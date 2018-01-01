CMS responds to data breach affecting 75,000 in federal ACA portal

Topics
Reimbursement
Insurers could deny 1 in 6 ER visits if they were to adopt Anthem policy, JAMA says
Insurers could deny 1 in 6 ER visits under Anthem policy
Revenue Cycle Management
Cost transformation is imperative, but hospital efforts are lagging behind, survey shows
Cost transformation imperative, but efforts lag
Strategic Planning
CFOs guide to building a cybersecurity dashboard
CFOs guide to building a cybersecurity dashboard
Capital Finance
Michigan Medicine nets $1.4 billion from massive university fundraising campaign
Michigan Medicine nets $1.4B from massive university fundraising campaign
Supply Chain
Hospitals spending $25 billion more on supply chain than they should, study finds
Hospitals spend $25B more than they should on supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare spending is growing along with prices, up 5% over 2017
Healthcare spending up 5% over 2017
Budgeting
Hospitals in one rural system have negative operating margins of $100 million a year, CEO says
Rural hospitals lose $100M a year, CEO says
Quality and Safety
Updated: CMS Star ratings for 2019 Medicare Advantage plans and Part D coverage show Kaiser on top (see list)
List: CMS 2019 Star ratings show Kaiser on top
Billing and Collections
Want consumers to pay medical bills faster? Deliver a better patient experience
Bad patient experience can cause consumers to delay payments
Claims Processing
Silver lining: Million dollar medical claims leap 87%
Silver lining: Million dollar medical claims leap 87%
Workforce
Most doctors report having financial ties to the industry
Most docs report financial ties to industry
Operations
Electronic health records show promise in reducing unnecessary testing
EHRs may reduce unnecessary testing
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals are losing money on employed physicians: Here's how to save the bottom line and your staff
How hospitals can boost ROI on employed physicians
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
9 big healthcare construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Anthem pays $16 million in record HIPAA settlement for data breach
Anthem pays $16M in record HIPAA settlement
Policy and Legislation
Repeal of ACA on Republican agenda after midterms
Repeal of ACA on GOP agenda after midterms
Community Benefit
Health and Human Services Department to dole out $293 million to boost primary care in high-need areas
HHS to dole out $293 million to boost primary care in high-need areas
Accountable Care
MSSP ACOs saved more money than CMS reported, says National Association of ACOs
MSSP ACOs saved more money than CMS reported, NAAACO says
Acute Care
Urgent care visits increase as emergency room visits fall, study finds
Urgent care visits rise, emergency room visits fall
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Hospitals and health systems should develop strong relationships with urgent and retail clinics
Consumerism requires hospitals to partner with retail clinics
Business Intelligence
6 deep-dive symposiums at HIMSS Global Conference
6 deep-dive symposiums at HIMSS Global Conference
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS responds to data breach affecting 75,000 in federal ACA portal
CMS responds to data breach of 75,000 in ACA portal
Patient Engagement
Most Medicare beneficiaries think Medicare won't be available for their children, HealthMine finds
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't think it will stick around
Pharmacy
Drug companies are being required to post list prices in television ads
Drug companies are being required to post list prices in TV ads
Population Health
Artificial intelligence gaining trust for cancer diagnosis and treatment, study finds
AI, genetic testing for cancer gains trust
Risk Management
Cybersecurity strategy: Hackers have one, do you?
Cybersecurity strategy: Hackers have one, do you?
Telehealth
Doctor on Demand expands through Walmart collaboration
Doctor on Demand expands through Walmart collaboration
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospital merger and acquisition activity slows down in the third quarter but large-scale transactions continue
Hospital M&A activity slows a bit in third quarter
View more
Oct 22 More on Medicare & Medicaid

CMS responds to data breach affecting 75,000 in federal ACA portal

Open enrollment, which begins November 1, will not be negatively impacted, CMS says.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

The files of an estimated 75,000 individuals were accessed in a breach of Healthcare.gov for Affordable Care Act enrollment, according to  the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS said it detected anomalous activity in the federally facilitated exchanges, or direct enrollment pathway for agents and brokers. The direct enrollment pathway, launched in 2013, allows agents and brokers to assist consumers with applications for coverage.

IMPACT

While 75,000 represents a small fraction of consumer records, any breach of the system is unacceptable, CMS said.

The news was released less than two weeks before the start of open enrollment on Thursday, Nov. 1.

CMS began the initial investigation of anomalous system activity on October 13, and a breach was declared on October 16. The agent and broker accounts that were associated with the anomalous activity were deactivated, and – out of an abundance of caution – the direct enrollment pathway for agents and brokers was disabled.

CMS said it is working to address the issue, implement additional security measures, and restore the direct enrollment pathway for agents and brokers within the next seven days.

TREND

Healthcare information is an attractive target for cyber attackers, and the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Civil Rights, holds organizations responsible for breaches of HIPAA-protected information.

Healthcare entities are expected to have strong password policies and to monitor and respond to security incidents in a timely fashion, said OCR Director Roger Severino, in reference to a breach at Anthem that exposed the social security numbers, addresses, dates of birth and other information of an estimated 79 million members.

Last week, Anthem agreed to pay $16 million to settle the violations.

Through a phishing email attack in 2015, Anthem information on HIV/AIDS prescription drugs and the names of members were exposed through transparent windows of envelopes.

CMS is in the beginning stages of the assessment of this breach, the agency said, calling it "an evolving situation."

ON THE RECORD 

"Our number one priority is the safety and security of the Americans we serve. We will continue to work around the clock to help those potentially impacted and ensure the protection of consumer information," said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. "I want to make clear to the public that Healthcare.gov and the marketplace call center are still available, and open enrollment will not be negatively impacted. We are working to identify the individuals potentially impacted as quickly as possible so that we can notify them and provide resources such as credit protection."   

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW        

CMS said it followed standard and appropriate security and risk protocols for researching and reporting the incident. Upon verification of the breach, CMS took immediate steps to secure the system and consumer information, further investigate the incident, and subsequently notify federal law enforcement. 

The tool through which the breach occurred is only available through the currently-disabled direct enrollment pathway for agents and brokers. As a result, the remaining enrollment channels, including Healthcare.gov and the marketplace call center, remain operational.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Show All Comments
News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Credible, Defensible Estimates Credible, Defensible Estimates In healthcare, every interaction with the patient matters. Especially in today’s environment of continuous improvement, efforts have been concentrated on coordination among providers, the patient care experience and quality outcomes – all laudable goals.