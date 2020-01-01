Topics
Reimbursement
COVID-19 pandemic driving steep volume and revenue declines as margins suffer
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Strategic Planning
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
Advocate Aurora Health partners with Premier to ramp up domestic PPE production
Accounting & Financial Management
Controlling labor costs can provide hospitals financial stability during pandemic
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
Hospitals continue to struggle with job losses as other areas of healthcare rebound in May
Operations
Interoperability can save lives, says b.well Connected Health CEO
Medical Devices
Number of cybersecurity attacks increases during COVID-19 crisis
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Blues plans sue CVS for allegedly inflating generic drug prices
Policy and Legislation
HHS stipulates additional data must be submitted with COVID-19 test results
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends, with MoneyBall Medicine's Harry Glorikian
Acute Care
Emergency department visits are down 42% across U.S. due to COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS extends Next Generation deadline a year due to COVID-19
Patient Engagement
COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of non-contact patient monitoring technology, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
Pharmacy
HHS expands U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing to get drugs to hospitals faster
Population Health
Blues plans dominate ACA market, but there may be new competition
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth claim lines increased more than 4,000% in the past year
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
Jun 05 More on Analytics

Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access

The goal was to improve outcomes, reduce the recidivism rate and send inmates back into the communities with coherent care plans.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Strengthening the medication practices of jail staff is a key priority for Colorado, and as proof, the Colorado State General Assembly recently passed legislation aimed to positively impact the quality of care provided within the state's jail system.

In 2017, the Assembly passed Senate Bill 17-019 calling for enhanced medication consistency solutions in county and municipal jails, as well as a partnership with a health information exchange.

The Office of Behavioral Health and state HIEs are collaborating to achieve these efforts by providing jails with access to clinical data. Colorado hopes these collaborative efforts from state agencies, HIE and community providers will ensure that people with behavioral health disorders have access to a broad spectrum of effective medications as they transition between settings and service providers.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The goal is to create positive health outcomes for this vulnerable population, reduce recidivism and create healthier communities.

In a HIMSS20 digital presentation, Kate Horle, chief operating officer of the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO), said about 92% of the U.S. population is served by HIEs, which exchange patient information through secure networks under strict medical privacy and confidentiality procedures. Most states have one or more HIEs exchanging data between providers.

"We simply wanted access to community-based care data on these patients," said Horle. "Providers didn't know which medications they were taking or what conditions they were presenting with. (They) didn't know the proper medications or the dosage. There was a lack of standardized screening, and no standard way to share information."

Thanks in part to the 2017 legislation, Colorado received $65 million to be an innovation model state, which meant an expansion of the state's mental health program to include jails, crisis intervention systems and medication assisted treatment. Jails in particular have limited resources, especially in the state's rural and frontier counties.

The state's two HIEs also benefited from more than $500,000 from the state's marijuana tax cash fund, a $400,000 federal match for HIE planning and assessment, and $40,000 in mental health expansion funding that went toward the jail pilot.

"We're finding not only do users want access to this meaningful data, but they want to be able to use it and provide the HIE with data for future use by other entities," said Danielle Culp, criminal justice HIE coordinator for Colorado's Office of Behavioral Health.

The pilot entailed contracting with 10 jails initially, with six more expected to be added this month. Goals and considerations include the timely access to clinical and medical information, information security user flexibility and improved care coordination for inmates with mental illness through medication consistency.

Those goals didn't come without challenges. The HIE had to build interfaces for data exchange in a limited amount of time, train jail staffs across a broad geographic area and deal with varying bureaucracy that differed by county, meaning implementation looked different depending on the location.

"This was a difficult undertaking, but we lined up schedules and we made it happen," said Culp.

Mental health expansion dollars have been earmarked to provide current pilot sites with additional HIE user access based on higher utilization rates, clinical demand and the capacity of the jails.

Ongoing evaluation of the pilot will determine what the long-term strategies are, but in the short term, positive results have already been achieved, including quicker access to meaningful data and a reduction in the time it takes staff to chase down information. Better care coordination has resulted in improved health outcomes and inmates are transitioning to the community in better health, and with more comprehensive care plans. To top it off, outcome and performance measures have led to enhanced transparency, and costs for psychotropic medications have been reduced.

"This was an outcome we didn't anticipate, and we're finding it's the most important outcome on our county jails," said Culp. "They can reduce costs by bulk purchasing. They can have better outcomes and reduced costs for medications and other services if they can look at their performance metrics to see what they're doing well and what they could improve.

"We keep navigating, climbing this mountain, but we know when we reach the summit it's going to be just such a beautiful view."
 

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

