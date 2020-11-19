Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes

Topics
Reimbursement
AHA and PhRMA question legality of new favored nation model
Revenue Cycle Management
Automating the back end of revenue cycle improves patient engagement
Strategic Planning
Providence St. Joseph prepares for its third wave of COVID-19 next week
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Premier, 34 health systems partner on gown production
Accounting & Financial Management
Executives fear for their hospitals' financial viability without a vaccine
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
FDA approves first COVID-19 home test 
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
COVID-19 is taking a mental toll on healthcare workers
Operations
Hospital margins, volumes continue to fall
Medical Devices
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Hospitals need to post negotiated prices in 6 weeks
Policy and Legislation
AHA asks HHS for more COVID-19 flexibilities for providers
Community Benefit
Intermountain Healthcare, United Way and more address SDOH
Accountable Care
CMS announces 51 direct contracting entities
Acute Care
CMS announces new flexibilities for care outside of a hospital setting
Ambulatory Care
Investment in primary care is paramount
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS proposes reducing user fee in ACA exchanges
Patient Engagement
Poor COVID-19 management could drive away consumers
Pharmacy
COVID-19 vaccine distribution could begin in mid-December
Population Health
Cleveland Clinic uses risk stratification to target at-risk populations
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Congressional action is needed for telehealth not to return to a rural benefit
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beth Israel Lahey Health to add Joslin Diabetes Center to its network
Dec 02 More on Population Health

Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes

Having the algorithms is the only way to deal with overwhelming amounts of data and a huge influx of COVID-19 patients, says Adam Myers.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas SachaCleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

The Cleveland Clinic's population health team has found a way to deal with all of the data necessary to target at-risk and vulnerable populations.

The team uses algorithms to give them a risk stratification, to understand the population in need of resources. As importantly, it gives them actionable data at the time of decision-making.

"The clinic has long emphasized the importance of actionable data at the moment of care delivery," said Adam Myers, chief of Population Health for the Cleveland Clinic. 

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Myers spoke with Jonah Comstock, director of Content Development and editor-in-chief for HIMSS Media, during HIMSS's Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare Digital Summit, Wednesday, December 2, in "Letting Data Connect the Community Health Dots." 

Cleveland Clinic developed the risk algorithm using 120 variables from the electronic health record, claims data as well as labs and other results, to determine the likelihood that someone would encounter a problem.

Having the algorithms is the only way to deal with overwhelming amounts of data and a huge influx of COVID-19 patients, he said. The algorithms process the data for meaningful changes so the care teams are not responding to every little fluctuation. 

The algorithm automates certain activities, giving well-defined, computer-implementable instructions. While the large Cleveland Clinic uses machine learning and AI in many of its systems, the algorithm's risk stratification tool is not based in machine learning.

"The risk stratification tool really helps us target our interventions," Myers said.

Two interventions in particular have shown strong results.
 
One is within the care at-home division. The team looked at the highest risk patients with comorbidities, to use layers of interventions. They have a company that goes to people's homes to help patients with connected devices that feed data into the EMR. 

This program was ramped up during COVID-19, when no one wanted to visit a physician's office or hospital. Pre-COVID-19, care at-home had about 2,000 patients. Within two weeks of the pandemic, the program had 200,000 patients. 

The health system saw a 35% reduction in hospitalizations due to in-home monitoring, according to Myers.

All of the information is accessible.

"It's important to be able to look across the entire panel," Myers said, "and determine not just who is coming to see us, but who isn't coming to see us that could potentially need our help."

The team takes an hour each week to pause in its regular care for a panel management plan, to see which patients have gaps in care that need to be addressed. 

Through these methods, they've been able to emphasize and increase tighter ambulatory management. In one year, the Cleveland Clinic saw an increase of 9.5% in what Myers called "ambulatory touches." During that same year, in a control population of about 100,000 Medicare patients, it saw A 7.5% reduction in inpatient stays. 

"So, 9.5% investment of additional touches in management on the ambulatory side, yielded a substantive reduction in inpatient utilization," Myers said.

For COVID-19 patients, a high touch COVID monitoring program uses connected devices and frequent outreach for a 7.5% reduction in hospitalizations for COVID patients who are able to manage their care at home.

The Cleveland Clinic geo-mapped their COVID-19 test results to predict the next hotspots. In some cases, the health system was able to inform local health departments of hotspots developing before the health officials had it on their radar.  

Another success due to algorithms has been in diabetes management. To understand blood sugar levels, having a blood sample at the time of the doctor's appointment makes for a more fruitful visit. 

The Cleveland Clinic had established a group of 30 medical assistants who worked to contact patients to get those tests done before an appointment. The system worked, but it was very labor intensive, Myers said. 

The population health team built an algorithm to automate the process into a half-time job for one person. It resulted in better outcomes and a far better use of people, he said, as those 29-and-a-half positions were used for patient care.

Another benefit of the risk stratification tool for population health is that it checks all the boxes toward value-based care. 

"Technology," Myers said, "is essential for value-based work at scale."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

