Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 

Topics
Reimbursement
Drug payment cuts to 340B hospitals spur debate on best path forward
Drug payment cuts to 340B hospitals spur debate
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
COVID-19 vaccine is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Amid close to 46,000 resident deaths, nursing homes face more than $15 million in fines
CMS issues more than $15M in fines to nursing homes during pandemic
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Wide nurse staffing variation across hospitals poses a threat to the public's health
Low nurse staffing poses a public health threat
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Arizona
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new IRF
Compliance & Legal
HCA Healthcare faces lawsuit for 'recklessly' facilitating COVID-19 spread
HCA faces lawsuit for 'recklessly' facilitating COVID-19 spread
Policy and Legislation
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form ACO
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Henry Ford uses CarePort to improve care decisions during COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
AHA has sent letters to drug companies expressing
AHA accuses drug companies of undermining 340B
Patient Engagement
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
Pharmacy
Pharmaceutical companies are improving how they engage with healthcare providers
Pharma companies are improving provider engagement
Population Health
Revenues and volumes have fallen 'off a cliff' hospital executives tell American Hospital Association
Hospital revenues and volumes have fallen 'off a cliff,' AHA study says
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth effectively providing revenue stop-gap for U.S. hospitals, finds Fitch
Fitch: Telehealth is an effective revenue stop-gap
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prime Healthcare completes $350M acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center from Verity
Prime completes $350M St. Francis acquisition
Aug 19 More on Accountable Care

Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 

They are also launching a co-branded commercial insurance plan called the Aetna Whole Health-Cleveland Clinic plan.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Photo of Cleveland Clinic by Douglas SachaPhoto of Cleveland Clinic by Douglas Sacha

The Cleveland Clinic and Aetna have formed a new Accountable Care Organization and plan to launch a co-branded commercial insurance plan called the Aetna Whole Health–Cleveland Clinic plan.

Under the plan, Aetna members can receive care from the Cleveland Clinic Quality Alliance network of employed and independent community physicians or at any Cleveland Clinic facility.

Aetna's commercial plan members will have access to second opinions by Cleveland Clinic for certain conditions.

Aetna plan sponsors can access Cleveland Clinic's Cardiac Center of Excellence program.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Cleveland Clinic and Aetna-participating employers could save as much as 10% in healthcare spending by choosing the new plan over a current Aetna broad network plan.

The plan is expected to reduce costs for employers as plan members get positive clinical outcomes and an improved experience that reduce the total cost of care, Cleveland Clinic said.

Care is delivered in a coordinated approach through Cleveland Clinic's network of employed, aligned and affiliated providers. 
 
Through the ACO, Cleveland Clinic will be rewarded for achieving quality and cost targets.

The organizations have also worked together to expand these savings nationwide through virtual care. Aetna commercial members have a new program for streamlined scheduling for specialty services and access to a virtual second opinion at Cleveland Clinic through a dedicated specialty-referral line for Aetna members. 

Aetna care managers will work one-on-one with members.

Fully insured and self-insured employers in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Tuscarawas counties can begin purchasing Aetna Whole Health–Cleveland Clinic plans beginning in the fall, depending on segment and group size.

THE LARGER TREND

ACO affiliations move health systems to value-based care models in which hospitals are financially rewarded for better outcomes and lower costs. Recently, ACOs have been adapting to policy changes in financial performance.

In December 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized rules forcing ACOs to take financial risk sooner. But as in all other areas of healthcare, COVID-19 has changed what's happening with ACOs.

CMS recently extended the final performance for the Next Generation ACO model by one year. Next Gen represents the ACO model of greatest risk. CMS also delayed the start date for the new Direct Contracting model to April 1, 2021. 

Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas; Toronto; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London. 

Aetna is owned by CVS Health.

ON THE RECORD

"Given the current economic climate, employers are looking for a cost-effective, high quality insurance plan that also provides access for their employees to coordinated care and advanced medical expertise," said Steven C. Glass, chief financial officer of Cleveland Clinic. 

Angie Meoli, SVP of network strategy and provider experience for Aetna, said, "As part of CVS Health's goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company, we are facilitating access to high-quality health care where and when consumers need it." 

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

