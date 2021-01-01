Championing the caregiver experience

Topics
Reimbursement
OIG recommends CMS improve hospital wage index for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet response to COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
Venture fundraising rises to a high of $17B
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Providence president and CEO steps in chair position for AHA
Operations
Haven disbands, ending operations in February
Medical Devices
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
SCA indicted on labor market collusion charges
Policy and Legislation
Open Enrollment sign-ups for 2021 match 2020's total
Community Benefit
UPMC offers EMS training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Highmark, Boehringer Ingelheim value-based agreement yields savings
Acute Care
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Northwell, Henry Ford enter staff-sharing agreement
ICD-10 & Coding
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS approves first Medicaid block grant waiver in Tennessee
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor key to improving patient financial experience
Pharmacy
Federal government tells states not to hold vaccine in reserve
Population Health
Connecticut nursing homes to get $31.2 million in additional COVID-19 aid
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth flexibilities continue under PHE extension
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen ink wholesale pharmacy sale
Jan 11 More on Workforce

Championing the caregiver experience

This special collection, which will be updated throughout the month, looks at what's being done to ease the provider burden.

Healthcare Finance Staff

Many physicians and nurses have been reaching their breaking point as COVID-19 surges have resulted in longer work hours, limited time with patients and the stress of daily life-and-death decisions.

Burnout, a new normal for many, was an issue even before the pandemic took hold. Much of it was due to providers being saddled with administrative functions, such as those required by the EHR ("death by a thousand clicks"), prior authorization standards and delays, and working as much with their computers as with their patients.

CMS recently released a rule aimed at easing prior authorization. But what else is being done and what's on the horizon to lessen the burden on providers are what Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will examine this month.

Workplace violence is 'epidemic and a concern for healthcare'

Ambulance

Cleveland Clinic shares best practices as violence is four times more likely in a healthcare setting than in another industry.

Parkland Health and Hospital System turns to online staff training

Doctor using laptop

More than three-quarters of healthcare professionals report "major or moderate shifts" toward online training during the pandemic.

Pandemic-era burnout: How EHR vendors are redesigning UI and UX to battle stress

UX design flowchart

In our seventh and final feature on burnout, experts at Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Mad*Pow discuss health IT usability problems and solutions, and describe where user experience is headed.

U.S. clinicians spend 50% more time in EHR than those in other countries

Doctor using tablet

A pair of studies aims to examine just how much time American clinicians spend in the electronic health record – and how it impacts their relationship with patients.

AI-powered mobile assistant eliminates after-hours charting for OrthoIndy docs

OrthoIndy Hospital

The artificial intelligence iPhone app integrates with the 13-location practice's EHR, sending doctors' spoken words directly into the right places in the record.

CMS finalizes changes to Stark Law that hinder physician referral

Doctor on the phone

The old federal regulations burdened providers with added administrative costs and fear of financial consequences, CMS says.

HHS proposes greater flexibility for providers in sharing patient information under HIPAA

Doctor using laptop

If the rule is finalized, individuals would have the right to access their personal health information in 15 days, rather than 30.

How telehealth technology can help nurses fight burnout

Laura Jonsson and Bill Siwiki

Telemedicine technology and the different care paradigm it enables help nurses minimize stress and the burnout it can cause, says Laura Jonsson, a nurse practitioner and chief clinical officer at Matrix Medical Network.

CMS names an e-prescribing standard for prior authorization to expedite access to medications

Business meeting

The rule is intended to allow prescribers to see that a drug is subject to prior authorization while they are prescribing it.

New strategies needed to combat clinician burnout epidemic

Healthcare worker looking at a computer

Deep Dive: Clinician burnout has become an epidemic among physicians and nurses, and burdensome regulatory requirements and suboptimal EHR experiences are exacerbating their frustrations. Fixing the problem demands new strategies to restore joy to medicine.

Technology's role in helping and hurting with burnout

Dr. Bridget Duffy and Bill Siwiki

Dr. Bridget Duffy, former chief experience officer at the Cleveland Clinic and CMO at Vocera, talks about burnout during COVID-19, how to protect the healthcare workforce, and how technology can help and hurt with burnout.

Burnout prevalent in healthcare community, consensus report confirms

Burnt out healthcare worker sitting in a hallway

Clinician burnout isn't a new problem, but it appears to be getting worse due to factors that are inherent in today's healthcare system.

New interoperability rules address prior authorization inefficiencies, CMS says

Doctor on the phone

The rule would reduce the time providers wait to receive prior authorization from payers to a maximum of 72 hours.

Pandemic-era burnout: How physicians manage crushing workloads and IT demands

Physician burnout

In the third feature story in our burnout series, physicians discuss the stressors of 2020 and offer helpful tips on how their peers can combat burnout.

Chatbots can ease providers' burden, offer guidance to those with COVID-19

laptop with security icon

When the perceived ability is the same, patients viewed chatbots more positively than human agents.

Healthcare workers experiencing burnout, stress due to COVID-19 pandemic

Burnt out nurse

Stress, anxiety, frustration, burnout and feelings of being overwhelmed were the most common feelings reported by those on the front lines.

