 11 organizations signing the letter.