Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS worked 'to keep hospital payments as steady as possible' in inpatient rule
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
Strategic Planning
Inpatient unit consolidation saves hospitals money
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Northwell sends relief to India as coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals and the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
UnitedHealth Group posts $4.9 billion profit in the first quarter, beating expectations
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
Full COVID-19 vaccinations to be required for HIMSS21 attendance
Billing and Collections
Cedar to acquire OODA Health for $425 million
Claims Processing
Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights 
Workforce
Demand is high for healthcare workers while labor numbers stagnate
Operations
Hospitals saw gains in volume, revenue and margin in April, finds Kaufman Hall
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
Construction & Facilities Management
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Compliance & Legal
BCBS members receive notice of $2.7B antitrust settlement
Policy and Legislation
Congressional Democrats introduce public option legislation, prompting pushback from hospital groups
Community Benefit
UnitedHealthcare introduces community-based collaborative to improve health outcomes, equity
Accountable Care
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs
Acute Care
Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente invest in at-home acute level care 
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it
Business Intelligence
Bassett Healthcare Network, Optum partner to advance quality care and better patient experiences
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Patient Engagement
Laws and regulations paint an evolving picture of patient access to health information
Pharmacy
CMS proposes delaying drugmaker rule days after PhRMA sues
Population Health
Intermountain and MDClone pairing saves money as both patients and populations are better understood
Risk Management
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases
Telehealth
Telehealth usage varies widely among Medicare beneficiaries
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cigna won't receive $1.85 billion from the breakup with Anthem, court rules
May 26 More on Medicare & Medicaid

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Providers and others applaud Brooks-LaSure's work on the ACA and her advocacy on health equity issues and for the underserved.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Provider and insurance groups applauded the confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after a 55-44 approval vote by the Senate on Tuesday.

Brooks-LaSure led the agency's implementation of Affordable Care Act coverage and insurance reform policy provisions, President Joe Biden said when nominating her.

Brooks-LaSure is a veteran of health policy, formerly serving as deputy director for policy at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight within CMS and earlier at the Department of Health and Human Services as director of coverage policy.

She most recently served as managing director at Manatt Health, where she provided policy analysis and strategic advice to healthcare stakeholders across the private and public sectors.

WHY THIS MATTERS

As a former Obama-era policy official who helped to implement the Affordable Care Act, Brooks-LaSure was viewed as a front-runner for the post who could carry out the Biden Administration's efforts to strengthen the ACA.

Providers and others pointed to Brooks-LaSure's work on the ACA, her experience with Medicare and Medicaid policy, and her advocacy on health equity issues and for the underserved.

Margaret A. Murray, CEO of the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, said, "Ms. Brooks-LaSure has a strong record of advocacy for improving access to health coverage. We celebrate particularly her efforts to oppose barriers – such as work requirements – that further complicate Medicaid eligibility determination, her support for policies that root out racial inequities in maternal health, and her spoken desire to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and restore protections lost over the last four years."

Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America's Health Insurance Plans, said, "Ms. Brooks-LaSure is passionately committed to improving health equity in our nation's healthcare system and has worked tirelessly to expand coverage to uninsured Americans by building on what we have through the Affordable Care Act."

Beth Feldpush, senior vice president of Policy and Advocacy for America's Essential Hospitals, said, "Brooks-LaSure takes the reins at CMS at a critical juncture for our nation, as COVID-19 and its lingering economic effects make access to healthcare coverage more important than ever. Her intimate knowledge of, and experience with, Medicaid and Medicare make her well suited to meet these challenges. We also welcome Brooks-LaSure's long-standing focus on disparities in health and healthcare, such as Black maternal mortality and morbidity."

The Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing said, "We applaud the confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead CMS and look forward to working with her to ensure patients are fully protected from surprise medical bills. While the No Surprises Act was an important first step in taking patients out of the middle of billing disputes, how the law is implemented will have significant consequences on consumers' healthcare costs and their trust in the health system."

Charles Stellar, president and CEO of  WEDI, the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange, said, "Administrator Brooks-LaSure is now in a position to lead the nation's COVID-19 relief efforts and reform of the Medicare and Medicaid programs to better address the needs of beneficiaries and the underserved. WEDI looks forward to working closely with Administrator Brooks-LaSure as she leads the transition to automated solutions for administrative transactions and the leveraging of data interoperability to facilitate improved delivery of patient care." 

THE LARGER TREND

President Biden nominated Brooks-LaSure as administrator of CMS in February.

She takes over from Acting Administrator Elizabeth Richter.
 

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

