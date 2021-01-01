Championing the caregiver experience

Many physicians and nurses have been reaching their breaking point as COVID-19 surges have resulted in longer work hours, limited time with patients and the stress of daily life-and-death decisions.

Burnout, a new normal for many, was an issue even before the pandemic took hold. Much of it was due to providers being saddled with administrative functions, such as those required by the EHR ("death by a thousand clicks"), prior authorization standards and delays, and working as much with their computers as with their patients.

CMS recently released a rule aimed at easing prior authorization. But what else is being done and what's on the horizon to lessen the burden on providers are what Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will examine this month.

Cleveland Clinic shares best practices as violence is four times more likely in a healthcare setting than in another industry.

More than three-quarters of healthcare professionals report "major or moderate shifts" toward online training during the pandemic.

In our seventh and final feature on burnout, experts at Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Mad*Pow discuss health IT usability problems and solutions, and describe where user experience is headed.

A pair of studies aims to examine just how much time American clinicians spend in the electronic health record – and how it impacts their relationship with patients.

The artificial intelligence iPhone app integrates with the 13-location practice's EHR, sending doctors' spoken words directly into the right places in the record.

The old federal regulations burdened providers with added administrative costs and fear of financial consequences, CMS says.

If the rule is finalized, individuals would have the right to access their personal health information in 15 days, rather than 30.

Telemedicine technology and the different care paradigm it enables help nurses minimize stress and the burnout it can cause, says Laura Jonsson, a nurse practitioner and chief clinical officer at Matrix Medical Network.

The rule is intended to allow prescribers to see that a drug is subject to prior authorization while they are prescribing it.

Deep Dive: Clinician burnout has become an epidemic among physicians and nurses, and burdensome regulatory requirements and suboptimal EHR experiences are exacerbating their frustrations. Fixing the problem demands new strategies to restore joy to medicine.

Dr. Bridget Duffy, former chief experience officer at the Cleveland Clinic and CMO at Vocera, talks about burnout during COVID-19, how to protect the healthcare workforce, and how technology can help and hurt with burnout.

Clinician burnout isn't a new problem, but it appears to be getting worse due to factors that are inherent in today's healthcare system.

The rule would reduce the time providers wait to receive prior authorization from payers to a maximum of 72 hours.

In the third feature story in our burnout series, physicians discuss the stressors of 2020 and offer helpful tips on how their peers can combat burnout.

When the perceived ability is the same, patients viewed chatbots more positively than human agents.

Stress, anxiety, frustration, burnout and feelings of being overwhelmed were the most common feelings reported by those on the front lines.